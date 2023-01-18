Read full article on original website
Related
golaurens.com
Yanfeng expanding operations in Laurens County
COLUMBIA, S.C. – Yanfeng, a leading global automotive supplier, today announced the expansion of its operations in Laurens County. The company’s investment of $49.6 million will create approximately 58 new jobs over the next five years. Yanfeng has more than 240 locations and 67,000 employees worldwide. The company’s...
ngtnews.com
Proterra Moves Electric Bus Manufacturing to South Carolina Facilities
Proterra Inc. is concentrating electric bus and battery manufacturing at its larger South Carolina production facilities following an exit from the company’s City of Industry, Calif., plant by the end of 2023. The company’s decision to consolidate electric bus and battery production in South Carolina does not affect Proterra’s...
gsabusiness.com
Greenville officials release economic development strategy
A new forward-looking strategic plan released by the Greenville Area Development Corp. showcases how the organization plans to continue focus efforts and maximize return on investment for the long run in the Greenville community. Mark Farris, Greenville Area Development Corporation CEO, announced another exceptionally strong year in 2022 for economic...
greenvillejournal.com
Prisma Health opens primary care office in downtown Greenville
Prisma Health has opened a new primary care facility in downtown Greenville, the health care system announced Jan. 13. Prisma Health Primary Care – Stone & Main, which is located at 1 E. Stone Ave., provides services such as:. Acute illnesses and management of chronic diseases. Physicals, including annual...
golaurens.com
City of Laurens is back in the residential waste removal business
Laurens City Council voted on Thursday night to get back into the residential waste removal business beginning February 27, 2023. By providing these services in-house, City Council’s action keeps monthly fees at their current level, well-below the rates of neighboring municipalities. In addition to ensuring a seamless transition of services when the City’s contract with Green for Life Environmental (GFL) ends in March, the City will also replace the aging facilities which house the Streets and Sanitation Department and provide a new “convenience center” intended to reduce instances of illegal dumping. Providing residential trash services in-house is expected to save the City approximately $132,000 each year.
wspa.com
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction
Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. New Swamp Rabbit Trail Detour. New changes along the Swamp Rabbit Trail began today as crews continue to work on the McDaniel...
thejournalonline.com
Upstate Forever announces two Watershed Grants for Anderson County
The Anderson County Watershed Protection Council recently announced two grant awards from $30,000 to $90,000 to the Rocky River Conservancy and the Anderson Soil and Water Conservation District. The recipients are launching projects that will improve water quality and education in the county. The water council and new grant program...
AOL Corp
After hours-long bowl game bottlenecks, will SC finally fix its stretch of I-95?
University of South Carolina and Clemson University football fans shared equal frustration last month as both headed down Interstate 95 toward their respective bowl games in Jacksonville and Miami and were caught by the congested, bottlenecked highway. “I-95 is definitely a parking lot!,” tweeted Gamecock fan Robin Ghent. “Painful stop...
Property owners sue Laurens Co. over subdivision development
More than 30 property owners in Laurens County have filed two lawsuits against the county and its planning commission regarding the construction of new subdivisions.
thejournalonline.com
County Council denies zoning change that would allow new apartments – Off Liberty Highway
During their meeting Tuesday, Anderson County Council denied a zoning request that would have allowed a 360 unit apartment and commercial development between Liberty Highway and Hwy. 76, agreed to sell the Iva library property to School District 3 and approved a zoning change request in the Williamston area. Council...
greenvillejournal.com
New subdivision coming to West Greenville
Here’s a recap of the City of Greenville Planning Commission’s January meeting:. Approved: Major Subdivision on Bob Street and Pack Street. Applicant Neal Fogleman presented plans to divide one lot into four lots located on Bob Street and Pack Street. Fogleman intends to build a single-family home on one lot and sell the remaining three lots. Located on the intersection of Bob Street and Pack Street, the development utilizes public roads with no proposed new streets.
Spartanburg Co. beginning welfare calls program
Living alone and away from family can be worrisome for many people.
greenville.com
Inman Joining Statewide Program to Transform Its Historic Downtown
Inman has been accepted into the statewide Main Street network to bring renewed economic prosperity to the community. Through a combination of public input and organizational development sessions during the first quarter of 2023, Inman will establish a series of key, market-driven strategies to elevate and focus the community’s resources and capacity on building a sustainable competitive advantage within the historic downtown district.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you like eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely check them out.
SCDOT hopes Woodruff Road project will clear congestion
If you live in the Upstate you’ve probably sat in traffic on Woodruff Road a handful of times.
eastcoasttraveller.com
6 Best Restaurants in Downtown Greenville, SC
Jianna, an Italian osteria in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, is a modern Italian restaurant with a 40-foot bar, house-made pasta, and hand-crafted cocktails. The chef, Michael Kramer, adds a unique twist to dishes. The restaurant's menu is designed to showcase its love of food. Its signature cocktails are made with Elijah Craig Single Batch Bourbon and Carpano Sweet Vermouth. Guests can enjoy the artisanal spirits while sampling the restaurant's unique shapes, flavors, and fresh seafood preparations. Jianna has a sleek and unpretentious design that's perfect for family meals. Jianna's chef adds a twist to traditional Italian cuisine, using seasonal, local ingredients to create various meals.
wspa.com
Jaz's Last Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) - Listen up slow pokes, if you drive too slowly in the left lane, you could be paying more out of your pocket. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit …. Neighborhood association fights back as bus transit facility starts construction. SCDOT hopes Woodruff Road project will...
Upstate industrial plant to close and lay off over 200 workers
A major industrial employer in the upstate is planning to close a plant that employs 225 people by the end of this year. Timken has announced it will close its Gaffney location.
WYFF4.com
More than 200 workers told Timken plant closing, official says
GAFFNEY, S.C. — More than 200 Upstate workers were informed on Monday they will soon be out of a job. The Timken Company notified about 225 people who work at its bearings facility in Gaffney that the plant will be closing and gradually winding down operations by the end of the year, according to Scott Schroeder, the company's media relations director.
FOX Carolina
Worker Airlifted to Burn Unit
Public donations help build chapel at state prison in Spartanburg County. The new chapel is located at Tyger River Correctional Institute in Enoree. It’s something inmates have been pushing for and a retired state supreme court justice made it happen.
Comments / 0