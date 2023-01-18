ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

PennLive.com

Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people

PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
limerickpa.org

A Message From the Board of Supervisors ~ Jennifer Brown

A message from the Limerick Township Board of Supervisors:. It is with deep sadness that our Limerick Township family mourns the loss of our resident, Jennifer Brown. We share the feelings of grief and loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Jennifer’s family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and all of our Limerick Township community who continue to mourn her.
LIMERICK, PA
WHYY

Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital

On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Feasterville-Trevose Times

Lower Bucks Chamber announces Feb. 9 keynote program

The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce announced that Mary Ann Robinson, CEO and founder, TransAct Merchant Services, is presenting “Making Processing Payments a Breeze” at its next keynote program on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Capital Health Boardroom, Chamber Office, 409 Hood Blvd. in Fairless Hills. Networking and breakfast is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and the program is from 9 to 10:15 a.m.
FAIRLESS HILLS, PA
Main Line Media News

Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison

NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
NORRISTOWN, PA
phillygrub.blog

Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign

Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Bensalem Times

The Estée Lauder Companies donates $200,000 to Bucks

The Estée Lauder Companies recently donated $200,000 to Bucks County Community College, which is located near ELC’s long-held manufacturing and distribution operations in Bristol. This donation, which marks the largest single corporate investment the college has received in its 60-year history, will help advance supply chain education and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
NorthEast Times

30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing

Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
