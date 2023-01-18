Read full article on original website
Group urges Pa. city to consider reparations for Black people
PHILADELPHIA — A Black liberation group is calling on City Council to study the effect of slavery on Black Philadelphians today and recommend ways to execute reparations. The National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America, or N’COBRA, the organization’s local chapter, requested a task force Thursday morning, before the Council’s first session of the new year.
Mike Stack announces intentions to run for mayor, says Philadelphia Democratic Party leader
What questions do you have about the 2023 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know. The race for mayor of Philadelphia is apparently expanding, again. Philadelphia Democratic Party head Bob Brady has confirmed former Lt. Governor Mike Stack made his intentions of joining the...
limerickpa.org
A Message From the Board of Supervisors ~ Jennifer Brown
A message from the Limerick Township Board of Supervisors:. It is with deep sadness that our Limerick Township family mourns the loss of our resident, Jennifer Brown. We share the feelings of grief and loss and extend our deepest sympathies to Jennifer’s family, friends, neighbors, colleagues, and all of our Limerick Township community who continue to mourn her.
Students, teachers protest policy banning pride flags in Central Bucks School District classrooms
Karen Smith, region one Central Bucks school board member, said policy 321 originally began last spring as an administrative directive but evolved into something more.
Six Montgomery County School Districts Are Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania
Six Montgomery County school districts ranked among Pennsylvania’s top school districts for 2022, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal. Lower Merion School District ranked highest, coming in fifth place in the state and third place for the Philadelphia region. Next on the list is Upper Dublin School...
Joseph Zarelli’s Biological Parents Identified by The Inquirer
The Philadelphia Inquirer is reporting it has identified the biological parents of Joseph Augustus Zarelli, a 4-year-old known for 65 years only as “The Boy in the Box”. Joseph’s body was found in a bassinet box in a Fox Chase lot in February, 1957, dead from blunt force trauma.
Preview: The Story of Mercy-Douglass Hospital
On February 16, Movers & Makers premieres a special episode on the history of Philadelphia hospitals founded by the Black community. WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.
Lower Bucks Chamber announces Feb. 9 keynote program
The Lower Bucks County Chamber of Commerce announced that Mary Ann Robinson, CEO and founder, TransAct Merchant Services, is presenting “Making Processing Payments a Breeze” at its next keynote program on Thursday, Feb. 9, at the Capital Health Boardroom, Chamber Office, 409 Hood Blvd. in Fairless Hills. Networking and breakfast is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. and the program is from 9 to 10:15 a.m.
Mastriano Joins Giordano to Discuss Campaign: "I Don't Buy That a 'No Exceptions' Candidate Can't Win"
In today’s third hour, Dom welcomes back Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano, former gubernatorial candidate in Pennsylvania, to discuss and reflect upon his campaign against now Governor Josh Shapiro.
Main Line Media News
Norristown gun trafficker draws 16 to 32 years in prison
NORRISTOWN — A Norristown man will spend more than a decade behind bars for running a gun trafficking network during which he relied on four others to purchase guns for him, rewarding the straw purchasers with a puppy, cash and drugs. Henry Vonzell “Legz” Harris Jr., 35, of the...
phillygrub.blog
Copabanana South Street Launches GoFundMe Campaign
Copabanana, the legendary Philadelphia bar and restaurant located at 344 South Street, is seeking the public’s help to stay in business. A Facebook ad exclaiming to help “Help Save South Street’s Iconic Copabanana!” popped up without much more information. Philly Grub reached out to learn more.
The Estée Lauder Companies donates $200,000 to Bucks
The Estée Lauder Companies recently donated $200,000 to Bucks County Community College, which is located near ELC’s long-held manufacturing and distribution operations in Bristol. This donation, which marks the largest single corporate investment the college has received in its 60-year history, will help advance supply chain education and...
WGME
Teachers could hide student's gender identity from parents under proposed Pennsylvania school district policy
WILLOW GROVE, Pa. (CITC) — Pennsylvania parents are outraged over a proposed public school district policy that would, among other things, keep them in the dark regarding their child's gender identity. A first reading of the Upper Moreland School District's (UMSD) proposed "Transgender and Gender Diverse Students" policy sparked...
Dept. of Public Health issues finding of 'immediate jeopardy' for Newtown nursing home
The Department of Public Health confirmed to News 12 it issued a finding of immediate jeopardy on Friday, Jan. 13 in the facility, which indicates the state found conditions that could cause serious harm or death.
Woman who helped kill mother at 14 in Lehigh County is denied appeal for new trial
The Pennsylvania Superior Court this week rejected an appeal in the case of Jamie Lynn Silvonek, who pleaded guilty for her role in killing her mother nearly eight years ago in Lehigh County. Silvonek had just turned 14, when her mother, Cheryl, was brutally killed in March 2015 in her...
Main Line Media News
Man jailed for straw purchases related to multi-county gun trafficking network
NORRISTOWN — A Philadelphia man was sent to jail for illegally purchasing guns for a multi-county gun trafficking network that was dismantled by Montgomery County’s Violent Crime Unit. Darell T. Smith, 27, of the 6500 block of Haverford Avenue, was sentenced in Montgomery County Court to 11½ to...
30 to 60 years in Mayfair shooting/killing
Common Pleas Court Judge Scott O’Keefe on Friday sentenced Aaron K. Scott to 30 to 60 years in prison for an October 2021 shooting that left one man dead and a teenager injured near Rowland and Ryan avenues in Mayfair. Scott, of nearby Aldine Street, had previously pleaded guilty...
Olney family is fighting 'hygiene poverty' in Philadelphia community
Tanisha Singleton Thompson first saw the need for a service like this as a teacher. Students would ask her for hygiene products and she saw a difference in them when she could provide for their needs.
Novel from Bestselling Author and Malvern Resident About a Chester County Family in Witness Protection
Lisa Scottoline, the bestselling author who lives on a horse farm in Malvern, released her 34th work of fiction last year, a thriller titled What Happened to the Bennetts, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia magazine. With her daughter grown up, the prolific author has been feeling like she is back...
Upper Darby Township opens new one-stop shop to serve residents' needs
From tax payments to applying for permits, Upper Darby Township has a new centralized location for community resources. Officials there cut the ribbon Wednesday to officially open the One Center.
Feasterville-Trevose Times
Feasterville Trevose, PA
ABOUT
local news for Feasterville-Trevose, PA.
