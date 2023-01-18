Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.

EMMITSBURG, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO