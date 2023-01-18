Read full article on original website
Nationally recognized business magazine features Lancaster Airport
CENTRAL PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Lancaster Airport (LNS) was recently featured in a recent edition of Business View Magazine, to highlight the airport’s “impressive upgrades.” Business View Magazine’s Editor in Chief, Karen Surca, did an exclusive, in-depth interview with Lancaster Airports Director, Ed Foster. The article was published on Dec. 1 and was also printed […]
Oldest Retail Business in Coatesville Set to Close
Chertok’s Furniture and Mattress, the oldest retail business in Coatesville since opening in 1902, is closing its doors for good, writes Jen Samuel for The Daily Local News. Larry Chertok, the owner of the fourth-generation family-owned business, is retiring and moving with his wife, Terian Chertok, a retired teacher, to Florida. Chertok said that the building housing the 121-year-old business is already under contract with a buyer.
abc27.com
Books-A-Million opens new York County location
HANOVER, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Books-A-Million (BAM) bookstore officially opened up earlier Friday. According to a Bennett Williams Commercial Real Estate post, the new BAM bookstore is located at 51 Wilson Ave in Hanover. The hours of operation for the new BAM bookstore are:. Mondays to Saturdays //...
abc27.com
Mulberry Bridge residents pack up ahead of Sundays vacate deadline
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of people in Harrisburg living under the Mulberry Street bridge are packing their bags and moving from the encampment as the city prepares to clean it. Two weeks ago, there were roughly 60 people living in the encampment. As of Saturday afternoon, that number...
abc27.com
Specialty donut shop relocates in Cumberland County
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14. The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.
abc27.com
Clock ticking for Mulberry Street Bridge encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Around 60 people living under the Mulberry Street Bridge in Harrisburg are on the clock, as the city cites dangerous conditions. All people living under the bridge must vacate the area by Sunday, Jan. 22. The city says the area has become dangerous due to...
abc27.com
Hershey whiskey distillery plans to expand location
HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Hershey is known for its chocolate, but one local business is making a big name for itself in the whisky industry. Even though some things have slowed them down, Hidden Stills Spirits in Hershey is expanding, and it hopes to become the largest producer of Pennsylvania straight bourbon whiskey.
One of Pennsylvania’s Oldest Wineries Is in Chester County
Fifty-five years ago, the passage of the Limited Winery Act allowed for the production and sale of wine in Pennsylvania, writes Paul Vigna for PennLive. The law that was officially named Act 272 created an industry that exceeds 300 wineries today, according to the Pennsylvania Wine Association website. One of...
abc27.com
Harrisburg nonprofits provide free laundry to Mulberry Street Bridge residents
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Nonprofit groups in Harrisburg are helping the homeless under the Mulberry Street Bridge get ready to move. The deadline for them to leave the encampment has been extended to Sunday, a big change for the 50 to 60 people who live there. Christian Churches United...
abc27.com
Man donates historical police memorabilia to Lancaster Police
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lancaster Bureau of Police (LBP) recently received historical memorabilia that was handed down to the grandson of a former officer, according to a Facebook post by the LBP. Don Charles, the grandson of Captain Raymond Charles, who started working with the Lancaster County...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Regal movie theater among 39 set to close
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — Nearly 40 additional Regal Cinemas locations are expected to close after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year. According to a Tuesday U.S. Bankruptcy Court filing, the company plans to reject the leases of 39 locations, including the Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown.
Mr. Sticky’s announces opening date for Cumberland County store
The countdown is on for Mr. Sticky’s arrival in the Harrisburg area. On March 3, one of the sticky bun shops will open at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township in the Hampden Centre next to Mellow Mink Brewing. Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, is responsible for...
cstoredecisions.com
Rutter’s Opens New Location in Maryland
Rutter’s announced the opening of its new location in Maryland, its first new build of 2023. Located in Emmitsburg, Md., at 10201 Taneytown Pike, the brand-new Rutter’s is over 8,200 square feet with 14 auto-fueling positions and five High-Speed diesel fueling lanes. Offering all the amenities that make Rutter’s an industry leader, this new location will be open 24 hours a day and feature Rutter’s food menu, large restrooms, free WIFI and much more.
Here Are The Top 4 Restaurants in Harrisburg, According to Yelp
Harrisburg is a fun place to visit for day trips. There's plenty of food to try, historic places to see, and plenty of things to do. Today, it's all about the food, and here are the top 4 restaurants in Harrisburg, according to Yelp:
Parx Casino to open in central Pa. with numerous electronic table games, dealers, TVs galore
Pennsylvania’s 17th casino, Parx Casino Shippensburg, 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township, is different than most of the state’s gaming facilities. The centerpiece is an electronic gaming area combined with live dealers. It features elegant decor and televisions galore. And its main restaurant isn’t in the casino.
abc27.com
Lancaster business showed off at Governors Inaugural Celebration
LANCASTER, Ps. (WHTM) — The Midstate is known for its food, and our people take a lot of pride in their hometown cooking. The event offered a spread of food from 60 Pennsylvania-based companies and restaurants, which included one in Lancaster County. Chellas Arepas has been around for five...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks' newest Mavis Discount Tire offering free tire pressure checks
SOUTH HEIDELBERG TWP., Pa. — Mavis Discount Tire has expanded its footprint in Berks County. The new store, at 4846 Penn Ave. in South Heidelberg Township, brings "affordable vehicle services and new jobs" to the Sinking Spring area, according to a news release. Local drivers are invited to stop...
Upper Pottsgrove Residents Protest to Save Smola Farm
Herb Miller (standing), came to lobby for the continued designation of Smola Farm as open space; he is a former Pottsgrove Township commissioner. Upper Pottsgrove residents are up in arms regarding a plan to build $5.5 million municipal buildings on the former Smola Farm. On Jan. 17, a crowd of protestors spilled out of the room holding a public meeting with the township commissioners, reported Evan Brandt for The Mercury.
WGAL
Pennsylvania SPCA removes 21 dogs from breeder's property in Gap, Lancaster County
GAP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania SPCA says it rescued 21 dogs from a breeder's property in Lancaster County over concerns for their welfare. The group said it was acting on a tip from the Bureau of Dog Law that the animals were living in unsanitary conditions and had improper housing.
local21news.com
PSP on the lookout for Franklin Co. truck thieves
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — According to the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers (PCS), state police are searching for two men alleged to have stolen a truck from a dealership parking lot in Guilford Township. PCS says the incident happened at the Fitzgerald Toyota on Lincoln Way East. The two men...
