Burlington, VT

mynbc5.com

Storrs Hill celebrating 100 year anniversary this weekend

LEBANON, N.H. — TheStorrs Hill Ski area has been a staple in the community for 100 years. The widely-known destination was popularized by a high school teacher who helped form the Lebanon Outing Club. “In 1923, Erling Heistad Sr. decided he wanted to have a ski jump and winter...
LEBANON, NH
mynbc5.com

Stowe Winter Carnival in full swing; events wrap up Sunday, Jan. 22

Ice carvers from all over the East Coast are in Stowe this weekend for the annual Stowe Winter Carnival and ice carving competition. Sculptors spent the day showing off their skills and creating all types of sculptures before a speed carving competition later in the afternoon, where attendees selected a winner.
STOWE, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

Vermont Yankee Sportsman’s Show draws in exhibitors

ESSEX JUNCTION, VT – Dozens of exhibitors gather in Essex Junction for Vermont’s 2023 Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show. Housed at the Champlain Valley Expo Center, the 29th annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show began Friday, and will continue through the weekend. This massive exposition is where hunters,...
ESSEX, VT
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT

Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment

SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
VERMONT STATE
mynbc5.com

Upcoming snowstorms generate excitement for local mountain resorts

STOWE, Vt. — Between the rain and melting snow, local tourist attractions that rely on fresh powder have been hung out to dry so far this season. However, organizers for one getaway destination have been keeping their fingers crossed that the cycle of thawing and freezing would be done for the rest of winter.
STOWE, VT
Middlebury Campus

Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months

After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
MIDDLEBURY, VT
VTDigger

Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont

Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
BURLINGTON, VT
Seacoast Current

More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain

A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
FRANCONIA, NH
mynbc5.com

Video: Catching up with FISU's Head of Marketing Katie Wilson

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As we head into the second weekend of the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games in Lake Placid, NBC5’s Eric Kerr catches up with FISU's head of marketing Katie Wilson. She is one of the FISU's event organizers, including the coordination of music performances during the FISU Festival.
LAKE PLACID, NY
mynbc5.com

Pet Connection: Jan. 19, 2023

Three great dogs are up for adoption in our area in this week's edition of Pet Connection!. Bear and Leo are about 2- or 3-year-old Chihuahua mixes. They are adorable and very friendly with most people. Although they do share a kennel and go on walks together, we believe they...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT

