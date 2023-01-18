Read full article on original website
mynbc5.com
Storrs Hill celebrating 100 year anniversary this weekend
LEBANON, N.H. — TheStorrs Hill Ski area has been a staple in the community for 100 years. The widely-known destination was popularized by a high school teacher who helped form the Lebanon Outing Club. “In 1923, Erling Heistad Sr. decided he wanted to have a ski jump and winter...
WCAX
Vermonters readying their 'flipper fingers' for historic pinball tournament
How does the cost of Burlington's new pod community compare to state emergency housing?. Burlington is now just weeks away from opening a shelter pod community in the city's Old North End for the homeless. Vt. high school bans fans from basketball games amid racial slur investigation. Updated: 5 hours...
mynbc5.com
Stowe Winter Carnival in full swing; events wrap up Sunday, Jan. 22
Ice carvers from all over the East Coast are in Stowe this weekend for the annual Stowe Winter Carnival and ice carving competition. Sculptors spent the day showing off their skills and creating all types of sculptures before a speed carving competition later in the afternoon, where attendees selected a winner.
mychamplainvalley.com
Vermont Yankee Sportsman’s Show draws in exhibitors
ESSEX JUNCTION, VT – Dozens of exhibitors gather in Essex Junction for Vermont’s 2023 Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show. Housed at the Champlain Valley Expo Center, the 29th annual Yankee Sportsman’s Classic Show began Friday, and will continue through the weekend. This massive exposition is where hunters,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Burlington, VT
Burlington is a charming city on Lake Champlain's eastern shores. This lakeside city is part of Chittenden County, Vermont. It's known for its excellent tourism industry, tightly knit community, colorful heritage, culture, and natural beauty. On the opposite side of Burlington lies the gorgeous Green Mountain range, which is adjacent...
WCAX
New name, same Six: The southern Vt. mountain name adjustment
SOUTH POMFRET, Vt. (WCAX) - Ski season is underway and so is a rebrand at a popular southern Vermont ski resort. Saskadena Six rebranded from its former, nearly 90-year-old name, Suicide Six, in July. The resort said it wanted to change its name to be sensitive to mental health concerns.
mynbc5.com
Upcoming snowstorms generate excitement for local mountain resorts
STOWE, Vt. — Between the rain and melting snow, local tourist attractions that rely on fresh powder have been hung out to dry so far this season. However, organizers for one getaway destination have been keeping their fingers crossed that the cycle of thawing and freezing would be done for the rest of winter.
Middlebury Campus
Middlebury businesses temporarily shorten hours for winter months
After a busy holiday season, businesses in the town of Middlebury are temporarily closing or reducing their hours for the winter. Middlebury Mountaineer, The Schmetterling Wine Shop, The Vermont Book Shop, Buy Again Alley and Middleton have all shortened their hours. The Stone Mill public market has fully closed for a three week period. Local businesses limiting hours in winter has become common practice in recent years due to an annual need to reset and a smaller number of customers coming in during the colder months.
VTDigger
Local Maverick to open Maverick Market storefront in Burlington, Vermont
Local Maverick plans to open a storefront at 110 Main Street in February 2023 to help small Vermont food, drink, & craft businesses to grow. Burlington, Vermont— January 19th, 2023 — Local Maverick is a sales & marketing platform for small, Vermont businesses. The mission of Local Maverick is to empower local communities & economies by making it easier for people to discover, shop, and support local businesses & community programs. Local Maverick's 'Maverick Market' is a curated marketplace for VT products. They support small Vermont businesses selling Food, Drink, & Craft products. Their new store in Burlington will support hundreds of local VT businesses and be a place of community gatherings and events.
More Tragedy on the NH Slopes: Skier Dies at Cannon Mountain
A man died while on the slopes at Cannon Mountain in Franconia on Wednesday, the second death of a skier at a New Hampshire ski area within a week. Spokesman Greg Keeler said the 21-year-old was found by the ski patrol in the woods along the Upper Ravine Trail after he became separated from his friends. They reported him missing after about 90 minutes. The skier had suffered serious trauma and was unresponsive.
Colchester Sun
Home tour of the week: A $750,000 property in Essex Junction that is zoned to be a home and a business
This house in Essex Junction has a large kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a massive garage with plenty of workspace. Two thirds of the garage is being rented while a third is available to be used as storage or as a place to do business. Bedrooms: 6. Bathrooms: 3...
mynbc5.com
Cochran's Ski Area bustling after inches of fresh snow; skiers are thrilled to see winter weather
RICHMOND, Vt. — On Friday, more than 100 skiers and riders celebrated the fresh snowfall atCochran's Ski Area in Richmond. The family-owned and operated ski hill was busy with Friday Night Lights, which is its nighttime skiing held every Friday of the ski season between 3-8 p.m. Although Cochran's...
mynbc5.com
Video: Catching up with FISU's Head of Marketing Katie Wilson
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As we head into the second weekend of the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games in Lake Placid, NBC5’s Eric Kerr catches up with FISU's head of marketing Katie Wilson. She is one of the FISU's event organizers, including the coordination of music performances during the FISU Festival.
mynbc5.com
Pet Connection: Jan. 19, 2023
Three great dogs are up for adoption in our area in this week's edition of Pet Connection!. Bear and Leo are about 2- or 3-year-old Chihuahua mixes. They are adorable and very friendly with most people. Although they do share a kennel and go on walks together, we believe they...
mynbc5.com
Video: Catching up with Lake Placid native and champion ski jumper Nina Lussi
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — As we head into the second weekend of the 2023 FISU World University Winter Games in Lake Placid, NBC5’s Noah Cierzan catches up with former national champion ski jumper Nina Lussi. She is one of the many former athletes attending the games as a FISU ambassador.
Burlington shelter pods appear close to opening but aren’t open yet
In November, the expected opening of the pod community in the Old North End was pushed back to this month.
Car rolls onto roof after accident in Pittsfield
Vermont State Police from the Rutland Barracks responded to a car accident on Vermont Route 100 in Pittsfield, where a Jeep Cherokee rolled over onto its roof. There are no reported injuries in the accident.
mynbc5.com
Local medical professionals from Vermont, New York volunteer to help athletes during FISU Games
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Our region's athletes have been out front and center at the FISU World University Games. However, there are many other local folks that have been there, too, working hard behind the scenes. Event organizers said there are more than 200 medical professionals on hand to...
mynbc5.com
Vermont communities given grants to modernize zoning in effort to create more housing
SHELBURNE, Vt. — During her first official state visit back home to Vermont since being sworn into office, Rep. Becca Balint stopped by Zephyr Place in Williston to tour the affordable housing complex. The former hotel now houses more than 30 families since it was bought and remodeled into...
WCAX
Chittenden County regional emergency dispatch hits roadblock
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Within Governor Scott’s budget address, a $1.3 million proposal aims to fill a gap in funding for emergency dispatching services. This comes as a years-long project to create a county wide dispatching center hits another roadblock. Chief Stephen Locke of the South Burlington Fire Department...
