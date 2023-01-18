Read full article on original website
digitalspy.com
Best wired earbuds to buy for reliable audio in 2023
Don’t get us wrong, we love the convenience of Bluetooth earbuds and have rounded up many of our favourites in our lists of the best AirPods alternatives and cheap headphones, but they’re not perfect and we think there are loads of great reasons to keep a pair of wired earbuds in your kit. For one, they won’t run out of juice, and that’s a major selling point if you’ve ever realised your AirPods just died ahead of a long trip where you can’t live without them.
With portable DACs boosting phone audio, is the world still big enough for new Walkmans?
Do music players still have a place, now that portable DACs deliver hi-res on-the-go in less physically independent designs?
Apple relaunches the HomePod for a new generation
The second-generation HomePod offers deeper integration with home devices, Apple TV pairing and spatial audio
Ruark MR1 MK2 speakers review: "Will provide you with a truly brilliant audio experience"
The Ruark MR1 Mk2 speakers are up there with the best computer speakers we've come across. Although they're dubbed as a set of wireless speakers, they're fully at home when used like your run-of-the-mill hi-fi or desktop system, so offer great versatility.Whether you use them for one of the best gaming PCs, a TV, or a laptop, these nifty little speakers will only enhance your current setup. Not...
No gain and no pain with new Zoom MicTrak recorders
New range of microphones that have built-in audio recorders
Why a green and orange dot on your phone can indicate someone listening and watching
The orange and green dots you see at the top of your iPhone screen are enhanced security precautions as a result of the new security update for IOS 14 or better.
Digital Trends
Amazon Music Unlimited is getting more expensive in 2023
Amazon is raising the prices of its Amazon Music Unlimited streaming subscriptions starting in February 2023. The price of an individual membership will increase by a dollar, from $10 to $11 per month. The student plan is going up by the same amount, from $5 to $6. Similar price increases have been announced for the U.K. and Canada, though the price of a family plan appears to be unchanged.
ZDNet
Slow internet at home? This adapter turns unused coaxial cable into Ethernet
It's no secret that most cable and satellite TV services are losing customers to cord cutting as people move to streaming services. Because of that, there's a good chance your home has hundreds of feet of coaxial cable that used to be needed for TV, now doing nothing but collecting dust.
Engadget
NVIDIA GeForce Now Ultimate hands-on: The enthusiast's choice for cloud gaming
This week, as the lights go out for good at one major game streaming service, NVIDIA is upgrading GeForce Now with a bunch of features thanks to the addition of new SuperPODs equipped with RTX 4080 GPUs. And after testing out some of the service’s improved capabilities, the addition of expanded support for high refresh rates and ultrawide resolutions is really turning GeForce Now into a truly high-end cloud gaming app.
Engadget
Bungie offers displaced Stadia 'Destiny 2' players a free month of GeForce Now
You should get an email with a unique code redeemable until February 19th. Now that Stadia is gone, Bungie is steering players toward NVIDIA's GeForce Now. The developer has offered Destiny 2 users a free month on the game streaming service, sending unique codes to each user, according to an email seen by 9to5Google. "We managed to snag some free codes for NVIDIA's high-performance cloud gaming platform," Bungie wrote. "Redeem your one-month code of a GeForce Now priority membership, for free."
Engadget
Keychron's Q1 Pro is a wireless version of its best mechanical keyboard
Keychon has been an ascending name in the mechanical keyboard world for a while now. The company strikes a good balance between features and price and it’s also not shy about releasing new models meaning whatever you’re after it likely has a solution. Unless you wanted a premium aluminum deck with a wireless option that is. Finally, that gap has been filled by the Q1 Pro - a flagship, fully customizable 75% keyboard complete with Bluetooth connectivity.
Engadget
Instagram adds a new 'Quiet Mode' and recommendation controls
Instagram is introducing a handful of features designed to give users more control over the app, starting with a new Quiet Mode. The tool functions a lot like your phone’s Do Not Disturb setting. When active, Instagram won’t push notifications to your device. Your profile will also display a note that you’re “in quiet mode,” and anyone who attempts to message you will receive an automatic reply that you’re not available.
notebookcheck.net
Google Stadia Controller: Bluetooth software utility arrives for limited time
Google has delivered on its promise to enable Bluetooth connectivity for Stadia Controllers, having shut down the game streaming service on January 18. As expected, Wi-Fi connectivity for Stadia Controllers ended with Google Stadia; Bluetooth is now the sole option for a non-wired gaming experience if you plan to continue using a Stadia Controller. While Google appears to have simplified the process of enabling Bluetooth mode, there are several factors to consider before doing so.
Engadget
Engadget Podcast: Apple’s new M2 MacBook Pros and Mac Mini
Apple’s first major announcements of 2023 are here! This week, Devindra and Deputy Editor Nathan Ingraham chat about Apple’s new M2 Pro/Max MacBook Pros and Mac Mini. Sure, they seem like solid upgrades, but did they come too late? Also, we dive into the latest rumors around Apple’s AR and MR headsets, as well as news about cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max. And in other news, we explore the downside of AI in journalism, as well as another round of layoffs in tech.
pocketnow.com
Score up to 40 percent savings on Pioneer’s 55-inch Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV and more
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Smart TV deals are starting to pick up the pace, as we are beginning to get more and better offers as we get closer to February. The latest deals will get you amazing savings on 4K smart TVs from Pioneer, Sony, Samsung, and more. First up, we have the 55-inch Pioneer Class LED 4K UHD Smart Fire TV, which now sells for just $270 after seeing a 40 percent discount. This smart TV usually goes for $450, which means that you will receive a great new 2022 model with a 4K LED display, Dolby Vision, DTS Virtual-X Sound, the complete Fire TV experience, Alexa built-in, and $180 savings.
Belkin announces eco-friendly lineup of its most popular chargers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
Belkin has announced an overhaul for its most popular chargers at CES. After two years of work, the company has figured out how to use up to 75% post-consumer recycled plastics for its top-selling charging products. Belkin shared the news in a press release along with showing off the new...
A Tuning Company Once Turned a Game Boy Advance Into a Boost Controller
screengrab via YouTube | Jermaine TuningThe 2000s were a time when you could crank up the boost in your car and then play some Pokemon on the same device.
Engadget
Twitter’s new developer terms ban third-party clients
In case there was any doubt about Twitter’s intentions in cutting off the developers of third-party apps, the company has quietly updated its developer agreement to make clear that app makers are no longer permitted to create their own clients. The “restrictions” section of Twitter’s developer agreement was updated...
Exciting new luxury Garmin watch on the way very soon
Recently filed documents reveal what might be the first new Garmin watch of 2023, and it sounds fancy
