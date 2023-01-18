ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor vetos charter changes. Will City Council override her veto?

By Charlie Frago
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=003cSL_0kJ8dNmR00
Tampa Mayor Jane Castor vetoed a raft of changes to the city's charter approved earlier this month with veto-proof majorities by City Council. Council members meet tomorrow, the final day to get the charter amendments on the ballot for the March 7 city election. [ ANGELICA EDWARDS | Times ]

Jane Castor did something Wednesday that no Tampa mayor has done for long time: She used her veto power, sending five proposed changes to the City Charter back to City Council.

Council members had approved all five by veto-proof majorities earlier this month., whose members had approved all five by veto-proof majorities earlier this month.

Castor announced her vetoes in an unusual way. Several council members read about the mayor’s action in the opinion pages of the Tampa Bay Times. Her staff hand delivered a memo outlining her reasoning to council members’ offices later in the morning. Later Castor sent a brief email to them at 8:55 a.m. notifying the members, all of whom have outside jobs, what she had done.

Around City Hall on Wednesday, no one could remember the last time that a mayor vetoed a council action. Former mayor Bob Buckhorn didn’t sign a 2016 ordinance that created a way for council members to call for city audits, but it went into effect anyway after the charter-required 14 days without a mayoral signature had passed.

City Council attorney Martin Shelby said he couldn’t remember a mayoral veto since he started working for the city in June 2004. City Clerk officials were working to determine the last veto on Wednesday.

In her memo, Castor said she was concerned about the “deeply flawed” process by which council members had approved the changes, characterizing them as “rushed,” “lacking transparency” and imperfectly analyzed without sufficient public input.

Council member Lynn Hurtak, one of the leaders of the effort to tweak the city’s governing document, said she was confident her colleagues would muster the necessary five votes to overturn the mayor’s vetoes.

And Hurtak took issue with the mayor’s reasoning, saying that there were four public hearings, all televised, on the changes.

The proposed changes include curbing the mayor’s power to create city boards; would remove her power to appoint a lawyer for the city’s police oversight panel, the Citizens Review Board; and would clarify that council members must approve mayoral appointments for positions that rank above department heads.

The charter amendments, if approved, will got to voters in the March 7 election. If council members swiftly override the veto at Thursday’s meeting, there should be enough time to get the paperwork to the Hillsborough Supervisor of Elections office by the Friday deadline, Shelby said.

“Both sides will have a chance to vote on these. That’s direct democracy,” Hurtak said.

She said she’s been hearing from residents that the biggest issue for them is having a check on mayoral power.

“Do the voters think that we are the best use of a check and balances system or do they just want us to be a rubber stamp?,” Hurtak said.

Orlando Gudes said when he met with the mayor last week, he tried to persuade her that the amendments were not an attack on mayoral powers. She didn’t agree, he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rBzD9_0kJ8dNmR00

“I feel like I wasted my time,” Gudes said.

Castor’s spokesperson Adam Smith said he was in a meeting Wednesday afternoon and couldn’t immediately respond to questions for this story.

Bill Carlson, the most outspoken critic of Castor, said her vetoes were a disappointment.

“I think it’s disappointing and it shows a sense of fear in the mayor’s office and a lack of respect for the democratic process,” Carlson said.

Council members Charlie Miranda and Joseph Citro didn’t respond to requests for comment. Guido Maniscalco said he hadn’t read the memo yet, when reached in the morning, and promised to call in the afternoon. He has not yet done so.

Council member Luis Viera has often attempted to lower the temperature on the often hostile relationship between Castor and council members. He said Wednesday that the discussion on the proposed charter changes needs to remain cordial — on all sides.

“We’re going to have a disagreement. It’s incumbent on us to air out those disagreements in a way that doesn’t escalate the rhetorical war that in the end serves nobody,” Viera said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Future of Stirling Park sparks more debate

DUNEDIN — City officials continue to get an earful on proposed amenities for Stirling Park. "I do think we need to take a step back," City Manager Jennifer Bramley said at a City Commission meeting on Jan. 12. “We have a little bit of reset here.”. About 220...
DUNEDIN, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay transit agency ends its run

The region’s transit planning agency officially hung out the “going out of business” sign Friday. The Tampa Bay Area Regional Transit Authority governing board voted unanimously Friday to disband the agency, though final authority to do so rests with the state Legislature. State Rep. Jeff Holcomb, R-Spring Hill, a former member of the authority’s board, and Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-St. Petersburg, have already introduced bills in Tallahassee to do just that.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Hillsborough adds affordable housing options

Gigi Van Doren of Tampa is a long-time volunteer for HOPE — the Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, the faith-based agency advocating for expanded affordable housing options. Thursday, she stood before Hillsborough County commissioners to offer a personal perspective on housing. Her adult son, a carpenter by profession,...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Darryl Shaw’s next Tampa development: Ybor Harbor, near Channelside

Ybor City real estate investor Darryl Shaw has unveiled another phase of his sprawling redevelopment plans just east of downtown Tampa. Ybor Harbor, as it’s called, would include up to 2,586 residences, 140,400 square feet of office spaces, 292,260 square feet of retail space and 375 hotel rooms on 33 acres enveloping the northern tip of the Ybor Channel, near Port Tampa Bay’s cruise terminals.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

A better road, a better life in Pasco County | Letters

New Pasco County interchange at Overpass Road and I-75 opens to traffic | Jan. 19. Former Pasco County Commissioner Mike Moore hit it out of the park when he proclaimed that the new interchange, including the “flyover” ramp, along congested areas of I-75 in Wesley Chapel would make the local residents quality of life better. Having used the interchange three times already, I find that it is now a walk in the park for me. Our local citizens are now sitting through only one traffic light versus five traffic lights, also driving a quarter of a mile versus 4 miles. A big thanks to our Pasco County commissioners, Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Transportation for pushing through this much-needed project.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

4 takeaways from the Ron DeSantis-Andrew Warren ruling

The ruling in Andrew Warren’s lawsuit about Gov. Ron DeSantis is finally here, and it’s a doozy. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle — a Bill Clinton appointee — found that DeSantis had the legal authority to suspend Warren, the Democratic state attorney twice elected by the people of Hillsborough county. But there’s so much more to the document.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Plenty of blame to go around in the Pasco principal/parent incident | Letters

Pasco dad seeks apology after principal calls his boss to complain | Jan. 18. Neither the principal nor father acted appropriately. The father had no child at the school and did not belong there. I believe that the principal was mean-spirited in complaining to the intruder’s boss, taking a shot at his livelihood. That act shows the state of political nastiness these days. More wisely, I believe that the principal should have called security and asked for the disruptive father to be removed.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Don’t squander New College of Florida’s success | Column

Just three years ago, state Sen. Joe Gruters described New College of Florida in Sarasota as a “beacon of shining success.” The superlatives from the Sarasota senator were justified. For 2022-23, New College was ranked the No. 5 public liberal arts college in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, right behind the Naval, Army and Air Force academies and the Virginia Military Institute.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan not happy, but won’t quit over snub

Did newly elected House Speaker Kevin McCarthy block Rep. Vern Buchanan’s move to become Ways & Means Committee chairman?. After Buchanan lost the vote, according to an anonymously sourced article in the online news agency Puck, the normally calm Sarasota Republican angrily reproached McCarthy, dropping an F-bomb, and accused McCarthy of whipping votes against him.
SARASOTA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy