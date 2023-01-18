ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sports Radio 1360 AM

New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters

The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties

A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
JOHNSON CITY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?

Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
BINGHAMTON, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy