Plans to Renovate JC’s Former Red Robin Diner “Still in Progress”
A Broome County man said work will continue to transform the old Red Robin Diner in Johnson City into a new restaurant. Taimoor Khan of the town of Binghamton acquired the property at 268 Main Street last June for $210,000. A glimpse inside the former Red Robin Diner in Johnson...
Another Long-Time Binghamton Restaurant Suddenly Shutting Down
For the second time in less than a week, a restaurant that's been a fixture in Binghamton is ceasing operations. Currys of India at 45 Court Street on Friday was serving its final weekday takeout lunches with only a few items available. A co-owner of the restaurant declined to discuss...
Lupo’s S&S Char Pit Closure: Owners Contemplate New Direction
As Binghamton-area spiedie lovers express disappointment by the sudden shutdown of Lupo's S&S Char Pit, the operators of the business are evaluating their options for the property. During a live radio interview Wednesday, Steve Lupo told WNBF News: "There's certainly nothing good about closing a business or a restaurant." The...
Plan to Develop Apartments in Binghamton Office Building On Hold
A proposal to convert most of a downtown Binghamton office tower into dozens of apartments won't be moving forward in the near future. James Slocum of Conklin has outlined a plan for the building at 59 Court Street for an 87-bedroom project that would include 66 dwelling units. Slocum presented...
State Attorney General Investigating Downtown Binghamton Arrest
The office of New York State Attorney General Letitia James is reviewing the circumstances surrounding the arrest of Hamail Waddell by Binghamton police. Waddell was injured when police officers took him into custody around 3:20 a.m. New Year's Day. The incident happened near the intersection of State and Hawley streets, just steps from city police headquarters.
Endicott Police Investigate Shots Fired Near Washington Avenue
No arrests have been reported after gunshots were heard in the area of Washington Avenue and North Street in Endicott. Village police chief Patrick Garey said the incident was reported around 3 p.m. Saturday. He said the shots apparently fired near NBT Bank. Garey said investigators are not aware of...
Binghamton Makes Top 25 Snowiest Cities in the U.S. List
Binghamtonians aren't sitting back on our haunches and basking in the lack of snow this year because we know better - we know that the worst of winter hasn't even arrived yet and that although the weather conditions have been relatively uneventful, they won't stay like this. . Believe it...
New York Needs More Volunteer Firefighters
The number of volunteer firefighters in New York has fallen drastically over the last 25 years, and the real victims are our small, upstate New York communities. According to a report from The Daily Star, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state of New York has dropped 32% over the last 25 years. And the communities that suffer the most are our small, upstate New York communities, many of which rely exclusively on volunteer fire departments to save the lives of their members. The report noted that between 80 and 90% of fire calls in New York State are received by volunteer fire departments.
Binghamton Fire Leaves Six Homeless, House Condemned
A single-family home in Binghamton's First Ward sustained extensive damage due to a fire. The blaze at 30 Cypress Street was reported around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Fire damaged a home at 30 Cypress Street in Binghamton on January 16, 2023. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) Fire damaged a home at 30...
Once Popular Bars and Nightclubs the Southern Tier Misses Most
From time to time, I think back on fond memories. Family, growing up, fun events with co-workers, you know what I'm talking about. Everyone has great memories to reminisce about. One such memory I was talking with a co-worker recently, was the local bars and nightclubs we used to hang...
Nationally Recognized Broome Tioga Sports Center Put Up for Sale
From motocross, mud bogs, ATV's, UTV's, hare scrambles, demolition derbies, supercross, autocross and more, for 40 years, the Broome Tioga Sports Center has entertained the Southern Tier, but those days could be coming to an end. In a post on the Broome Tioga Sports Center Facebook page, Tom Hurd and...
Spiedie Shock: Lupo’s S&S Char Pit in Binghamton Closes Its Doors
It's the end of an era: Lupo's S&S Char Pit on Binghamton's North Side has served its last spiedie sub. The iconic restaurant that had served a wide array of grilled specialties for more than four decades closed at 6 p.m. Sunday. Steve Lupo inside the now-closed Lupo's S&S Char...
New Apartment Plan to Address Johnson City Blighted Properties
A New Jersey man is working to improve part of a blighted area near a Main Street gateway into Johnson City. Ben Locke has plans to renovate a vacant three-story building at 6 Main Street Terrace. The renovated structure is expected to include three one-bedroom, three two-bedroom and three three-bedroom apartments. Work to gut the interior of the building recently began.
Fairview Recovery to Build New Facility on Binghamton Campus
An addiction stabilization center is to be constructed by Fairview Recovery Services on Binghamton's East Side. The city planning commission last summer failed to approve Fairview's original proposal for the project to build a facility with 20 sleeping units. A section of the Fairview Recovery Services Binghamton campus on January...
Should The Southern Tier Of New York Have It’s Own Special Holiday?
Our country celebrates many holidays including those in honor of important persons who made significant contributions including George Washington, Abraham Lincoln, and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Some states and even municipalities even have their own additional holidays. For example, Utah celebrates PIoneer Day every July 24th, on June 16th,...
People Needed for Movie Being Filmed in Binghamton
It's exciting to find out a movie is being shot in the Binghamton area. We've had a few, including Liebestraum, filmed in 1991 starring Kim Novak and Bill Pullman, and The Rewrite in 2014 starring Hugh Grant and Marisa Tomei. Sometimes, movies being filmed in a particular community, ask for...
“Victory Lofts” Opening at Old Endicott Johnson Factory Delayed
A project to develop a 156-unit apartment complex in a former shoe manufacturing plant in Johnson City is taking longer than expected to complete. January 1 had been the target occupancy date for the Victory Lofts complex at 59 Lester Avenue. But Syracuse-based developer Matthew Paulus now is planning for residential occupancy on March 1.
Bottom Line: Binghamton Needs a Trader Joe’s
Every few months, my little family makes the trek to Syracuse, an hour and a half drive from the Binghamton area, our car loaded with bags and coolers, just to visit our favorite grocery store. That store is Trader Joe's and yes, we know there's also one in Ithaca, but...
Binghamton’s Dos Rios Reimagined as a Grab and Go Market?
Right in the heart of downtown Binghamton, a beautiful and nice-sized space sits empty waiting for its next purpose. Each day, twice a day, I drive past the former Dos Rios Cantina on Court Street in Binghamton and crane my neck to see if anything is being done in the space that once housed a popular eatery. Each day, I’m sad to see that it still sits forlornly.
90 Minutes From Binghamton Is The Ultimate Vacation Getaway
Is it too early to start planning for a summer vacation? I think this is the perfect time to do so. Since I have an RV at a Northeast Pennsylvania campground, that is my vacation, so I'm already set. What will be looking for in a vacation this year? Maybe...
