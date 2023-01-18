ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Comments / 2

Related
Popculture

Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face

Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Popculture

'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health

Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
E! News

Teen Mom's Leah Messer Wondered If She "Was Living a Lie" After Jaylan Mobley Breakup

Watch: Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley. Perhaps this breakup is not Leah Messer's story to tell. More than two months after the MTV reality star called off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, fans are curious to learn what really went wrong with the pair. But during the Dec. 27 reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah explained why this part of her life isn't exactly an open book.
The Hollywood Gossip

Angela Deem Posts Racist Remarks and 90 Day Fans Want Her FIRED

Angela Deem’s explosive tantrum at the Tell All Part 1, numerous fans have called for her firing. She is crass, unstable, and has made it very clear — through words and actions — that she does not respect anyone. But is Angela also racist?. Some viewers might...
The Hollywood Gossip

Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!

Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
In Touch Weekly

Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
E! News

Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed

Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
People

Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby

The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She Revealed Ashley Jones’ Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’

Reality TV star Catelynn Lowell, 30, isn’t apologizing for revealing Ashley Jones‘ pregnancy. Catelynn took to her verified Twitter account to break it down for her 1.2 million loyal followers. “At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in part in the January 18 Tweet. The explanation came after a terrific physical altercation between Briana DeJesus and Ashley, which aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode. In it, Briana threatened to “kick” Ashley’s throat. Ashley spit, and items were thrown. Catelynn, meanwhile, updated her costars on the news that Ashley was pregnant.
extratv

Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating

Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
E! News

E! News

232K+
Followers
60K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

We eat, sleep and breathe pop culture, delivering exclusive breaking news and in-depth celebrity coverage, red carpet looks, TV scoop and spoilers, lifestyle trends and shopping tips.

 https://www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy