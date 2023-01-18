Read full article on original website
Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photo of Baby Boy's Face
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas by sharing the first photo of his face with the world. The Kardashians star, 38, took to Instagram Monday to share a photo of her family's annual Christmas Eve party, featuring 4-year-old daughter True and her 5-month-old son, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
'Teen Mom' Star Cory Wharton Reveals Heartbreaking Update on Daughter Maya's Health
Teen Mom star Cory Wharton's younger daughter was born with tricuspid atresia, a form of congenital heart disease. The Challenge staple took to Instagram recently to reveal that the 7-month-old baby girl, Maya Grace, is experiencing some complications after having open-heart surgery. "Maya's doing okay. She's not doing great," he wrote. "They're keeping her sedated right now because her left lung has some fluid in it, and she's having a hard time breathing on her own. So I just need that little girl to push out all that fluid in her lungs so then hopefully her vitals start to look normal."
Teen Mom's Leah Messer Wondered If She "Was Living a Lie" After Jaylan Mobley Breakup
Watch: Leah Messer Is "Open" to Marriage With Jaylan Mobley. Perhaps this breakup is not Leah Messer's story to tell. More than two months after the MTV reality star called off her engagement to Jaylan Mobley, fans are curious to learn what really went wrong with the pair. But during the Dec. 27 reunion episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Leah explained why this part of her life isn't exactly an open book.
Angela Deem Posts Racist Remarks and 90 Day Fans Want Her FIRED
Angela Deem’s explosive tantrum at the Tell All Part 1, numerous fans have called for her firing. She is crass, unstable, and has made it very clear — through words and actions — that she does not respect anyone. But is Angela also racist?. Some viewers might...
Joy-Anna Duggar breaks down in tears as she shares about her mom Michelle’s parenting ‘decisions’ in new video
JOY-ANNA Duggar has opened up about her mom Michelle's parenting choices in an emotional new video. Joy-Anna, 25, took to YouTube and Instagram on December 25 Day and shared another lengthy vlog which she described as a "Christmas Time Q&A." The pregnant star was wearing a khaki green sweater and...
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has been found dead aged 29
Teen Mom 2 star Taylor Lewis has died at the age of 29. Lewis, from North Carolina, appeared on the hit reality show back in 2014 when her ex-best friend Jenelle Evans told her about her pregnancy. While the pair 'had gone their separate ways' at the time of Lewis'...
Jessa Duggar: Did She Just Confirm That She's Pregnant With Baby #5?!
Jessa Duggar just welcomed her fourth child in 2021. Most moms in her position would probably be thinking about retiring their uteruses, or at least waiting a long time before popping out another one. But Jessa is a Duggar, which means she was raised to believe that procreation is her...
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.Photo byClaudia Wolff/ UnsplashonUnsplash. A 22-year-old woman who lives happily with her husband suddenly discovers that her husband is a woman.
Angela Simmons And Yo Gotti Display Sexy PDA And Their Chemistry Has Us Swooning: ‘You Are All I Need And More’
Angela Simmons and Yo Gotti are in love! The couple made their relationship ‘IG Official’ with stylish snapshots of themselves dressed to the nines. Keep scrolling to see how the lovebirds rang in the New Year with coordinated fashions and plenty of PDA!. “You are all I need...
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Tammy Slaton on New Husband Caleb: 'I Love Waking Up and Seeing His Face'
Tammy Slaton is opening up about her life as a newlywed with husband of nearly two months, Caleb Willingham. "Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," the 1000-Lb. Sisters star, 36, tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I literally married my best friend." Slaton tied the knot...
Holiday Chaos! See Photos of ‘Little People, Big World’ star Amy Roloff’s Messy Home
Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff is doing some major decluttering as she tidies up after the chaotic holiday season. “The wrapping gifts room clean up,” the TLC star, 60, wrote via her Instagram Stories on Monday, December 26, alongside a photo of the messy space. “The New Year is almost here — may need our workout room.” In the snap, her former fitness space was littered with shopping bags, open boxes and miscellaneous gifts clearly meant for her grandchildren.
Law & Order: SVU Preview: Mariska Hargitay's Benson Is in Serious Trouble After Getting Ambushed
Watch: Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Exclusive Sneak Peek. Captain Olivia Benson's (Mariska Hargitay) latest case is not only dangerous, but it's also personal. After being beaten up by members of a gang on the Jan. 5 episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, Benson finds herself in a tricky situation when she comes face-to-face with the gang's leader—Oscar Papa (played by guest star Goya Robles)—in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the NBC crime drama's Jan. 12 episode.
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Pregnant Rumer Willis Spotted with Boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas for First Time Since Announcing Baby
The couple announced that they're expecting their first child together in a joint Instagram post last month Rumer Willis and her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas are out and about after announcing her pregnancy on Instagram last month! The couple was spotted walking close to each other in Los Angeles this week for the first time together since their baby revelation. Photographed together in a parking lot, Willis, 34, wore a beige sweater, black bottoms, and slide-on shoes, while her partner opted for a striped shirt, black skinny jeans...
Keke Palmer Loves That Her Boyfriend Darius Jackson Is Not About ‘Industry Stuff’ as They Prepare for Their 1st Child in 2023
Keke Palmer may be an entertainment industry mainstay, but her partner isn't as connected. And that's part of what she likes about him.
Catelynn Lowell Reveals Why She Revealed Ashley Jones’ Pregnancy On ‘Teen Mom Family Reunion’
Reality TV star Catelynn Lowell, 30, isn’t apologizing for revealing Ashley Jones‘ pregnancy. Catelynn took to her verified Twitter account to break it down for her 1.2 million loyal followers. “At the time of this whole altercation between Ashley & Briana, there were only 2 of us girls who knew Ashley was pregnant,” she wrote in part in the January 18 Tweet. The explanation came after a terrific physical altercation between Briana DeJesus and Ashley, which aired on the Tuesday, January 17 episode. In it, Briana threatened to “kick” Ashley’s throat. Ashley spit, and items were thrown. Catelynn, meanwhile, updated her costars on the news that Ashley was pregnant.
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown says Kody Brown 'still' had 'romance' with former wives when they had 'weight gain' and 'money problems'
Robyn Brown also said on "Sister Wives" that she finds it hard to "sympathize" with Kody's former partners and cited their "nagging."
'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's remaining wife Robyn Brown said she's 'scared' Kody won't want to take on more wives in the future
"Sister Wives" star Christine Brown also called Kody Brown's polygamous lifestyle a "failure" and called him and Robyn "soulmates."
