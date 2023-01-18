ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed

Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
Mary Duncan

Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
E! News

You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One

Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!. Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed. "I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"
E! News

Anna Kendrick Recalls Watching Twilight Co-Stars Become the "Most Famous People"

Watch: Anna Kendrick Teases A Simple Favor 2: "It's So Good" The Twilight years were a weird time for Anna Kendrick. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress recalled the massive fame that was thrust upon her co-stars following the worldwide success of the cult '00s vampire film franchise, in which she played Jessica Stanley, friend of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan.
E! News

Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch: Comedian Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Is Revealed. Months after the passing of Leslie Jordan, more details have emerged surrounding his sudden death. The Will & Grace alum died from a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," according to the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office obtained by E! News on Jan. 19.
E! News

Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away

Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
E! News

Simone Biles Manifesting Her Wheaties Box Is More Proof She's the G.O.A.T.

Watch: Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T. Dreams come true when you set your mind to it. Just ask Simone Biles. Years before she stuck a perfect landing on the front of a Wheaties box, the four-time Olympic gold medalist actually kept a homemade version that had her face on it in her childhood bedroom. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Simone—who is now an actual partner of Wheaties and Friends of the Children, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing mentorship of youth—looked back at how she manifested the collaboration.
E! News

The Real Friends of WeHo Cast Teases Shade, Tears and How the Show Is “Breaking New Ground”

Watch: MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo Exclusive Sneak Peek. West Hollywood has never seen drama quite like this—and that's saying something. In an exclusive sneak peek at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo—described by the network as "an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community"—the show's cast describes what makes the city so unique.
