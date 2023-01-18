Read full article on original website
Vanessa Bryant Welcomes Daughter Natalia to Her 20s in Sweet Birthday Message
Watch: How Natalia Bryant Keeps Dad Kobe Bryant Close to Her Heart. Natalia Bryant is officially out of her teen years. In honor of the IMG model turning 20 years old, Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message on Instagram dedicated to her daughter's milestone. "Happy 20th birthday @nataliabryant !!!" Vanessa,...
Kylie Jenner Shares First Full Photo of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED. World, meet Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Aire. The Kardashians star introduced fans to her and the rapper's baby boy by posting the first photo of his face to Instagram on Jan. 21. The post, which also served as...
Over the moon! Buzz Aldrin marries ‘long-time love’ on his 93rd birthday
Buzz Aldrin, the second man to walk on the moon, has announced that he got married to his long-term partner on his 93rd birthday. The retired astronaut celebrated his birthday on Friday and said on Twitter that he “tied the knot” with Dr Anca Faur, 63, in a small ceremony in Los Angeles.
A man in the crowd yelled 'Marry me!' Her response was not exactly what he hoped for.
This article originally appeared on 10.05.15A fan of the Scottish synthpop band Chvrches got a bit more than he bargained for when he yelled to the stage. "Marry me!" an unidentified man yelled out during a pause between songs. "Pardon?" Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry responded, prompting the man to shout out, "Marry me! Now!"
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's Baby Boy's New Name Revealed
Watch: Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott Reveal Baby Boy's NEW NAME. Kylie Jenner just revealed that her baby boy with Travis Scott has a brand-new identity. After initially naming their newborn Wolf Webster, the makeup mogul and the rapper decided to select a new moniker for their son. And it is (drumroll please)…Aire Webster.
Priyanka Chopra Shares Why Surrogacy Was A "Necessary" Step
Priyanka Chopra is reflecting on her journey to motherhood. The Quantico alum got candid about using a surrogate to welcome daughter Malti Marie with husband Nick Jonas last year, explaining how...
Woman enraged when teenage daughter gets pregnant and insists on keeping the baby, then abandons her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I’m going to be completely honest about something now. I found myself pregnant at twenty-three years old after what I thought would be just a one night stand, but was actually an event that connected me to another man forever against my will. I hadn’t wanted to get pregnant and was even taking precautions at the time, it was just one of those things happens unplanned, accidentally.
'Sister Wives' star Gwendlyn says it's 'ironic' that Kody and Robyn 'don't believe in vaccines' despite their strict COVID rules
The "Sister Wives" star also said that she thinks Kody didn't visit her and her siblings during COVID because he "prefers to spend time" with Robyn.
You'll Be Speechless After Watching Shay Mooney's Baby Announcement
Watch: Dan + Shay Talk Babies, Personal Life & Dogs. Shay Mooney is so glad this baby exists. On January 20, the Dan + Shay member announced the arrival of his third child with wife Hannah Love Mooney. "Abraham Shay Mooney," Shay wrote on Instagram with a video of his...
You'll Flip Over the Moment Simone Biles Knew Fiancé Jonathan Owens Was the One
Watch: Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Is Engaged: See Her Ring!. Simone Biles' relationship with fiancé Jonathan Owens reached all-star status long before he proposed. "I knew he was the one when I first met his mom," Simone told E! News' Francesca Amiker in an exclusive interview. "She has a little bit of a disability with her walking, she's gotten a lot stronger, but how he treated his mother and how he treats women, I was like, 'Wow.'"
Anna Kendrick Recalls Watching Twilight Co-Stars Become the "Most Famous People"
Watch: Anna Kendrick Teases A Simple Favor 2: "It's So Good" The Twilight years were a weird time for Anna Kendrick. In an interview with Rolling Stone, the actress recalled the massive fame that was thrust upon her co-stars following the worldwide success of the cult '00s vampire film franchise, in which she played Jessica Stanley, friend of Kristen Stewart's Bella Swan.
Robert Pattinson Swaps Pants for Fierce Tweed Skirt at Dior's Paris Week Fashion Show
Robert Pattinson stepped out in the twilight in his most fashion-forward look to date. The Batman actor made a showstopping appearance at Dior's Homme fall/winter 2023-2024 show during Paris Fashion Week. For the Jan. 20 presentation, Robert bundled up in a fuzzy brown jacket and a matching turtleneck sweater underneath.
Leslie Jordan's Cause of Death Revealed
Watch: Comedian Leslie Jordan’s Cause of Death Is Revealed. Months after the passing of Leslie Jordan, more details have emerged surrounding his sudden death. The Will & Grace alum died from a "sudden cardiac dysfunction," according to the autopsy from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office obtained by E! News on Jan. 19.
Ashley Olsen Flashes Ring on That Finger in First Sighting Since Louis Eisner Wedding
Ashley Olsen's ring? You got it dude. Three weeks after she reportedly tied the knot with longtime love Louis Eisner, the Full House alum was spotted with a band on that finger. Ashley, 36, was seen leaving an art gallery in New York with her twin sister Mary-Kate Olsen on...
Go Inside Pregnant Sophia Grace's Baby Shower That’s Got Our Heartbeat Runnin’ Away
Watch: Sophia Grace Reveals Her Parent's "Surprising" Reaction to Pregnancy. Sophia Grace Brownlee will always be pretty in pink. But this time, instead of the infamous tutu and matching tiara she wore during her 2011 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, she recently rocked a softer shade of pink for a completely different occasion: her baby shower.
Zoë Kravitz Details the Beauty Lessons She's Learned from Parents Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet
Watch: Zoë Kravitz Shares Beauty Tips From Parents Lenny Kravitz & Lisa Bonet. Cat's out of the bag: Zoë Kravitz just shared insight into her glam routine. The Batman actress recently revealed the beauty lessons she's learned from two of the biggest Hollywood icons—her parents, Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet.
The View Alum Meghan McCain Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby With Husband Ben Domenech
Watch: Meghan McCain Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Ben Domenech. Meghan McCain and Ben Domenech are officially a family of four. The Bad Republican author shared that she and her husband—who are also parents to 2-year-old Liberty—have welcomed their second daughter on Jan. 19. "Yesterday morning, we welcomed...
Simone Biles Manifesting Her Wheaties Box Is More Proof She's the G.O.A.T.
Watch: Why Simone Biles Is The G.O.A.T. Dreams come true when you set your mind to it. Just ask Simone Biles. Years before she stuck a perfect landing on the front of a Wheaties box, the four-time Olympic gold medalist actually kept a homemade version that had her face on it in her childhood bedroom. In an exclusive interview with E! News' Francesca Amiker, Simone—who is now an actual partner of Wheaties and Friends of the Children, a nationwide nonprofit dedicated to the ongoing mentorship of youth—looked back at how she manifested the collaboration.
The Real Friends of WeHo Cast Teases Shade, Tears and How the Show Is “Breaking New Ground”
Watch: MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo Exclusive Sneak Peek. West Hollywood has never seen drama quite like this—and that's saying something. In an exclusive sneak peek at MTV's The Real Friends of WeHo—described by the network as "an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community"—the show's cast describes what makes the city so unique.
Cause of Death Revealed for C.J. Harris, 31-Year-Old American Idol Alum
The cause of death for C.J. Harris has been confirmed. The American Idol alum died of a heart attack at 8:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in Jasper, Ala., Walker County deputy coroner Danielle Calloway told E! News. He was 31. The Walker County coroner had previously told E! News that...
