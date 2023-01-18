BOWLING GREEN ― The Kent State women's basketball team turned in one of the best defensive efforts of the season against Mid-American Conference-leading Bowling Green, but the Falcons' fast start was too much for the Flashes, 66-57, on Saturday. The Falcons (16-2, 5-1 MAC) were held to 17 points below their season average by Kent State (11-6, 3-3) and shot just .434 from the floor (23-of-53). ...

KENT, OH ・ 41 MINUTES AGO