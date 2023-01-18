Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Teens, adult arrested in negligent deadly shooting of 15-year-old in Sumter County
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens and one adult were arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old who was reported missing in December 2022, deputies said. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old on charges of aggravated Manslaughter, improper disposal of human remains, possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age, and failure to report a death to the Medical Examiner.
villages-news.com
Villager ordered to appear at arraignment after fight over seat at restaurant
A Villager has been ordered to appear at an arraignment after a fight over a seat at the bar at a popular restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Julie Ann Marsh, 56, of the Village of Pine Ridge, has been ordered to appear at an arraignment set for 9 a.m. Feb. 20 in Sumter County Court.
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man with screwdriver
A 34-year-old Ocala woman was arrested after a man claimed that she stabbed him in the head and neck with a screwdriver. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal responded to the MCSO Southwest District Office located at 9048 SW Highway 200 in Ocala in reference to a battery incident. Upon arrival, the corporal made contact with the male victim who advised that Dominique Detrice English had attacked him inside a moving vehicle, according to the MCSO report.
ocala-news.com
Homeless woman jailed after breaking into Ocala business, stealing pickup truck
A 45-year-old homeless woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she broke into a local business and stole a pickup truck. On Thursday, MCSO deputies responded to Ron’s Towing located at 7450 NW Gainesville Road in Ocala in reference to a commercial burglary that had occurred overnight. Upon arrival, the deputies observed that the chain link gate appeared to have been run over and the glass front door of the business was shattered, according to the MCSO report.
villages-news.com
Strange behavior leads to man’s arrest at apartment complex
Strange behavior led to a man’s arrest at an apartment complex. Troy Luke Holley, 24, who lives at the Parkside East Village apartments in Lady Lake, was going door to door “looking for an Ocala Police Department officer,” according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy attempted to speak to Holley, he “started crying” and was using “indistinguishable words.” A deputy noticed that Holley was holding a black object and the deputy drew his service revolver. Holley initially refused to drop the object.
WCJB
67-year-old is arrested for mistreatment of animals
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - We have a TV20 news update on an animal abuse case in Alachua County. A woman, who some neighbors say has a long history of mistreating animals has been arrested. Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 67-year-old Loren Cava. According to court documents, Cava is accused...
Bay News 9
Citrus Co. man goes missing with unknown whereabouts, sheriff's office says
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — The Citrus County Sheriff's Office has been searching for a local man that has been missing since last Thursday. Jeffery Shoemaker, 67, was reported missing on Jan. 19. He last spoke to his family on Jan. 17, according to officials. Sheriff's officials said he may...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County man charged with battery on pregnant woman
An argument over a social media post landed a Citrus County man in jail facing charges of felony battery, aggravated battery on a pregnant woman, and keeping someone from contacting law enforcement. On Jan. 14, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy was called to a couple’s home about a domestic...
villages-news.com
Friends determined to find hit-and-run driver after Villager severely injured
Friends are determined to find a hit-and-run driver after a Villager was severely injured when her golf cart was struck during a trip to the postal station. Nancy Lou Hooper, 80, was in her brown 2017 Yamaha golf cart at about 4:30 p.m. Dec. 29 when she was leaving the Chatham Postal Station. She was traveling on SE 172nd Legacy Lane when she was hit by a car that left the scene.
Citrus County Chronicle
Sheriff: Known drug dealer captured after discarding fentanyl during pursuit
A “long-time Citrus County drug dealer” who attempted to elude authorities during a high-speed chase before authorities disabled his vehicle with stop sticks was apprehended in the early morning hours Thursday, Jan. 19, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit and late Friday, Jan. 20, Facebook post.
WESH
Suspect shot and killed by Lake County deputies after standoff
CLERMONT, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff's Office says a well-being check turned into an armed standoff on Friday. Officials say deputies were called to 9201 Pine Island Rd., in an unincorporated area of Clermont, for a well-being check on the homeowner. Investigators identified him as 69-year-old Donald Charles...
WESH
Police: Man shot, killed suspect trying to carjack his girlfriend outside Sanford bar
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — One man is dead after police say he tried to carjack a woman in Sanford. It happened at 2:20 a.m. at George's Tavern, which is at 11th Street and French Avenue. Police say they found a man dead in the back of the parking lot...
villages-news.com
Wildwood driver wanted on warrants arrested after caught speeding
A Wildwood driver wanted on warrants was arrested after he was caught speeding on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Jaykob Robert Crocker, 25, was traveling in a white Toyota at about 1 a.m. Wednesday at a speed of 60 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after fleeing scene of crash which injured mother and daughter
A driver has been arrested after fleeing the scene of a crash which injured a mother and her daughter. The crash occurred at 5:20 p.m. Jan. 12 on Cherry Lake Road near Keystone Lane and caused traumatic injuries to 54-year-old Lisa Oliver of Howey-in-the-Hills, according an arrest report from the Florida Highway Patrol. Oliver and her daughter, who had been a passenger in Oliver’s tan Ford F-150, were both transported by Lake EMS to Ocala Regional Medical Center.
alachuachronicle.com
Homeless drug dealer arrested for Micanopy murder
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Joshua Emmanuel Hall, 36, has been charged with the December murder of Corey Grimmage in Micanopy. He was already in the Alachua County Jail on a different case. Alachua County Sheriff’s Deputies responded on December 7, 2021, to a call about a body found in the...
villages-news.com
Window tint violation leads to driver’s arrest on drug charges
A driver pulled over for a window tint violation went to jail after drugs were discovered in his vehicle. Justin Allan Woods, 26, of Leesburg, was pulled over Monday afternoon at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Grays Airport Road due to the wind tint violation, according to an arrest report for the Fruitland Park Police Department.
WCJB
‘We looked and it was missing’: 3 men arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft in Ocala
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - On December 28th, three men were arrested in connection to catalytic converter theft reported in Ocala. The trio, 18-year-old Shancello Gazich, 19-year-old Michael Antunez and 25-year-old Franko Louis were arrested miles away, by Flagler County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their trunk.
Police respond to deadly shooting near Sanford bar
SANFORD, Fla. — Investigators are at the scene of a deadly shooting in Sanford. Officers and detectives gathered early Thursday along French Avenue near 10th Street. A Channel 9 news crew on scene reported police tape in the area of George’s Tavern. Drone 9 saw what appeared to...
‘Long-time’ Citrus County drug dealer arrested, deputies say
A "long-time" Citrus County drug dealer was arrested Thursday after deputies said he failed to outrun authorities who tried to stop him for a minor traffic violation.
WCJB
‘That’s pretty scary’: Residents are horrified after finding out a man was accused of raping a woman outside downtown Gainesville bar
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Gainesville police officers arrested 36-year-old Andrew Myers after he was accused of raping a woman in his van 200 feet away from where he met her. According to the report, early Tuesday morning, Myers offered the woman a drink at Lillian’s on SE 1st St. before taking her to his van.
