ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehigh County, PA

With Lehigh County DA Jim Martin retiring, who’s next in the county’s top law enforcement role? History suggests a Republican

By Daniel Patrick Sheehan, The Morning Call
The Morning Call
The Morning Call
 3 days ago
Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin APRIL BARTHOLOMEW/The Morning Call/TNS

No candidate has mounted a serious challenge to Lehigh County District Attorney Jim Martin during his record-setting tenure, so the news that he won’t seek reelection this year will undoubtedly let loose a flood of contenders.

For Democrats, it’s an opportunity to fill an office that has been held by Republicans since 1960. But the contender the Lehigh County Democratic Committee hoped to field, veteran attorney Gavin Holihan, took a job as Martin’s second-in-command early this month.

“Originally Gavin was supposed to run, until that happened,” said committee chair Lori McFarland, who attended inaugural festivities in Harrisburg on Tuesday and didn’t hear about Martin’s announcement until late in the day. “I’d like to see Gavin stay a Democrat and get him elected. We hadn’t really thought about anybody else.”

Holihan, however, said he will run as a Republican if he runs at all, adding he plans to announce his intentions Monday. As of Friday, no one from either party had announced a candidacy. The primary election is May 16, and prospective candidates can begin filing nomination petitions next month.

Holihan, 56, has belonged to both parties over the years but said he has been a Republican “for quite some time.”

McFarland said Wednesday other potential Democratic contenders will certainly emerge, but she wasn’t aware of any on the verge of announcing.

Whoever the candidate might be, “We want someone with good character,” she said. “Someone with strong name recognition and somebody who will do right by law enforcement and by the people.”

Lehigh County Republican Committee chair Joe Vichot did not respond to requests for comment.

Martin, 77, the longest-serving DA in county history, was appointed in 1998 by the Lehigh County commissioners to succeed Republican Robert Steinberg, who became a Lehigh County judge.

Steinberg succeeded another Republican — future Superior Court Judge William Platt — in 1991. Platt took office in 1976, succeeding Republican George Joseph, who had been elected in 1960. Paul McGinley, a Democrat, held the office before that.

Martin won election to a full term in 1999 and has been reelected five times, most recently in 2019. After debating whether to seek another term, he decided it was time to step aside, he said Tuesday.

Martin faced only a handful of opponents over the years. In the 1999 race, Democrat Glennis Clark, a private defense lawyer and former assistant district attorney, challenged Martin but lost by more than 10,000 votes.

In 2011, Democrat Edward F. Koren, a former state police commander, entered the race. Martin handily defeated him with 65% of the vote. Democrat Jim Moreno, a defense attorney, challenged Martin in 2019 but withdrew from the race after a cancer diagnosis.

Morning Call reporter Daniel Patrick Sheehan can be reached at 610-820-6598 or dsheehan@mcall.com

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Recorder of Deeds Warns Residents About Recent Uptick in Solicitation, Fraudulent Calls

One of Bucks County’s most important government officials is warning residents of an imminent threat that comes around this time of year. Dan McPhillips, the Bucks County Recorder of Deeds, has issued a warning to all residents about fraudulent calls, an issue that sprouts up in the area this time of the year. From credit card scams to identity theft, McPhillips makes it his job to ensure that residents know what to look for when confronted with scammers.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Blue Mountain teacher to resign amid police investigation

N. MANHEIM TWP., Pa. - A Schuylkill County school board is expected to vote on whether to accept the resignation of a high school teacher amid an ongoing police investigation. A Blue Mountain High School teacher submitted a letter of resignation to the district on Wednesday, according to the board's agenda for its committee-of-the-whole meeting Thursday.
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
WHYY

What’s next for Don Guanella? Delco still full steam ahead on push to turn it into county’s largest park

Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. Delaware County officials have been asking community members to come up with ideas on how to transform the recently obtained 213-acre former Don Guanella School property in Marple Township into the county’s largest park.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police investigating deadly standoff in Berks County

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home after a standoff with police in Berks County. UPDATE: Pennsylvania State Police have released more information about what happened. That is posted here. The incident happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. in Heidelberg Township. PSP said they...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Senior Missing In Bucks County, Police Say

An 80-year-old man is missing in Bucks County, and state police say he may be at special risk for harm. Cory Glenn of Bryn Athyn was last seen in the 200 block of East Street Road in Warminster Township at about 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, police said in a statement.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

13 year old dies in Berks County fire

READING Pa. (WHTM) — A teenager has died after a fire in Reading, Berks County during the early morning hours of Saturday, Jan. 21. According to the Reading Police Department, fire and police officials responded to the 600 block of Summit Avenue at around 4 a.m. for a structure fire.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 1 in custody after domestic incident at South Whitehall home

S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - There were tense moments in South Whitehall Township, Lehigh County Friday afternoon and early evening. Several streets were blockaded during an apparent standoff. Officers responded to a domestic dispute at a home in the area of Whitehall Avenue and Prima Avenue. Officers remained there for...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Popular farm market and country store announces new location in Northampton County

UPPER MOUNT BETHEL TWP., Pa. – A popular business selling local eggs, produce, livestock feed and more will soon have a new home in the Slate Belt. Miller's Egg Ranch & Feed Store LLC, a farm market and country store that previously operated at 96 Mount Bethel Highway in Upper Mount Bethel Township, is moving a few miles east to Apple Blossom Village, 690 Allegheny Road, Upper Mount Bethel Township.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools

2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. 2 Pennsylvania colleges to merge to help both schools. Luzerne County, one man’s trash is another mans treasure. Luzerne County, one man's trash is another mans treasure. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Fans get psyched for Eagles-Giants matchup. Abide...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
seaislenews.com

Woman Charged With Killing Parents Who Had Link to Sea Isle

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Abington Township Police Chief Patrick Molloy are investigating a double homicide of a couple found in their Montgomery County home. On Jan. 17 at 10:30 p.m., Abington Police were called to a home in the 1100 block of Beverly Road in the...
SEA ISLE CITY, NJ
Main Line Media News

Brother of dead Abington man who had Down syndrome admits to neglect

NORRISTOWN — A Lansdale man admitted to taking part in the neglect of his younger brother who had Down syndrome and who died of an untreated medical condition. Joseph T. Gramlich, 65, of the 500 block of East Main Street, pleaded guilty in Montgomery County Court on Friday to a felony charge of neglect of care of a dependent person in connection with incidents that occurred in 2020 while he handled his brother Timothy’s financial matters.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh University issues alert to locate missing student

Lehigh University and its police department (LUPD) are asking for help in locating Daniel Lee, a second-year engineering student from New Jersey. The student has been missing since Friday, January 20, 2023. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with red sleeves, black-and-white athletic-style pants, and black sneakers. Foul...
The Morning Call

The Morning Call

Allentown, PA
12K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Morning Call is a daily newspaper based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, in the United States. The Morning Call serves a nine-county region of eastern Pennsylvania and western New Jersey and is the largest circulation newspaper of the Lehigh Valley, the third most populous region of Pennsylvania.

 https://www.mcall.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy