Iowa State

A winter storm is headed for Iowa. Here's what to expect, from snow totals to road conditions.

By Noelle Alviz-Gransee
 3 days ago

It's Iowa, it's January, so here comes the snow again. Here is a quick run through of everything you need to know as a winter storm approaches the state.

How much will it snow in Des Moines and central Iowa today?

According to the latest report from the National Weather Service, the Des Moines metro can expect between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Ames is forecasted to get between 3 and 6 inches, and Grinnell can expect 1 to 3 inches.

When will snow start in Des Moines?

Precipitation will start in south and western Iowa Wednesday morning and lift to the north across the state.

In Des Moines, the National Weather Service expects a wintry mix to begin around noon with the most intense period coming late afternoon and evening. Snow won't begin until around 6 p.m., continuing until midnight before switching back to a wintry mix as the temperature fluctuates between freezing and a few degrees above. Snow may fall again between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Northern parts of the state will primarily see snow, with the heaviest periods Wednesday evening and early Thursday.

What winter weather warnings or advisories are in place for Iowa?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5XHn_0kJ8c8NK00
Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect across Iowa from noon Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. National Weather Service

Much of the state is will be under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory today. In central Iowa, Ames and Story County are included in the winter storm warning while Polk and Dallas counties are part of the winter weather advisory. Both begin at noon on Wednesday and continue through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Iowa weather: What's a snow squall? Here's what it means and why you should care

Are local snow ordinances in effect?

Several communities have activated their snow ordinances. Generally, these limit on-street parking and require sidewalks to be cleared after the snow stops.

In the Des Moines metro area, that includes:

  • Altoona starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday
  • Ames starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday
  • Bondurant starting at noon Wednesday
  • Grimes from 5 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday
  • Indianola for 48 hours after snow stops or roads are clear
  • Johnston from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday.
  • Marshalltown starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday
  • Urbandale starting at noon Wednesday until snow has stopped and roads are clear
  • Waukee from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday
  • West Des Moines from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday

Winter driving tips: How to keep safe while driving on slick Iowa roads

What are Iowa road conditions like?

Unlike the pre-Christmas blizzard, the snow will be of the wetter variety, making whiteouts less likely, and the temperatures won't be so low as to preclude effectively treating roadways. Still, if the volume of snow is heavy at times, travel could be significantly delayed and roads temporarily blocked.

The Iowa DOT recommends you check the weather forecast and road conditions before deciding to head out on the roads and postpone your trip if conditions aren't ideal.

You can check road conditions online through Iowa 511 , with an interactive map that shows hazards and road closures, winter weather warnings and more.

If you don't have internet, you can call 800-288-1047 or 511 for updated road conditions.

In Nebraska, where the storm was just reaching Omaha around midday, TV stations were reporting heavy snow had closed some roads in the western part of the state.

More weather: How to check Iowa road conditions, DOT cameras amid winter storms

Will Iowa schools close and give students a snow day?

All central Iowa schools are holding classes as scheduled on Wednesday. No decisions have been announced about classes on Thursday.

More weather: Blizzards have been a hazard of Iowa life for a long time. Here's what to know about them

Noelle Alviz-Gransee is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Follow her on Twitter at @NoelleHannika or email her at NAlvizGransee@registermedia.com.

