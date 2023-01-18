A winter storm is headed for Iowa. Here's what to expect, from snow totals to road conditions.

It's Iowa, it's January, so here comes the snow again. Here is a quick run through of everything you need to know as a winter storm approaches the state.

How much will it snow in Des Moines and central Iowa today?

According to the latest report from the National Weather Service, the Des Moines metro can expect between 2 and 4 inches of snow. Ames is forecasted to get between 3 and 6 inches, and Grinnell can expect 1 to 3 inches.

When will snow start in Des Moines?

Precipitation will start in south and western Iowa Wednesday morning and lift to the north across the state.

In Des Moines, the National Weather Service expects a wintry mix to begin around noon with the most intense period coming late afternoon and evening. Snow won't begin until around 6 p.m., continuing until midnight before switching back to a wintry mix as the temperature fluctuates between freezing and a few degrees above. Snow may fall again between 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday.

Northern parts of the state will primarily see snow, with the heaviest periods Wednesday evening and early Thursday.

What winter weather warnings or advisories are in place for Iowa?

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are in effect across Iowa from noon Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 to 9 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023. National Weather Service

Much of the state is will be under a winter storm warning or winter weather advisory today. In central Iowa, Ames and Story County are included in the winter storm warning while Polk and Dallas counties are part of the winter weather advisory. Both begin at noon on Wednesday and continue through 9 a.m. Thursday.

Are local snow ordinances in effect?

Several communities have activated their snow ordinances. Generally, these limit on-street parking and require sidewalks to be cleared after the snow stops.

In the Des Moines metro area, that includes:

Altoona starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday

starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday Ames starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday

starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday Bondurant starting at noon Wednesday

starting at noon Wednesday Grimes from 5 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday

from 5 p.m. Wednesday to noon Thursday Indianola for 48 hours after snow stops or roads are clear

for 48 hours after snow stops or roads are clear Johnston from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday.

from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Friday. Marshalltown starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday

starting at 6 p.m. Wednesday Urbandale starting at noon Wednesday until snow has stopped and roads are clear

starting at noon Wednesday until snow has stopped and roads are clear Waukee from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday

from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday West Des Moines from 8 p.m. Wednesday to 5 p.m. Thursday

What are Iowa road conditions like?

Unlike the pre-Christmas blizzard, the snow will be of the wetter variety, making whiteouts less likely, and the temperatures won't be so low as to preclude effectively treating roadways. Still, if the volume of snow is heavy at times, travel could be significantly delayed and roads temporarily blocked.

The Iowa DOT recommends you check the weather forecast and road conditions before deciding to head out on the roads and postpone your trip if conditions aren't ideal.

You can check road conditions online through Iowa 511 , with an interactive map that shows hazards and road closures, winter weather warnings and more.

If you don't have internet, you can call 800-288-1047 or 511 for updated road conditions.

In Nebraska, where the storm was just reaching Omaha around midday, TV stations were reporting heavy snow had closed some roads in the western part of the state.

Will Iowa schools close and give students a snow day?

All central Iowa schools are holding classes as scheduled on Wednesday. No decisions have been announced about classes on Thursday.

