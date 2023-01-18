ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best head coach opening in the NFL right now

By Midday Show W Andy Randy, Brian Gebhardt
 3 days ago

On Tuesday Andy & Randy were joined by their producer Brian who asked the guys what the best head coach opening in the NFL right now is.

After talking about Sean Payton’s future and where might be the best landing spot for him in his next head coaching gig, the guys talked about the head coaching openings and which one is most appealing right now.

The NFL teams currently without a head coach are the following: Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.

“I’m not ready to call Russ (Russell Wilson) washed,” Randy said in reference to the Broncos opening.

“I don’t think I trust David Tepper,” Andy said in reference to the Panthers opening.

“Which one (team) would be the best opening?” Brian asked Andy & Randy.

“I think I would go to Houston because I think they would let me do whatever we want,” Andy said.

You can hear Andy & Randy Monday-Friday from 11a-2p on 92.9 The Game.

