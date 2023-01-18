Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Mermaid Sculptures Unveiled
Celebrating Weeki Wachee’s 75th anniversary with monumental sculpture garden unveiling. On January 12, the mystical grounds of Weeki Wachee Springs became a living, nature-made gallery of beautiful artistic masterworks. A lovely sculpture garden was unveiled, brimming with the likenesses of enchanted sirens, each of which stood in noble tribute to a Hernando County historical landmark.
hernandosun.com
Local film “Stills” debuts Jan. 22
At 7 pm on Sunday, Jan. 22, Brooksville’s Beacon Theatre will host the world premiere of a Hollywood-style short film planned, produced, directed, and shot right here in Hernando County. Despite its world-class acting, sets, and production values, not to mention its universal themes, this motion picture is homegrown in every way.
phsnews.com
Strawberry Festival Music Lineup
The Florida strawberry festival is an annual event hosted in plant city Florida for the 88th year this March. Started in 1930 by the Plant City Lions Club, it’s a celebration of bountiful strawberry harvests. The festival is known for its rides, strawberry-themed foods, and anticipated music. The 2023 Strawberry festival lineup has been posted, and this year has a lot of big names.
stpetecatalyst.com
Places This Week: Clearwater, Largo apartments sell
A weekly roundup of local real estate deals. The Four Lakes at Clearwater residential community has been acquired for roughly $69.4 million. Clearwater LL LLC sold the 461-unit apartment complex at 6465 142nd Ave. N. to California-based multifamily investor TruAmerica. The 36-acre property was built in 1985 and consists of...
addictedtovacation.com
The 4 Least Crowded Beaches In Clearwater, Florida
Clearwater is a beach hub of Florida. While a popular destination, it is still possible to find an uncrowded patch of sand for yourself at these beaches. If you want to experience the feeling of sand between your toes and crystal clear water at your fingertips without having to elbow your way through crowds of beachgoers, look no further than these uncrowded beaches in Clearwater, Florida:
What you need to know about the 2023 annual Kumquat Festival
DADE CITY, Fla. — Are you a fan of kumquats? Well, you're in luck. The one-of-a-kind 26th annual Kumquat Festival will be here come Jan. 28. The free event located in the Wells Fargo parking lot of downtown Dade City will feature arts and crafts and more than 300 vendors with something for the entire family, including the Kumquat Kids Corral. The festival does ask guests to leave pets at home though.
hernandosun.com
Biking for God
What do ardent bikers and prison ministry have in common? Not much − unless you happen to be husband and wife team Scotty and Jessica Santiago. The couple founded Passion for Prison in August 2003 because they wanted to use their love of biking to reach prisoners and help them to know Christ as they do.
hernandosun.com
Local Reenactors bring to life the Seminole Indian Wars
Bushnell, Florida – Reenactors, history buffs, and spectators from central Florida and beyond converged on the Dade Historical Battlefield State Park on January 7th and 8th for the annual reenactment of the “Dade Massacre.” Reenactments of the battle have been presented at the park since 1980 as a way to present a “living history” of the battlefield to the public. The original battle was fought at the same site on December 28, 1835, between the US Army and the Seminole tribe and became one of the primary triggers of the Second Seminole War.
PHOTOS: Christmas tree starts fire at Apollo Beach home
Hillsborough County Fire Rescue stopped a fire at a house in Apollo Beach last Friday night.
5 Most Romantic Restaurants In Pasco-Hernando
A good romantic restaurant is hard to come by. The most romantic spots are usually small and local, but those two things can be harder and harder to find these days. Some occasions, like anniversaries or special holidays, require something a little more romantic than your local Beef O'Brady's, and that is where these local haunts come in.
neighborhoodnewsonline.net
New Tampa Dining — Oronzo, Precinct & Nova Out, Bagels & Kobé On The Way
Although 2022 was a busy year for restaurants that opened and closed in New Tampa, there was a lot more dining news on the way for 2023 in zip code 33647 as the year came to a close. Over the past few weeks, several local eateries closed their doors for...
hernandosun.com
Small Town Doctor, Samuel Carnes Harvard
The doctor was always “in” during the 1950s. I’m sure that’s what physicians must have felt like practicing medicine during that time. You had to know a little bit of everything and work long hours. Since specialized medicine was decades away, physicians had to handle serious illnesses, as well as tend to the smaller stuff like tonsillitis, ear infections, and the common cold. On top of all of that, doctors also had to know how to deliver babies. In February 1952, one of those babies delivered in Brooksville was me!
Bay News 9
Plant City sisters bring back food truck for mother
PLANT CITY, Fla. — The Taqueria Hernandez food truck has been serving Mexican food in Plant City for years. But after several months of being closed, two sisters are reviving the food truck for one reason. Daniela and Elizabel Hernandez grew up helping their parents at their food truck,...
Trinity Community sees massive growth and development
Trinity in Pasco County is seeing massive growth as more people want to call the area home, bringing new housing developments, schools, jobs and restaurants.
iheart.com
South Florida Has One Of The Best Sub Sandwiches In America
If a sandwich is satisfying, then a sub sandwich is sure to fill you up. These unique eats take on different names depending on where you are in the country: hoagies, grinders, heroes, po'boys, and so on. Many nicknames aside, you can stuff all kinds of delicious ingredients between two slices of long bread.
Gasparilla 2023: Everything you need to know about the annual Pirate Fest
Grab your beads, costumes, and eye patches, and get ready for the 2023 Gasparilla parades. The parades will affect parking and traffic, so here's everything you need to know about the annual fest.
Tampa native, Marine Corps veteran with 22 years of law enforcement service dies of cancer
LAKELAND, Fla. — The Lakeland Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Sergeant Travis Miller passed away Thursday morning "after a hard-fought battle with cancer," the department announced on Facebook. "Travis you were simply the best. It was an honor to serve alongside you. Thank...
New Moffitt Cancer Center campus to bring more than just a hospital in Pasco
Speros will be built on 775 acres off Ridge Road in Land O’Lakes and will eventually have 140 buildings that will include housing, hotel space, veterans facilities, and academic training space.
995qyk.com
Pasco Dad Complains About School Mural So Principal Calls His Boss To Complain About Him
Shawn Hayston, a father of two elementary school-age sons, visited Pasco County’s Pine View Middle School last August with a group of parents raising concerns about one of the school’s murals, which had been featured in social media posts. The mural, which depicted a girl in a gas mask, has since been painted over.
On this day: Snow fell in Tampa Bay 46 years ago
The Tampa Bay area is no stranger to the occasional cold snap, but it usually comes without the snowfall expected farther north.
