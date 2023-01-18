ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Rose Lavelle whipped out a marvelous back-heel assist to help give Alex Morgan her first goal of 2023

By Meredith Cash
 3 days ago

Rose Lavelle.

AP Photo/Aaron Doster

  • US Women's National Team star Rose Lavelle is virtually unstoppable with the ball at her feet.
  • The midfielder showcased her brilliance with a jaw-dropping assist vs New Zealand on Wednesday.
  • Lavelle whipped out a no-look back-heel pass to help give Alex Morgan an easy first goal of 2023.

Rose Lavelle is considered one of the most creative playmakers the US Women's National Team has ever seen.

And Wednesday afternoon in New Zealand, she showed the world exactly why.

The 27-year-old midfielder dished a stunning back-heel assist to Alex Morgan, bamboozling a pair of Ferns defenders and dazzling viewers back home in the process. With Lavelle's ball leading into a wide-open expanse of the 18-yard box, Morgan easily found the back of the net and doubled the Stars and Stripes' lead.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18o2zQ_0kJ8ZwRe00
Lavelle (left) and Alex Morgan celebrate a goal.

Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Lavelle's on-ball prowess was among the most striking highlights of the USWNT's 4-0 victory in Wellington. But when she was asked about her ability to "create havoc" with the ball at her feet, the Ohio native was quick to deflect attention away from herself and offer credit to her teammates instead.

"I have really good players around me that help me look good," Lavelle said after the game. "I have a lot of good people to get the ball to me and then a lot of good people for me to feed to. It's a fun group to play with."

While that may be true, Lavelle's answer brushes over just how crucial her dribbling and distributing talents are to unlocking the four-time World Cup champions' offense. So let's take a look at how her brilliant assist unfolded in Wednesday's game — and how Lavelle was key to the play that led to goal No. 2:

The build-up originated with USWNT captain Becky Sauerbrunn, who intercepted New Zealand's clearance just within her side's attacking half and dished the ball off to Lindsey Horan.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLegV_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

Horan turned towards the center field, and as a Ferns player came in from behind her for the tackle, she threaded a pass between two defenders to find Rose Lavelle.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xEKS6_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

Lavelle trapped the ball with her right foot, indicating to oncoming defenders that she'd move toward the sideline.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v6uSc_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

And as a pair of Ferns closed in, she rolled over the ball with her left foot to create some space and force a second defender (#1) onto her back foot.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P1Zx1_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

With the defenders' momentum headed backward, Lavelle could've made the simple pass to a wide-open Mallory Swanson waiting on the flank.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VrIfy_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

Instead, she opted for a much riskier no-look pass off of her heel into the space in front of Morgan, who was stationed just a few feet outside the 18-yard box.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DDQ2O_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

She struck it perfectly, leaving her two defenders in the dust and leading Morgan perfectly toward the goal.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Dp2Cr_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

Morgan took one touch in the box...
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dosVc_0kJ8ZwRe00

US Soccer/YouTube

... then used her left foot to slip the ball past New Zealand's goalkeeper and into the back of the net.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eKMgg_0kJ8ZwRe00

Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Check out the full play below:

Read the original article on Insider

