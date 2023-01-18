ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries

NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
CHARLESTON, OR
KATU.com

Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot

PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Bee supportive of Oregon pollinators with new 'Pollinator Paradise' plates

PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to release new buzz-worthy license plates that feature two of its most recognizable pollinators. The new “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design shows both the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee over a field of red clover blooms, backed by an Oregon skyline.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Portland launches proactive tree maintenance

PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is taking a more proactive approach to tree care instead of just responding in an emergency. Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry department was able to increase staffing with money from the parks levy passed in 2020. Work on the program...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Onsite gray water storage ban threatens food carts' survival

PORTLAND, Ore. — Food trucks around Portland are concerned about their business now that more and more are finding out about a regulation that could be enforced soon. The Oregon Mobile Food Association said three years ago, a new regulation that will ban "cubes," an on-site gray water storage wasn't a big cause for concern at that time.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
HILLSBORO, OR
KATU.com

Popular Tigard restaurant Banning's burns in early-morning blaze

TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard dining staple was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Banning’s Restaurant around 2 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze, and firefighters quickly...
TIGARD, OR
KATU.com

New renderings show future of East Multnomah County Library

GRESHAM, Ore. — County officials released new images that illustrate the plans for a brand new East Multnomah County Library. Multnomah County officials hope to put the building at the site of the current Gresham City Hall Park and Ride, giving public transit riders easy access to the building.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
KATU.com

One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove

FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
FOREST GROVE, OR
KATU.com

Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Pickleball courts at Lake Oswego park to close after noise complaints

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The city of Lake Oswego is closing its only pickleball courts. It’s a controversial move, following noise complaints from people who live nearby. "As documented, the whack, whack, whack noise from pickleball is unbearable and physically and emotionally harmful to our neighbors who live as close as 42 feet from the courts," a person who supports the closure said at a City Council meeting.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KATU.com

Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant returns to Hult Center

EUGENE, Ore. — The Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant is returning to the Hult Center on January 21. It's a statewide scholarship program aimed at empowering young women through education and service. Organizers say it's a great way for women to learn about ways to give back to their community.
OREGON STATE
KATU.com

Reward offered in deadly shooting near Northeast Portland bar

PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 in cash for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 shooting near a Northeast Portland bar that left a man dead. Police were called to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 N.E. Sandy Blvd....
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail

PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
PORTLAND, OR

