Legendary Basketball Announcer DiesOnlyHomersPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Delays expected on MAX lines after train, vehicle collide in SW PortlandEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Courtroom fight breaks out at Portland murder suspect's arraignmentEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Popular retail store closing another store in Oregon this weekKristen WaltersPortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Families of 2 victims in 2017 MAX stabbings sue TriMet, Portland policeEmily ScarviePortland, OR
KATU.com
Wintry mix greets Portland area residents Saturday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Did you see snow this morning? Showers are moving across the Willamette Valley bringing snow, graupel, and rain. KATU Meteorologist Rhonda Shelby says, “there was a cold enough layer in the atmosphere to produce that this morning.”. WEATHER | Latest Forecast. The National Weather Service...
KATU.com
ODFW announces changes to recreational crabbing closure boundaries
NEWPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Agriculture as well as the Department of Fish and Wildlife says they've moved the recreational crabbing biotoxin closure boundary four miles north of Charleston to one half mile north of Gold Beach. While Rogue River is open to recreational crabbing, Coos Bay...
KATU.com
Four terriers 'dog-napped' from North Portland hotel parking lot
PORTLAND, Ore. — Four terriers were taken this morning from a hotel parking lot in North Portland when the van that they were in, was stolen at about 7:45 a.m. from the Oxford Suites at Jantzen Beach. Police say the van was left running in the parking lot when...
KATU.com
Bee supportive of Oregon pollinators with new 'Pollinator Paradise' plates
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon is set to release new buzz-worthy license plates that feature two of its most recognizable pollinators. The new “Pollinator Paradise” license plate design shows both the managed honey bee and the wild yellow-faced bumble bee over a field of red clover blooms, backed by an Oregon skyline.
KATU.com
Portland launches proactive tree maintenance
PORTLAND, Ore. — The city of Portland is taking a more proactive approach to tree care instead of just responding in an emergency. Portland Parks & Recreation’s Urban Forestry department was able to increase staffing with money from the parks levy passed in 2020. Work on the program...
KATU.com
Suspicious circumstances surround body found in Southeast Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police are investigating a death in the Hazelwood neighborhood they say is suspicious in nature. Police were called just after 6 p.m. Thursday to check on someone near Southeast 96th Avenue and Main Street. At that location they found a man’s body down an embankment.
KATU.com
Onsite gray water storage ban threatens food carts' survival
PORTLAND, Ore. — Food trucks around Portland are concerned about their business now that more and more are finding out about a regulation that could be enforced soon. The Oregon Mobile Food Association said three years ago, a new regulation that will ban "cubes," an on-site gray water storage wasn't a big cause for concern at that time.
KATU.com
Crash investigation blocks River Road in Hillsboro
HILLSBORO, Ore. — Hillsboro Police are investigating a crash early Friday morning along Southeast River Road. There were no immediate reports of injuries from the crash near the Southeast 26th Court intersection. Officers said they were closing the intersection for several hours to investigate the crash. Drivers are asked...
KATU.com
Popular Tigard restaurant Banning's burns in early-morning blaze
TIGARD, Ore. — A Tigard dining staple was damaged in a fire early Thursday morning. Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue was called to Banning’s Restaurant around 2 a.m. for a reported kitchen fire. No one was inside the restaurant at the time of the blaze, and firefighters quickly...
KATU.com
New renderings show future of East Multnomah County Library
GRESHAM, Ore. — County officials released new images that illustrate the plans for a brand new East Multnomah County Library. Multnomah County officials hope to put the building at the site of the current Gresham City Hall Park and Ride, giving public transit riders easy access to the building.
KATU.com
Firefighters free two people from a car involved in crash on Highway 224
PORTLAND, Ore. — First responders were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 224 in Eagle Creek Friday night. Officials say two people had to be cut out of the car, and one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition. Clackamas Fire says this is the second...
KATU.com
One person dead following crash on Highway 47 near Forest Grove
FOREST GROVE, Ore. — One person is dead following a crash this morning on Highway 47. Officials say the highway has now reopened following the closure that allowed Oregon State Police to investigate the crash. The highway was closed from NW Spreadborough Road to NW Osterman Road. Conditions this...
KATU.com
Police identify driver killed in Southeast Portland crash
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police have identified a driver killed in a crash last Sunday morning in Southeast Portland. Officers say 44-year-old Tyler David died at the scene near Southeast 80th Avenue and Powell Boulevard. Police say David was pulling out of a parking lot onto Powell, and a...
KATU.com
Clark County to conduct Point in Time Count for homeless next week
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Next week, Clark County will conduct its annual Point in Time Count of homeless people. The count is meant to be a snapshot of where people take shelter, whether that's outside or not. It also contributes to state and national data that determines funding and resources.
KATU.com
Vancouver taco restaurant site of early-morning fire, 6 engines on the scene
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A Vancouver taco restaurant was the scene of an early-morning commercial fire on Thursday, according to the Vancouver Fire Department. Shortly before 6:45 a.m., fire crews arrived at Javier's Tacos on 11115 NE Fourth Plain Blvd after receiving calls about smoke and flames. The VFD sent...
KATU.com
Pickleball courts at Lake Oswego park to close after noise complaints
LAKE OSWEGO, Ore. — The city of Lake Oswego is closing its only pickleball courts. It’s a controversial move, following noise complaints from people who live nearby. "As documented, the whack, whack, whack noise from pickleball is unbearable and physically and emotionally harmful to our neighbors who live as close as 42 feet from the courts," a person who supports the closure said at a City Council meeting.
KATU.com
Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant returns to Hult Center
EUGENE, Ore. — The Miss Oregon Volunteer pageant is returning to the Hult Center on January 21. It's a statewide scholarship program aimed at empowering young women through education and service. Organizers say it's a great way for women to learn about ways to give back to their community.
KATU.com
Reward offered in deadly shooting near Northeast Portland bar
PORTLAND, Ore. — Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward up to $2,500 in cash for information leading to an arrest in a 2018 shooting near a Northeast Portland bar that left a man dead. Police were called to the Glass House Tavern at 9710 N.E. Sandy Blvd....
KATU.com
Portland Proud Boy brawler 'Tiny' Tusitala Toese back in jail
PORTLAND, Ore. — Tusitala "Tiny" Toese, 26, infamous for his activity with the Proud Boys group, will appear in Multnomah County Court Friday morning after being booked into jail Thursday afternoon. Toese has been arrested several times in recent years for alleged assaults at Proud Boys events, as well...
KATU.com
Oregon audit: Drug decriminalization law needs work, 'fails to eliminate harm'
SALEM, Ore. — Measure 110, the drug decriminalization and addiction treatment law passed overwhelmingly by Oregon voters in November 2020, has only increased the harmful risk of drug use while so far failing to boost Oregon's drug treatment system, according to a new audit released Thursday morning. However, the...
