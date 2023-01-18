ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

pittsburghsportsnow.com

Guillermo Diaz-Graham Loving His Pitt Journey: ‘It’s a Big Family Here’

Beginning your college career away from home is hard for almost every player. Especially when you’re 3,630 miles away from home. Last May, Pitt received two commitments in one day courtesy of two Spanish prospects, Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham, who grew up and still reside on the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain.
PITTSBURGH, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy

Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
MORGANTOWN, WV
nextpittsburgh.com

Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?

One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Three Pittsburghers arrested in Georgia domestic terrorism case

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people, including three from Pittsburgh, are facing domestic terrorism charges following a shootout this week in Georgia. Police say the suspects were living in campsites to protest the construction of a public safety training center. Investigators say one man shot a state trooper as...
PITTSBURGH, PA
2foodtrippers

Where to Eat in Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Flatbed carrying piece of a plane becomes stuck on Parkway West

If you got stuck in particularly bad traffic on the Parkway West Friday morning, this might be why. One of our photojournalists snapped pictures of what appears to be a piece of an airplane. being hauled on a flatbed. This happened near the Weirton exit on the outbound side. The...
WEIRTON, WV

