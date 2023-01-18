Read full article on original website
GoFundMe for family of man who killed Brackenridge Police Chief stirring up controversyJade Talks CrimeBrackenridge, PA
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh2foodtrippersPittsburgh, PA
Ode to a Pittsburgh winterBecker WestPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh's Largest Private Employer Announces Plans to Raise Starting Salary for Employees to $18 an HourTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Guillermo Diaz-Graham Loving His Pitt Journey: ‘It’s a Big Family Here’
Beginning your college career away from home is hard for almost every player. Especially when you’re 3,630 miles away from home. Last May, Pitt received two commitments in one day courtesy of two Spanish prospects, Jorge and Guillermo Diaz-Graham, who grew up and still reside on the Canary Islands off the coast of Spain.
2024 Pennsylvania RB Julez Goff Picks Pitt
The Pitt Panthers landed a commitment from a junior running back.
Pitt Lands Transfer WR From Florida
The Pitt Panthers land a big-upside transfer from Florida.
Recruiting Notebook: Blue Chip Offensive Recruits Earn Pitt Offers
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Recruiting Notebook: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi Visits Aliquippa Targets
See which recruits the Pitt Panthers are pursuing in the daily recruiting notebook.
Lowellville record breaking quarterback commits to college
Vinny Ballone will graduate as the school's all-time leading passer with 8,689 career yards
voiceofmotown.com
Local Player Commits to Play for the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Earlier today, a Morgantown, West Virginia native committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers!. Jaeden Hammack, a 6’1 170 pound wide receiver/cornerback for University High, was a first team all state player for the Hawks this past season and is considered one of the top players in the state of West Virginia in the 2023 class.
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown Once Again Promotes His Best Buddy
Morgantown, West Virginia – With the hiring of Blaine Stewart as the new tight ends coach for the West Virginia Mountaineers, head coach Neal Brown was left with one remaining opening on his coaching staff, the quarterbacks coach. His best buddy, Sean Reagan, served as the tight ends coach...
Four Raising Cane's locations planned for Pittsburgh
The popular chicken tenders restaurant Raising Cane’s is coming to the Pittsburgh area. According to CBRE Pittsburgh, the Louisiana-based chain is coming to Oakland, North Fayette, South Fayette and North Versailles.
nextpittsburgh.com
Who were the Pittsburgh bootleggers who made the Lower Hill District the Crossroads of the World?
One hundred years ago two brothers died in Pittsburgh. Martin Burke was murdered Jan. 14, 1923, and Thomas Burke Sr. succumbed to heart disease that December. The Burke brothers were hospitality entrepreneurs whose saloons, hotel, dance hall and other businesses helped to make the intersection of Fullerton Street and Wylie Avenue one of the hottest spots in Pittsburgh’s spiciest and most memorable entertainment district.
wtae.com
Three Pittsburghers arrested in Georgia domestic terrorism case
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Seven people, including three from Pittsburgh, are facing domestic terrorism charges following a shootout this week in Georgia. Police say the suspects were living in campsites to protest the construction of a public safety training center. Investigators say one man shot a state trooper as...
Pennsylvania city among U.S.’s best for work-life balance: study
It’s important to balance both work and play. Citizens of one Pennsylvania city seem to have a knack for this, as a new study has ranked it as one of the best for work-life balance and mental health in the U.S. SIMILAR STORIES: 2 Pa. cities rank among best...
Where to Eat in Pittsburgh
Pittsburgh is an American city famous for its sports teams and bridges. But what about the Pittsburgh food scene? We've asked a local expert to share his picks for the best places to eat in Pittsburgh. Read on for the inside scoop.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Thomas Jefferson sophomore making noise at Allegheny County wrestling tournament
When the topic is Thomas Jefferson competitors at the Allegheny County Wrestling Championship, the name everyone brings up is sophomore Maddox Shaw. But opponents are quickly finding out that there is more to TJ than Shaw. Fellow sophomore Bode Marlow is quietly making a name for himself. Marlow (26-5) opened...
Local high school basketball game postponed Friday
Friday night's East-Boardman game has been postponed.
W.Va. man gets 4 years for stealing millions in mining equipment in Armstrong, Indiana counties
A former Beckley, W.Va. man has been sentenced to four years in prison and three years supervised release for stealing nearly $3 million worth of specialized mining equipment from Armstrong and Indiana counties. David Stanley was sentenced in federal court in Pittsburgh on Tuesday after pleading guilty in November 2019...
wtae.com
Flatbed carrying piece of a plane becomes stuck on Parkway West
If you got stuck in particularly bad traffic on the Parkway West Friday morning, this might be why. One of our photojournalists snapped pictures of what appears to be a piece of an airplane. being hauled on a flatbed. This happened near the Weirton exit on the outbound side. The...
UPMC creating modern ‘company towns,’ dominating workers and dictating prices, lawmakers claim
Note: this article was updated to include a response from UPMC. Medical giant UMPC is bent on monopolizing health care, while also ignoring its non-profit responsibility to benefit rather than exploit communities, a pair of western Pennsylvania lawmakers and an anti-corporate advocate said on Thursday. The result is “soaring costs,...
wtae.com
Underground project looks to improve infrastructure in the North Hills
When the rain falls, the Pittsburgh area's aging stormwater systems get to work. And it's not just water flowing down hillsides and into the sewer system. Debris and grit can really cause problems for the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority. They want you to know how they're working on a big...
Losing primary candidate Dave McCormick signals he’ll run vs. Pa.’s Bob Casey
Shortly after Republicans’ disappointing November election, Dave McCormick hosted several dozen GOP strategists, donors, and insiders for drinks and food at his stately home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood. For some, it was a bittersweet moment: If McCormick had been their U.S. Senate candidate against John Fetterman, a...
