UL cheer team makes history
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When you think of under dogs overcoming the odds you might think of Rudy or maybe Rocky, but now you can think of Ragin Cajuns. The Ragin Cajun cheerleaders compete every year in national competition in Orlando, FL against schools from across the country including Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State, and LSU. […]
KPLC TV
Five McNeese Legends Inducted into the McNeese Sports Hall of Fame
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday night was a special one for five former McNeese Athletes, as they were officially inducted into the McNeese Hall of Fame at the Induction Ceremony at The Cowboy Club just outside Cowboy Stadium. Jamie Allred, Jose Larios, Diontae Spencer, Emily Vincent, and Steven Whitehead were each inducted Friday night after it was announced in December that they would be members of the McNeese Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
Lake Charles American Press
From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level
Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
KPLC TV
Louisiana Powerhouse team headed to ‘World Series of Cheer’
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Calliope team from Louisiana Powerhouse is headed to what they call the “World Series of Cheer” in Orlando. The Division II Summit is in early May. All-Star Director and Coach Laurel Jones says the team won their bid to the D2 Summit...
KPLC TV
Lake Charles residents react to suspension of Washington-Marion basketball team
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys’ basketball team has been indefinitely suspended after a fight broke out between players, fans, and the other team during a game last week. “I think they should be given as second chance,” Lake Charles resident Kevin James said. “We all deserve...
KPLC TV
Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
theadvocate.com
JayVyn Duncan ignites St. Martinville's big road win over Abbeville
JayVyn Duncan was determined to play in St. Martinville's District 5-3A game at Abbeville on Friday. The senior point guard hadn't been on the court in a week because of strep throat. He didn't return to school until Thursday. At Wednesday's practice, Tigers coach Ihmaru Jones listed Duncan's status as doubtful.
kalb.com
High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few Central Louisiana teams had tough district matchups. Rosepine vs Avoyelles (M &W) In a District 4-2A rivalry, Rosepine and Avoyelles met on the Mustangs’ court. The Lady Eagles took an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Mustangs could not find their rhythm.
LIST: Mikey O’s All-Time Favorite New Orleans Saints Players
As a Saints fan, I've been through all the ups and downs, from fans wearing paper bags on their heads to winning a Super Bowl. What a ride!. Through the years, I've fallen in love with several players while cheering on the boys in black and gold. Mikey O's Favorite...
This Is The Quirkiest Town In Louisiana
Reader's Digest found the 50 most unique towns in the country, including this quirky spot in Louisiana.
Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday
Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
Sammy Kershaw Coming Back To Lake Charles In March 2023
Louisiana's own Sammy Kershaw is coming back to Lake Charles to perform all his hits for you in March of 2023. Sammy was born in Kaplan Louisiana and has made a name for himself in country music for decades now. Did you know that he is cousins with Rusty and Doug Kershaw? Well, he is.
New patio-style bar opening on Bertrand Drive in Lafayette
A new patio-style bar is soon coming to Lafayette.
10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour
New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Biscuits In Louisiana
Cheapism found the restaurants around the country that land in the biscuit hall of fame.
New clothing store opening in Louisiana
A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
WDSU
Community gathers in memory of New Orleans Bounce artist Flipset Fred
NEW ORLEANS — Family, friends and fans of rapper Flipset Fred gathered Wednesday night in memory of the late New Orleans Bounce artist. The artist whose birth name is Fredrick Palmer died unexpectedly earlier this week. Funeral arrangements are still pending as well as Palmer's cause of death.
theadvocate.com
Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when
Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
This 183 Years Old New Orleans Restaurant Is The Oldest Family-Run Restaurant in The U.S.
It is beyond food at Antoine’s Restaurant. The elegant space’s walls are photos and pictures of the numerous notable guests who have dined at Antoine’s, including George Patton, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Pope John Paul II, and Bill Clinton.
