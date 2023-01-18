ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Welsh, LA

KLFY News 10

UL cheer team makes history

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — When you think of under dogs overcoming the odds you might think of Rudy or maybe Rocky, but now you can think of Ragin Cajuns. The Ragin Cajun cheerleaders compete every year in national competition in Orlando, FL against schools from across the country including Alabama, Kentucky, Ohio State, and LSU. […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Five McNeese Legends Inducted into the McNeese Sports Hall of Fame

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friday night was a special one for five former McNeese Athletes, as they were officially inducted into the McNeese Hall of Fame at the Induction Ceremony at The Cowboy Club just outside Cowboy Stadium. Jamie Allred, Jose Larios, Diontae Spencer, Emily Vincent, and Steven Whitehead were each inducted Friday night after it was announced in December that they would be members of the McNeese Hall of Fame Class of 2023.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

From role player to role model, Poullard thrives at college level

Steady improvement and maturity has helped Jil Poullard take a leading role on the field and in the classroom for the McNeese State softball team. Poullard earned first-team all-Southland Conference honors for her play on the field last season after hitting .367 with seven home runs and 45 RBIs. She was also named to the conference’s all-academic first team and has made the Commissioner’s Honor Roll in each of her first three seasons.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Washington-Marion boys basketball team suspended after fight with Eunice

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Washington-Marion boys basketball team has been suspended indefinitely following a fight with Eunice during a Jan. 13 basketball game. Video from the fight appears to show fans entering the court from the stands and joining the fight. Both Eunice Chief of Police Kyle LeBouef and Eunice City Marshal Terry Darbonne also said it appears adult fans joined the fight.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
theadvocate.com

JayVyn Duncan ignites St. Martinville's big road win over Abbeville

JayVyn Duncan was determined to play in St. Martinville's District 5-3A game at Abbeville on Friday. The senior point guard hadn't been on the court in a week because of strep throat. He didn't return to school until Thursday. At Wednesday's practice, Tigers coach Ihmaru Jones listed Duncan's status as doubtful.
ABBEVILLE, LA
kalb.com

High School Hoops: Final scores from local district matchups

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A few Central Louisiana teams had tough district matchups. Rosepine vs Avoyelles (M &W) In a District 4-2A rivalry, Rosepine and Avoyelles met on the Mustangs’ court. The Lady Eagles took an 18-6 lead in the first quarter and never looked back as the Lady Mustangs could not find their rhythm.
ROSEPINE, LA
GATOR 99.5

Schools In South Lake Charles To Dismiss Early Friday

Calcasieu Parish School Board (CPSB) announced that several schools in South Lake Charles would be dismissing early on Friday, January 20. A high traffic volume is expected due to the funeral procession of former Barbe High School student Cadet 3rd Class Hunter Brown. According to CPSB, the normal school transportation plan will be in place at the end of the school day.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Evan Crosby

10 New Orleans Companies That Pay Over $30 an Hour

New Orleans, La. - New Orleans is a historic, world-renowned city that anchors a metro area with over 1.2 million people. The city's economy is driven by oil refining, petrochemical production, natural gas production, education, technology, tourism, and international trade. In fact, New Orleans has one of the busiest shipping ports in the world.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Kristen Walters

New clothing store opening in Louisiana

A new local clothing store is celebrating its grand opening in Louisiana this weekend. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 21, 2023, the Josie Dylynn Boutique will be celebrating the grand opening of its new Louisiana clothing store in Raceland, according to an event post on its Facebook page.
RACELAND, LA
theadvocate.com

Entergy Louisiana will add $5.50 to your bill. See why, and when

Entergy Louisiana will soon charge ratepayers an extra $5.50 per month to pay for restoration costs from Hurricane Ida and other storms, the Public Service Commission has decided after a dispute over whether the utility should shoulder some of those costs. A majority of the commission last month refused to...
LOUISIANA STATE
