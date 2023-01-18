ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Major New Costco Location Breaking Ground in February

The warehouse superchain hopes to complete and open its newest location later this year. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and GoldCountryMedia.com.
LOOMIS, CA
The Monroe News

Kojo Quartey: How long we can sustain the low employment rates?

The U.S. unemployment rate was down to 3.5% in December 2022, the lowest in several decades. This is good, suggesting that people are working and not looking for work. The employment market is still so robust that many employers are unable to find workers. I recall, a few years ago, while I was in Washington, D.C., for a conference, I walked by a pizza place (no need to mention which one), with a sign that read, “Jobs available, come in work, get paid cash – $12.00 an hour.” Note this was several years ago, before the pandemic.
WASHINGTON STATE
Western Iowa Today

Merkley: We Need to Protect Our Pollinators

(NAFB) In December, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service launched the Center for Pollinator Conservation, to address the decline of pollinator populations. Oregon Senator Jeff Merkley also recently secured funding for western Monarch Butterfly conservation. Merkley noted the population of the world’s pollinators has declined significantly in the past 30...
OREGON STATE
Matt O'Hern

Biden's White House Press Secretary Makes False Claims About DeSantis, Florida Schools

At a press conference earlier this week, President Biden’s White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took an opportunity to criticize a decision by the Florida Department of Education's decision to not include African American studies as part of Advanced Placement testing, but her criticism included false allegations about Governor Ron DeSantis and the state's curriculum, implying a block on any studies or course materials about black Americans.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy