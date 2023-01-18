ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State Port Pilot

Eloise Morgan Randolph

Eloise Morgan Randolph of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 13, 2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old. Eloise was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on January 29, 1939 to the late Angus McKinnon Morgan...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Derith Ann Witkege

Derith Ann Witkege, age 79, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Witkege was born May 3, 1943, daughter of the late Roland G. Proctor and Marian Genevieve Ball. To plant a tree in memory of Derith Witkege as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps

Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps, 70, of Southport (Boiling Spring Lakes), North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Mike was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on April 26, 1952, to the late Henry Worden Phelps, Jr., and Vernell Floyd Phelps. To plant a...
SOUTHPORT, NC
The State Port Pilot

Mary Lou Coleman

Mary Lou Coleman, 92, former resident of Oak Island, passed on Sunday, January 9, 2023 in Belhaven, North Carolina. Mrs. Coleman was born in Southport on March 16, 1930.
OAK ISLAND, NC
WECT

Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WILMINGTON, NC
WTVM

Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Three More Jailed for Shootout

Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to a gunfight in Whiteville last week. One man was injured in the Jan 12 incident. Whiteville Police Officers responded to the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call around 3:30 p.m. Brice Pridgen was arrested for that incident.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Oak Island's paid parking plan irks residents

While the concept found a handful of supporters, the majority of residents and property owners who addressed the idea of paid beach parking were unhappy with Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement a system, effective April 1. Council Members Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell...

Comments / 0

Community Policy