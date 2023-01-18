Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'Roger MarshCarolina Beach, NC
North Carolina witness reports low flying triangleRoger MarshWilmington, NC
A North Carolina Mother Vanished After Walking Into Local Police Station For HelpThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, NC
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From WilmingtonTed RiversWilmington, NC
Related
The State Port Pilot
Eloise Morgan Randolph
Eloise Morgan Randolph of Southport, North Carolina, passed away on January 13, 2023 at New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington, North Carolina surrounded by her loving family. She was 83 years old. Eloise was born in Laurinburg, North Carolina, on January 29, 1939 to the late Angus McKinnon Morgan...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Gathering planned to honor life of KC Johnson, missing woman killed in Wilmington last week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The LGBTQ Center of the Cape Fear Coast has planned a community gathering to honor the life of a Wilmington woman killed last Friday. The event is planned for Friday at 5:30 p.m. in front of the Wilmington City Hall at 102 North 3rd Street.
The State Port Pilot
Derith Ann Witkege
Derith Ann Witkege, age 79, of Wilmington, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Mrs. Witkege was born May 3, 1943, daughter of the late Roland G. Proctor and Marian Genevieve Ball. To plant a tree in memory of Derith Witkege as a living tribute, please visit Tribute...
The State Port Pilot
Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps
Michael Jay “Mike” Phelps, 70, of Southport (Boiling Spring Lakes), North Carolina passed away on Monday, January 16, 2023, following a lengthy illness. Mike was born in DeFuniak Springs, Florida on April 26, 1952, to the late Henry Worden Phelps, Jr., and Vernell Floyd Phelps. To plant a...
The State Port Pilot
Mary Lou Coleman
Mary Lou Coleman, 92, former resident of Oak Island, passed on Sunday, January 9, 2023 in Belhaven, North Carolina. Mrs. Coleman was born in Southport on March 16, 1930.
WECT
Three displaced after house fire in Wilmington Saturday morning
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department responded to a call about a house fire around 9:30 Saturday morning. A house on the corner of Burnett and Central Boulevards was on fire and heavy smoke was coming from the second flood upon arrival. According to a spokesperson for WFD,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
City of Wilmington looking into purchase of former PPD building
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington City Council will consider an agenda item at their January 24th meeting to purchase the Thermo Fisher Scientific Building, formerly the PPD Building, in downtown Wilmington. Council will provide a fully refundable $500,000 earnest money deposit to explore purchase of a 12.5-acre campus. The...
WECT
Wilmington Police Department promotes five officers to rank of corporal
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department has announced five officers have received the rank of corporal. These promotions will take effect on January 30, 2023. The officers are:. Officer Cardiellea Barksdale. Officer Charles Boyce. Officer Robert Ferencak. Officer Casandra Knipp. Officer Krista Mangum. “Their hard work and dedication...
WTVM
Police: Man charged with murder of woman he met on social media
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT/Gray News) - Authorities in North Carolina have charged a man with murder after a woman he reportedly met online has disappeared. WECT reports William Hicks was arrested this week in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in connection with the death of 27-year-old KC Johnson. Wilmington police said they...
NC couple nominated for 2 awards in Carolina Country Music Awards
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — North Carolina country music duo Walter Finley and April Dawn are looking forward to Saturday night. The couple was nominated for "Duo of the Year" for the third year in a row and "Country Tour of the Year" for the Carolina Country Music Awards.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington man charged in 2021 murder
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police have made an arrest in the shooting death of a man whose body was found on River Road. Police have charged Jamal Terrell Griggs, 29, with First Degree Murder in the death of Shelton Long. Long, 33, was from Riegelwood. On November 5,...
WECT
Whiteville announces signal light change on U.S. 701 Bypass
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - Whiteville Emergency Services has announced that a new traffic signal has been activated in flashing mode at the intersection of U.S. 701 Bypass (Powell Blvd.) and Columbus St. Yellow flashing lights will continue at the intersection until Wednesday, Jan. 25. Once that day arrives, a new...
WECT
Traffic accident involving pedestrian and vehicle closes Floral Parkway
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A traffic accident in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian has closed down Floral Parkway. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and find an alternate route. Wilmington Police Department is currently on the scene conducting an investigation. The pedestrian...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Additional arrests made in Whiteville shooting
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — The Whiteville Police Department has made additional arrests in relation to a shooting on January 12th. Police responded to the area of MLK Jr. Ave and West Lewis Street around 3:30 p.m., quickly taking Brice Pridgen into custody. The person who suffered injury was treated...
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
columbuscountynews.com
Three More Jailed for Shootout
Three more suspects have been arrested in connection to a gunfight in Whiteville last week. One man was injured in the Jan 12 incident. Whiteville Police Officers responded to the area of MLK Jr. Avenue and West Lewis Street for a reported “Shots Fired” call around 3:30 p.m. Brice Pridgen was arrested for that incident.
WECT
Crews battling 15-acre brush fire in Brunswick County
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - The Bolivia Fire Department is battling a 15-acre brush fire near U.S. 17 and Reynolds Rd. Chief Crisco with the Bolivia Fire Department said it’s not clear how the fire started. Surrounding departments and the NC Forestry Service assisted to contain the fire. No injuries...
Bladenboro resident wanted following Social Services visit
BLADENBORO — Harley Victoria Locklear, 24 of Bladenboro was arrested on Wednesday. The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office w
WWAY NewsChannel 3
One person taken to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Wilmington Police are investigating a traffic collision in the 1200 block of Floral Parkway involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. The victim was transported to Novant Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Police avoid people to avoid the area and find an alternate route while...
The State Port Pilot
Oak Island's paid parking plan irks residents
While the concept found a handful of supporters, the majority of residents and property owners who addressed the idea of paid beach parking were unhappy with Oak Island Town Council’s decision to implement a system, effective April 1. Council Members Charlie Blalock, Mark Martin, John Bach and Sheila Bell...
Comments / 0