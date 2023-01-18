During a brief Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting on Monday, January 9, the only business item for the night was the approval of a consent agenda as presented. Items approved within the consent agenda included December 5 council minutes, a December 31 financial statement, a $6,265 budget amendment appropriating funds for the demolition and removal cost of a structure at 4240 Virginia Dare Trail, a $63,000 budget amendment increase reflecting rent revenue for income from Bear Drugs until June 30, 2023 and authorization under G.S. 20-187.2 to allow police Sergeant Brent Vucinovic, who retired January 1, and police Chief Joel Johnson, who is retiring February 1, to purchase their service weapons from the town for $1 each with presentations to occur at a later council meeting.

