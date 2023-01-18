Read full article on original website
thecoastlandtimes.com
Redskins back in the ‘win’ column after Tuesday’s game
The Manteo High School varsity boys basketball team got back in the winning column on Tuesday, January 17 at Edenton High School. The final score was 46-32. Kaleb Spencer recorded his fourth triple-double with 12 points, 12 rebounds and season high of 14 blocked shots. Will Waughtel got his shooting...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Eleanor Louise Wesenberg
Eleanor Louise Wesenberg, 97, of Duck, died January 19, 2023 in Barco. She was born in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania on October 23, 1925. Mrs. Wesenberg’s wishes for cremation will be honored. Plans for her inurnment beside her husband in Gloucester, Va. are pending. Gallop Funeral Services, Inc., gallopfuneralservices.com. READ MORE...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Robert Howard Cotton Jr.
Robert Howard Cotton Jr., 79, of Coinjock, died January 17, 2023 at Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital. He was born in Franklin, Va. on February 24, 1943 and was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on January 23 at Sharon United Methodist...
thecoastlandtimes.com
NC Symphony String Quartet to perform free concert in Nags Head
The Don and Catharine Bryan Cultural Series is offering a free concert with the North Carolina Symphony String Quartet on Monday, January 23, 2023 at 7 p.m. The concert will be held at St. Andrew’s By the Sea Episcopal Church, located at 4212 S Virginia Dare Trail in Nags Head.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Dare 5-on-5 Committee to meet Tuesday
The Dare County 5-on-5 Committee meets Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. in Room 185 of the Dare County Administration Building, located 954 Marshall C. Collins Dr. in Manteo. The 5-on-5 Committee is composed of three commissioners and three school board members along with the county manager, county finance director, school superintendent and chief finance officer for Dare County Schools.
WAVY News 10
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth City
Malfunctioning heater caused fatal fire in Elizabeth …. Portsmouth hoping Rivers Casino can change city’s …. Portsmouth is hopeful that the new Rivers Casino can change the city's social and economic landscape, and while early patrons noted many positives with the facility, others had concerns about parking and the smoking allowed inside.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Two Kitty Hawk beach rides planned for May
During a brief Kitty Hawk Town Council meeting on Monday, January 9, the only business item for the night was the approval of a consent agenda as presented. Items approved within the consent agenda included December 5 council minutes, a December 31 financial statement, a $6,265 budget amendment appropriating funds for the demolition and removal cost of a structure at 4240 Virginia Dare Trail, a $63,000 budget amendment increase reflecting rent revenue for income from Bear Drugs until June 30, 2023 and authorization under G.S. 20-187.2 to allow police Sergeant Brent Vucinovic, who retired January 1, and police Chief Joel Johnson, who is retiring February 1, to purchase their service weapons from the town for $1 each with presentations to occur at a later council meeting.
outerbanksvoice.com
Sugar Kingdom company to open two new stores
Along with Kitty Hawk site, Corolla proposed as second location. According to a company official, Sugar Kingdom, which currently has stores in in Nags Head and Kill Devil Hills, plans to open soon at two new locations. In addition to the Kitty Hawk site that has been in the works, the second store will be located in Corolla.
outerbanksvoice.com
2023 Reentry Permits for Dare County Residents, Non-Resident Property Owners and Businesses
Dare County Emergency Management encourages all Dare County residents, non-resident property owners and business owners to obtain their reentry permits well ahead of hurricane season, which officially begins on June 1, 2023. To enter Dare County following a mandatory evacuation, individuals must present a current reentry permit along with a...
outerbanksvoice.com
No easy answers at Rodanthe community meeting
Dare County says funds not available for beach nourishment. Speaking before a packed Rodanthe community meeting, as well as a number of online participants, Dare County Manager Bobby Outten outlined the challenges facing a beach nourishment option for Rodanthe. For Rodanthe residents, nourishment has become an increasingly critical issue as...
WITN
Man gets prison time after shooting near federal courthouse
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A shooting near the U.S. Courthouse in Elizabeth City has landed a man in federal prison for more than eight years. The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Amos Parker, also known as “Bay Bay”, was sentenced today in Raleigh. The feds say Parker,...
Dare County manager tells Rodanthe residents there's no money to rebuild their beach
Residents on a stretch of North Carolina's Outer Banks where houses fell into the ocean last year want a beach replenishment project to protect additional homes and prevent flooding. But at a public meeting in Rodanthe Wednesday night, Dare County officials said there's no way to pay for it. Coastal...
thecoastlandtimes.com
Three killed in Elizabeth City fire
An early Friday morning fire in Elizabeth City claimed the lives of three individuals. According to a press release from the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, on Friday, January 13, 2023 at around 12:33 a.m., PCSO deputies responded to the 1100 block of Millpond Rd. in Elizabeth City after being dispatched by Central Communications to respond for a structure fire.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Local Realtor establishes Coastal Campership Fund at Outer Banks Community Foundation
The Outer Banks Community Foundation has announced that programs that offer overnight camping experiences will be afforded need-based support for local youth to attend through the newly-established Coastal Campership Fund. Gray Berryman, the fund’s establisher, is a real estate broker with Carolina Designs Realty in Duck; he also is heavily involved with the local scouting program. After seeing both the lasting benefits and continuing need for providing local youth opportunities to attend scout camps and similar programs, Berryman established the new fund so that more Outer Banks children have access to quality outdoor leadership experiences.
thecoastlandtimes.com
Elizabeth City man sentenced to more than eight years in prison for ammunition charge in connection with shooting incident near federal courthouse
An Elizabeth City man was sentenced Wednesday, January 18, 2023 to 103 months in prison for being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to a press release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Eastern District of North Carolina. Amos Dekendric Parker, 36, also known as “Bay Bay,” pleaded guilty to the charges on October 18, 2022.
