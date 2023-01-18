Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the Best Buffet in Massachusetts According to Yelp ReviewsTravel MavenMarlborough, MA
Don't Miss Quincy's Free Winterfest: Fire Show, Ice Sculptures & More!Dianna CarneyQuincy, MA
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star SluggerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Three-Time NBA Champion DiesOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Just Announced: SNAP & HIP Food Boxes Delivered To Your Door By Local Farm-to-Table Grocery StoreDianna CarneyEast Bridgewater, MA
Related
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Boston Bruins, David Pastrnak, and who could be a fit in the middle
Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The Boston Bruins will likely be aggressive buyers at the deadline this year. Patrice Bergeron’s playing career is getting closer to the end, so if/when David Patrnak is signed to a long-term extension, he may want to know what the Bruins thoughts are for his long-term centerman.
The Hockey Writers
3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline
Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
Yardbarker
Boston Bruins Seeing ‘Encouraging’ Offensive Signs From D-men
Even though the Boston Bruins are blasting through the NHL this season with the league’s best record, one of their hallmarks has been not getting satisfied. It’s why the Black and Gold have roared out to a 36-5-4 record a little more than midway through the season, and why they are atop the NHL in just about every statistical category imaginable on offense, defense, special teams and goaltending. But they are always seeking to improve and get better, and part of that is an ongoing effort to coax more offense and production out of the defensemen group that’s been really, really solid from a two-way perspective this season.
The Hockey Writers
Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade
With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
markerzone.com
BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS
He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger
Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.
Why Charles Barkley said Celtics’ Jayson Tatum must change his mentality on Warriors win
When the Celtics overcame the Warriors in an overtime thriller Thursday, they finally got over the team that beat them in the Finals last season. It was an emotional, gritty victory where guys like Al Horford expressed how much he wanted to win that game over that team. But Jayson...
Kevin Youkilis will be NESN’s primary color analyst for Red Sox games in 2023, Lou Merloni set to join
Will Middlebrooks will also join NESN's booth for Red Sox games in 2023 following the retirement of longtime color analyst Dennis Eckersley in October. Like the Red Sox themselves, NESN had to fill some significant holes in its lineup this offseason. But unlike the Red Sox, whose roster-building approach sometimes...
Tampa Bay Rays sign two former Red Sox pitchers
The Red Sox could see a pair of familiar faces when they face the Rays this year. Tampa signed former Boston pitchers Heath Hembree and Colten Brewer to minor-league deals. Both will be invited to major league spring training with a chance to make the team. Sports betting is coming...
NHL
Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles
RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
Yardbarker
Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks
The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
markerzone.com
PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL
Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event
Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hockey Writers
Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Samsonov, Matthews & Marner
After losing two games in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs have now won two games in a row. The team enters tonight’s game looking to extend its winning streak to three. The Montreal Canadiens come in having suffered a loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. They are looking to get back on the winning side of the ledger.
Robert Williams injury: Celtics big man out because of left knee hyperextension
TORONTO — The Celtics got bad news in the form of two separate injuries to two starters in Saturday’s game against the Raptors. And that comes with Jayson Tatum already out because of left wrist soreness. Robert Williams III was ruled out at halftime for the rest the...
FanSided
305K+
Followers
601K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1