The Hockey Writers

3 Penguins Most Likely to Be Traded Ahead of 2023 Deadline

Pittsburgh Penguins general manager (GM) Ron Hextall is never afraid to make a bold trade. The Penguins executive has been busy since he took over running the show in Pittsburgh and his work is far from over this season. Expect to see Hextall make a couple of trades ahead of the 2023 deadline, as the team could use some help to their bottom-six forwards and likely one more defenseman.
Yardbarker

Boston Bruins Seeing ‘Encouraging’ Offensive Signs From D-men

Even though the Boston Bruins are blasting through the NHL this season with the league’s best record, one of their hallmarks has been not getting satisfied. It’s why the Black and Gold have roared out to a 36-5-4 record a little more than midway through the season, and why they are atop the NHL in just about every statistical category imaginable on offense, defense, special teams and goaltending. But they are always seeking to improve and get better, and part of that is an ongoing effort to coax more offense and production out of the defensemen group that’s been really, really solid from a two-way perspective this season.
The Hockey Writers

Boston Bruins & Florida Panthers Could Be Perfect Match for Trade

With their 3-1 win over the New York Rangers on Thursday (Jan. 19) night, the Boston Bruins improved to a ridiculous 36-5-4 record. As a result of their fantastic start to the year, they are expected to be one of the most active buyers at this year’s trade deadline. Ultimately, it makes sense for them to be aggressive, as this could be the last hurrah with captain Patrice Bergeron and David Krejci, so they should be going all-in. However, although it would be great to see Boston make a major splash at the deadline, they also should be looking to bring in some depth for their postseason run.
markerzone.com

BRUCE CASSIDY SAYS JACK EICHEL NOT MEETING EXPECTATIONS

He is a point-per-game player right now, but Jack Eichel of the Vegas Golden Knights is drawing some criticism from his head coach. Bruce Cassidy spoke with reporters following his team's 4-3 loss to the Detroit Red Wings, and zeroed in on Eichel for a bit of a slump lately.
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Sign All-Star Slugger

Following the injury to Trevor Story that will keep him sidelined for multiple months due to surgery, The Boston Red Sox needed to make a move to help their middle infield. As a result, the Boston Red Sox made a signing that should help their team.
MassLive.com

Tampa Bay Rays sign two former Red Sox pitchers

The Red Sox could see a pair of familiar faces when they face the Rays this year. Tampa signed former Boston pitchers Heath Hembree and Colten Brewer to minor-league deals. Both will be invited to major league spring training with a chance to make the team. Sports betting is coming...
NHL

Pacioretty Suffers Torn Achilles

RALEIGH, NC. - Don Waddell, President and General Manager of the National Hockey League's Carolina Hurricanes, today announced that forward Max Pacioretty suffered a torn Achilles in the third period of the Hurricanes' 5-2 win against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. Pacioretty has been placed on injured reserve. Pacioretty, 34,...
Yardbarker

Bruins Daily: Defense To Offense; Shame On The Canucks

The Boston Bruins blue line has been activated and it’s paying dividends offensively. That, more Bruins and NHL news, and NHL trade rumors in the latest Boston Hockey Now Bruins Daily:. Boston Bruins. The Boston Bruins have been getting more offense from the backend this season. Heck! Even Derek...
markerzone.com

PANTHERS HEAD COACH FINED $25,000 BY THE NHL

Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice was fined $25,000 by the NHL on Thursday for his outburst on Tuesday night. Maurice was furious about the NHL's officiating in Tuesday night's loss to Toronto and let his feelings be made public. Hence, the fine. "Radko Gudas hits as a clean a...
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event

Boston Red Sox fans are not happy, and they’re letting the front office know it. The Red Sox are holding their Winter Weekend fan event this weekend in Springfield, Mass. On Friday, there was a welcome event, and fans couldn’t help but express their displeasure with general manager Chaim Bloom and team owner John Henry.... The post Red Sox fans had brutal response to front office during fan event appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Hockey Writers

Maple Leafs News & Rumors: Liljegren, Samsonov, Matthews & Marner

After losing two games in a row, the Toronto Maple Leafs have now won two games in a row. The team enters tonight’s game looking to extend its winning streak to three. The Montreal Canadiens come in having suffered a loss to the Florida Panthers on Thursday night. They are looking to get back on the winning side of the ledger.
FanSided

FanSided

