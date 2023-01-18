ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon, WI

oregonobserver.com

Boys swimming: Oregon sets two school records during Senior Night win

The Oregon boys swimming team set two school records and won 10 of 11 events during the Panthers’ 117-42 dual win over Mount Horeb on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at Oregon High School. The 200-meter freestyle relay team of junior Spencer Stluka, sophomore Finnley Conklin, senior Josh Weber and senior...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Letter: Different levels of disappointment with Main St. decision

Two Oregon Observer articles published on Dec 12, 2022 and Jan 8, 2023 indicated that Elise Cruz, village director of community development, stated:. “. . . In the end, hopefully we can find something that maybe everyone’s a little disappointed with because that means we found a good compromise.”
oregonobserver.com

Wrestling: Oregon drops back-and-forth Badger West dual with Baraboo

The Oregon wrestling team dropped a back-and-forth Badger West dual to Baraboo 40-30 on Thursday, Jan. 19, at Baraboo High School. Neither team was able to win more than three matches in a row. The Thunderbirds collected 18 of the final 21 points. Baraboo won four of the first five...
BARABOO, WI
oregonobserver.com

Letter: Downtown vision

A number of people have contacted me as a village trustee to stress the importance of keeping our downtown the center of Oregon, especially now that the library and village Hall are moving out. I fully agree. Let me explain my vision for preserving and enhancing our downtown. Adding more...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Girls hockey: Late equalizer not enough for Stoughton Icebergs

The Stoughton girls hockey co-op dropped a nonconference nail-biter to Lakeshore in overtime and then lost a Badger Conference game to the Rock County Fury. Lakeshore escaped with a 3-2 overtime win over the Icebergs on Tuesday, Jan. 10, at the Ozaukee Ice Center in Mequon. Stoughton then lost to...
STOUGHTON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Home a ‘total loss’ after fire leaves one injured

A home in the Town of Rutland was deemed a total loss after the Oregon Fire Department responded to a call about a fire at around 3:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18. One individual was sent to the hospital with unspecified injuries. Upon arrival at the Oak Hill Road house,...
OREGON, WI
oregonobserver.com

Letter: How do the TORC numbers add up?

The online town budget provides insight into Town of Oregon Recycling Center finances. The TORC-related items for 2023, which were based on the 2022 rules continuing, add up to a loss of $44,300! There are new rules for 2023, what is their impact? Now garbage is up to two punches from one and recycling one from none. Using the curbside 2:1 allowance of garbage to recyclables, I'll estimate a 2.5X factor for punch card revenue.

