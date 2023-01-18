Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
$238M Michigan internet grant open for applications
(The Center Square) – The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office opened the application window for $238 million of federal funding for broadband infrastructure networks for underserved areas statewide. The program is called the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks. “The mission of MIHI is to create a more digitally equitable...
Michigan seeing steep decline in flu illness after quick spike
Michigan’s wave of influenza illness appears to have faded as quickly as it rolled in. Corewell Health West, formerly known as Spectrum Health, had 1,213 positive flu tests during the week of Dec. 19. Last week, the system reported 150 such tests. In just a few weeks, the hospital...
WILX-TV
Proposal would allow Michigan kids to pass despite reading scores
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan ranks among the worst in the nation when it comes to elementary reading scores. The National Assessment for Educational Progress shows Michigan is now ranked 43rd in the country, compared to 32nd in 2019. Now, there’s a proposal that would let third graders pass to...
fox2detroit.com
Michigan could raise billions from toll network, state study says
(FOX 2) - The state of Michigan is expanding possibilities for how to pay for its road repairs, considering a potential system of road tolls on its highway network to raise funds by the end of this decade. Implementing a toll system "could generate significant transportation revenue" for the state...
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan sees spike in 988 mental health calls. But what happens next?
Calls from Michigan residents in mental-health crisis have increased 15 percent since a new 988 crisis line began last summer. The state says it expects to answer 95 percent of calls within 20 seconds. The problem, according to advocates, if finding therapists and other professionals to handle acute cases reported...
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
What is a Michigan charter school?
Nearly 30 years ago, Michigan lawmakers passed legislation creating a new category of schools called public school academies, or charter schools, as an alternative to traditional public school systems. Advocates said these schools would operate with more autonomy and usher in an era of expanded school choice, educational innovation, and higher academic achievement. From the very start, there was confusion about what these schools were, including conflicting court rulings on the fundamental...
Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas
The Michigan High-Speed Internet Office (MIHI) has opened the application window for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN) grant program, providing $238 million in federal funding through the […] The post Michigan Launches $238M Program to Bring High-speed Internet to Unserved Areas appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
WILX-TV
General Motors to announce major investment in manufacturing across Michigan
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist will join officials from General Motors to announce a major investment in manufacturing in locations across Michigan on Friday at 11 a.m. in Flint. Lt. Gov. Gilchrist will also attend the Northern Michigan Policy Conference in Traverse City around 12:45 p.m. where...
Consumers Energy OK’d to raise electric rates, must double rooftop solar
LANSING, MICH. – State officials agreed on an electric rate hike for customers of Consumers Energy but required the company to double its rooftop solar cap, among additional efforts toward electric vehicle charging, community solar, grid reliability, and electrifying residential heating. The Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Jan....
threeriversmi.org
Michigan Housing Energy-Efficiency Program (MSHDA)
The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) will administer the Michigan Housing Opportunities Promoting Energy-Efficiency Program (MI-HOPE) through its network of local nonprofit agencies and government agencies starting November 1, 2022. The City of Three Rivers has been selected to receive a grant totaling, $150,000 from the Michigan State Housing...
lansingcitypulse.com
Highway tolls could raise $1B to fix Michigan roads, study finds. Is it time?
LANSING — Michigan could generate $1 billion a year to fix deteriorating roads by charging motorists tolls to use nearly 1,200 miles of state highways, according to new feasibility and implementation studies for the state. Converting the highways to toll roads no doubt would be controversial, and doing so...
WNEM
LEO launches $238M grant program to provide internet to unserved areas
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) is launching a $238 million grant program to provide high-speed internet to unserved locations throughout the state. The Michigan High-Speed Internet office (MIHI) opened the application window for the Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks (ROBIN)...
WILX-TV
How you can help Michigan animals at Wildside Rehabilitation Center
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is always helping our amazing Michigan animals right here in the community. Would you like to give them a helping hand?. Here’s how you can help. If you have questions about hurt or injured animals please call 517-663-6153. The rehabilitation center does...
lansingcitypulse.com
Gas stove debate is the latest political culture war. Here are the facts
Gas stoves, a popular cooking appliance, have become a hot political topic. A study linking gas stoves to childhood asthma reignited concerns about health and climate consequences. While progressive Ann Arbor considers banning new gas hookups, state Republican lawmakers want to ban the ban. To Ann Arbor Sustainability and Innovations...
DNR to draw down water at popular Northern Michigan fishing spot, citing safety concerns
CHEBOYGAN COUNTY, MI – Michigan officials are planning to draw down water near a dam in Cheboygan County due to public safety and infrastructure concerns. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources says the process at the Cornwall Flooding dam will begin in late summer of fall 2023. Built in...
Michigan Daily
New U-M research finds almost one-third of adults with chronic pain use cannabis as treatment
According to a University of Michigan study, 31% of adults with chronic pain reported having used cannabis as a form of treatment. Of this group, over half reported the use of cannabis led to a decrease in the use of prescription opioid, prescription non-opioid and over-the-counter pain medications. The research...
mibiz.com
Consumers Energy to open solar program for thousands more homeowners, businesses
LANSING — State regulators have approved an agreement between Consumers Energy and more than a dozen interest groups that will open a solar energy program to potentially thousands more homeowners and businesses. As part of the Michigan Public Service Commission-approved settlement agreement Thursday, the Jackson-based utility agreed to double...
Grocery Store Meijer is Opening a Concept Store in Michigan
Op-Ed: Don’t repeal Michigan’s Right-to-Work law
Do the union bosses think Michigan citizens are stupid? How else would you explain their push to repeal Michigan’s state Right to Work Law, which for the last decade has empowered Michigan workers to choose whether or not to join or pay dues or fees to a labor union? If the union bosses get their way, hundreds of thousands of Michigan workers will be forced to pay a union boss...
