2 Florence 1 schools named finalists for Palmetto’s Finest Award

By Caleb McCusker
 3 days ago

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Two schools in Florence 1 Schools have been named among the best schools in the state by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, according to a news release.

Carver Elementary School and John W. Moore Middle School were among 10 finalists for the Palmetto’s Finest Award, according to the release.

The 10 finalists represent the best in innovative, effective educational programs, according to the release.

“We are very excited to be considered a {Palmetto’s} Finest finalist school,” Carver Principal Josie Little said.

“We at John W. Moore are honored to be selected as a finalist for the Palmetto’s Finest Award,” Principal April Leroy said.

It’s been almost 30 years since a Florence 1 school received the award, according to the release. Winners will be announced by the SCASA via livestream on March 15.

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

