Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'

If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb

In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those under 20 by two to one, even though teenagers are the groups’ traditional...
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers

Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief

Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers

Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.
Opinion: The Solution to the U.S. Debt Disaster Is a Value-Added Tax

Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
Binance Was Final Destination for Millions in Funds From Bitzlato, Exchange Shut Down for Alleged Money Laundering

Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that tens of millions of dollars flowed from an alleged nexus of money laundering, Bitzlato, through intermediate wallets to Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. A FinCEN complaint from Wednesday noted that Binance was Bitzlato's largest counterparty, but blockchain data reveals rudimentary efforts to conceal...

