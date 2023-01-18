Read full article on original website
Google Employees Scramble for Answers After Layoffs Hit Long-Tenured and Recently Promoted Employees
As Google announced a companywide layoff, employees said they unexpectedly found their access cut off. Employees have rallied to find out who's been laid off while demanding answers from leadership. It comes as company leadership must confront the outspoken employee base who remains. Google employees are scrambling for answers from...
An 8-year-old girl meant to inherit a $61 million diamond business in India has renounced her fortune to become a nun
Devanshi Sanghvi, 8, renounced worldly possessions and pleasures on Wednesday to become a nun under the Jain faith in India.
Top US general says Ukraine war has become an 'absolute catastrophe' for Russia, estimating it's suffered 'significantly well over' 100,000 casualties
"This is a very, very bloody war, and there's significant casualties on both sides," Milley said, while urging Putin to end the fighting.
The company used by Putin to put 50,000 Russian mercenaries in Ukraine will be deemed a 'transnational criminal organization' by the US
The move will open up "additional avenues" to pursue the Wagner Group's global supply of cash and weapons, the White House said on Friday.
Bosses Are Increasing RTO Requirements, But Experts Say It Won't Stick: ‘We're at an Inflection Point'
If 2022 was the year corporate bosses planned for a mass return to offices, 2023 might usher in a new era of concessions. All throughout the last year, companies like Apple, Google, Twitter and Goldman Sachs sent out memos coaxing people back in-person, to varying degrees of success. But hopes of a grand return haven't quite panned out en masse. For most of the year, the average office occupancy rate in 10 major U.S. cities remained below 50%, according to data from Kastle Systems, the security firm that tracks office entries.
GM, LG End Plans for Fourth U.S. Battery Cell Plant as Automaker Seeks New Partner
General Motors and LG Energy Solution have indefinitely shelved plans to build a fourth battery cell plant in the U.S. The Detroit automaker is expected to continue with its plans to build the plant but is searching for another partner. GM and LG initially announced the joint-venture for a $2.3...
Byju's Plans to End Sponsorship of Indian Cricket Team Jersey, as It Puts Profitability on Cards for 2024
Indian education technology start-up Byju's will not renew its jersey sponsorship deal with India's cricket team, the company's co-founder Divya Gokulnath, told CNBC. Gokulnath said Byju's is targeting profitability by March 2024. The company is also aiming for an initial public offering (IPO) when market conditions improve, Gokulnath said. Indian...
At least 196 members of the new Congress took cash from FTX & Bankman-Fried, many of them were just sworn in last week
Out of 535 new Congress members, there are at least 196 members who allegedly took money from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior executives at FTX. At least 196 of the newly elected members of Congress are suspected of receiving financial support from Sam Bankman-Fried or other senior FTX executives, according to a report.
Tesla Will ‘Keep Blowing Our Minds' Despite Elon Musk's Distractions, Shareholder Tencent Says
Tencent, known as one of the world's largest gaming and social media firms, invested in Tesla in 2017, taking a 5% stake for around $1.78 billion. Last year, Elon Musk purchased Twitter, a move investors saw as a big distraction for the billionaire at a time when Tesla needed a steady hand.
Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb
In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those under 20 by two to one, even though teenagers are the groups’ traditional...
‘China Cannot Be Out, China Must Be In': France Says It's Diverging With Washington on Beijing Ties
The United States has taken a confrontational approach with China particularly when it comes to the technology sector. The European Union, however, has looked at striking a balance between its political friendship with the U.S. and its economic ties with China. DAVOS, Switzerland — The European Union does not see...
Watch the Federal Reserve's Waller Speak Live on the Economy and Interest Rates
[The stream is slated to start at 1 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller is scheduled to speak Friday at 1 p.m. before the Council on Foreign Relations in New York. Afterwards, CNBC's Steve Liesman will conduct a question-and-answer session.
Ron Insana Says the Solution to the Inflation Problem Is More Workers
Demography is destiny, or at least many economists believe that to be true. That concept began with Thomas Robert Malthus, the 18th century British economist and demographer, who believed that overpopulation would lead to starvation and poverty if the world and Britain, more specifically, did not control population growth. His...
Top Business Leaders and Policymakers Discuss Monetary Policy at the World Economic Forum
[The stream is slated to start at 3 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]. Moderated by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche, top business leaders and policymakers discuss surging inflation at Davos, Switzerland, and whether a radical rethink is needed by central banks.
Jim Cramer Names 6 E-Commerce Plays That Are Buys, Says to Wait on Amazon
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday offered investors a list of e-commerce plays he believes are worth buying, despite the group's rough performance in 2022. He cautioned that while he believes the group's struggles are temporary, it's still too early to buy many of the names in the e-commerce space — including Amazon.
‘Utterly Unprepared': Larry Summers Says Another Covid-Scale Problem Is a Top Economic Risk
Economist Larry Summers shared what he believes are the world's biggest near-term risks during a CNBC-moderated panel on the last day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. "I would note that the odds in my view are better than 50-50 that there will be a Covid-scale problem within...
In Hindsight, Monetary Policy Everywhere Was Too Expansionary: Swiss Central Bank Chief
Monetary policy has "in hindsight" been "too expansionary," according to the Chairman of the Swiss National Bank Thomas Jordan. Jordan made the comments on a monetary policy panel hosted by CNBC's Joumanna Bercetche. Monetary policy was "too expansionary" in previous years and the current surge in consumer prices has not...
Twitter Is Down to Fewer Than 550 Full-Time Engineers
Internal records show that Twitter has shed about 80% of its employees since Elon Musk took over and headcount is hovering around 1,300 working employees today. With fewer than 550 full-time engineers now, one former Twitter engineer says the remaining team will be spread thin, and will likely have a hard time maintaining the service while adding new features.
Opinion: The Solution to the U.S. Debt Disaster Is a Value-Added Tax
Sifting through the turmoil of the speaker of the House election, and the promises Kevin McCarthy made to secure the job, one thing is important to note: The Republicans who are insisting on budget cuts and balanced budgets have a point. The U.S. debt now totals an unfathomable $31.4 trillion.
Binance Was Final Destination for Millions in Funds From Bitzlato, Exchange Shut Down for Alleged Money Laundering
Data from Arkham Intelligence shows that tens of millions of dollars flowed from an alleged nexus of money laundering, Bitzlato, through intermediate wallets to Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange. A FinCEN complaint from Wednesday noted that Binance was Bitzlato's largest counterparty, but blockchain data reveals rudimentary efforts to conceal...
