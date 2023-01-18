ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit police searching for missing, vulnerable teen girl with mental illness

By Alisha Dixon
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 3 days ago
The Detroit Police Department seeks the public’s help locating a missing teen.

Catlin Caniagerria, 17, of Detroit was last seen on January 17 at approximately 7:00 p.m. in the 7700 block of Piedmont in Detroit when she left her residence without permission and failed to return home.

Caniagerria, a black female, is approximately 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 140 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, gray pants, and black boots

According to her mother, Caniagerria suffers from bipolar disorder and schizophrenia.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Catlin Caniagerria, please contact DPD’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5601.

