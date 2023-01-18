Campers stranded as Catalina State Park near Tucson floods

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
AZFamily
Freeze warnings across central Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It will be another cold night across Arizona. Freeze/Hard Freeze Warnings have been issued southeast of the Valley for portions of Pinal and La Paz County heading into Sunday morning. We are First Alerting for low temperatures in the 30s for much of metro Phoenix beginning today and running through at least Tuesday, which could be the coldest night.
thisistucson.com
The Pit closed — and opened again. Here's the nitty-gritty of what's going on with the food truck park.
The lot at 22nd Street and Pantano Road looked like a set from “Scooby-Doo.” The lush desert had been razed and loosely paved over; neon orange plastic fencing surrounded the space closest to The Loop; the only things growing there were scraggly shrubs and piles of sun-bleached garbage.
KOLD-TV
Roads closed due to flooding in Pima County
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has closed several roads due to flooding. ⋅ Limberlost Rd east of Homstead Ave at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Soldier Trail north of Limberlost Rd at Agua Caliente Wash. ⋅ Fort Lowell east of Showdown Pl at Agua...
xpopress.com
RMGM Tucson Mineral & Fossil Show - Oracle Rd. 2023 - Early Open
Wholesale Pre-show dates January 21 - February 4 in Metal Building, 3 dealers. Jeanne's Rock Shop (Miracle Breeze Building) January 21- February 11th, 2023. January 21 - February 11, 2023 (TENT SHOW) Daily 10 am - 6 pm. Final day 10 am - 4 pm (Feb. 11, 2023) The RMGM...
azpm.org
The Buzz: Arizona and snow
Your browser does not support the audio element. Arizona is drying out after a week of heavy moisture. While some desert areas saw multiple inches of rain, mountainous areas were pounded by feet of snow. The recent moisture came from the later storms that caused devastating flooding in California, according...
Travel: Tucson Arizona Get Your ¡Caliente! On
Weary from the winter cold and snow as you stare down two more months?. Get your ¡Caliente! on amid the spicy cuisine, local color, and unique nightlife of Tucson Arizona. Caliente! is Spanish for “heat” and you’ll find plenty of it in the “Old Pueblo.” That's the local nickname for this fast-growing metro. Tucson is a city filled with a mind-blowing array of dining, golfing, and sightseeing adventures for singles, couples, and families.
Tucson councilman Kozachik threatens to keep funds from rodeo
Kozachik said he would not support giving any funds to the Tucson Rodeo and the parade next year if they use electric cattle prods.
City of Tucson, Tucson Water seek input on 'One Water 2100' master plan
Tucson Water says it wants to continue engaging with the public on its long-term water management, and this time is seeking public input through a survey that closes Tuesday, Jan. 31.
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Freeze Warnings remain in place through the weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Cold mornings this weekend with widespread sub-freezing low temperatures. Another storm system will drop over Arizona Monday reinforcing the cold air in place and possibly generating a few rain and snow showers across areas east of Tucson. After a rather cold Tuesday, temperatures are expected to moderate the remainder of next week with no significant precipitation expected at this time.
thisistucson.com
13 restaurants and cafes expected to open in Tucson this year
It's only the third week of January and we've already welcomed at least four new restaurants to Tucson's vibrant food scene. 🍕 FireTruck Brewing Company broadened its footprint into the pizza business, opening FireTruck Pizza Company in the former location of Dry River Company on the east side, 800 N. Kolb Road.
KOLD-TV
Firefighters battle Tucson house fire
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson firefighters are working to put out a fire at a home in the 600 block of South Janet Avenue. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control. The fire likely started towards the back of the home, they said. Two adults and...
fox10phoenix.com
Hundreds trapped at Arizona state park amid flooding
Those affected were visiting Catalina Stark Park, which is locat ed about 6 miles north of Tucson. The park has been closed since recent rainstorms caused a wash to flood. FOX 10's Stephanie Bennett reports.
kjzz.org
Could there finally be a passenger train between Phoenix and Tucson?
The idea of a passenger rail line between Phoenix and Tucson has captured the attention of Arizonans for a long time. But now, some advocates say the proposal is closer to reality than it has been in years. The Federal Railroad Administration points out that as part of last year’s...
KOLD-TV
UPDATE: PCC West Campus allowed to return to normal activity
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - People on Pima Community College’s West Campus are being allowed to return to normal activity after being warned earlier about a possible armed person. According to a follow-up PCCAlert shortly before 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, the situation was ongoing off campus and...
KOLD-TV
ADOT: Westbound I-10 open again after crashes at Craycroft, Kolb roads
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Westbound lanes of I-10 are open again after being closed because of crashes at two locations south of Tucson Friday, Jan. 20, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. ADOT said the first closure happened after a crash at milepost 268 shortly before 11:30...
12news.com
Suspect arrested in Iowa 9 months after Arizona killing
TUCSON, Ariz. — A 24-year-old suspect in an Arizona homicide who's been the target of a manhunt for nearly nine months has been arrested in northern Iowa, where he's been jailed and his bail set at $1 million while awaiting extradition back to Tucson. Federal marshals tracked Trevontea Howard-Brown...
KOLD-TV
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Hard Freeze Warnings Saturday and Sunday Mornings
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures will plummet below freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings, with Hard Freeze Warnings in effect for the lower deserts of Pima and Pinal Counties. Another system will dive through the region Monday, with precipitation once again staying northeast of Tucson. Most of the highs and lows in the 7-day forecast remain below-normal.
KOLD-TV
How much will the Tucson rainstorms affect the current drought?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Whenever the skies open up and we get several days of rain, it will generally prompt the question: Is this drought relief? The short answer is no, not so much. Tucson is in the midst of a 27 year extreme drought, so a few days of light rain, while welcome, won’t help much.
KOLD-TV
Youth On Their Own helping Arizona’s homeless youth as state sees largest increase
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As homelessness continues to rise in Arizona, many are concerned about the growing number of young people who don’t have homes. According to new data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the state tops the list of with the largest increase of homeless youth.
KOLD-TV
Tucson food truck community “Comida Park” announces opening date at Tanque Verde Swap Meet
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The Tanque Verde Swap Meet will have a new addition thanks to United Flea Markets (UFM). Comida Park is a gathering place for food trucks to connect to foodies, friends and families. The grand opening is February 10th-12th with local food trucks, drinks, and live music.
