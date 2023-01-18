Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"

It's out with the old, in with the new.

With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, State Highway Administration is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.

https://twitter.com/MDSHA/status/1615793759194681344

The new signs feature Moore's slogan of "Leave No One Behind."

SHA is putting the message on more than 20 state welcome signs. The agency said the wording would have come at the request of Moore's administration.

Gov. Larry Hogan also had a message on the welcome signs. His said: "We're open for business."

