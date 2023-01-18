ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland's welcome signs now say: "Leave No One Behind"

By Bryna Zumer
 3 days ago
It's out with the old, in with the new.

With Wes Moore being sworn in as Maryland's new governor today, State Highway Administration is busy changing the wording on the roadside Maryland welcome signs.

The new signs feature Moore's slogan of "Leave No One Behind."

SHA is putting the message on more than 20 state welcome signs. The agency said the wording would have come at the request of Moore's administration.

Gov. Larry Hogan also had a message on the welcome signs. His said: "We're open for business."

Comments / 99

Cie
3d ago

A damn joke! It should say...Welcome to New Mexico! They need to stop building all those housing communities no one can afford. And trying to build up around the low-income communities! jmo

Nu Nu
2d ago

Totally 💯 stupid this is America 🇺🇸 and there’s many that are left behind. This is like Jill Biden that decorates the White House lawns with hearts . What are we in elementary school he’ll bring down Maryland like the rest. If your not that person then you get left behind.

John
2d ago

Funny how they lie and say Red states have more gun violence. I think Baltimore is a violent Crap hole, I only pass through that state. The only money it will get from me is at the gas pump while I'm trying to get the heck out!!

