Springfield, IL

Springfield Police say a man was arrested after telephone threat to daycare employees

By Zach Roth, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago
A Springfield man was arrested Monday after threatening to shoot employees at a daycare center, including his ex-girlfriend.

Blayne Brown, 20, of Springfield, was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of violating an order of protection Tuesday after the Springfield Police Department said that he threatened to go to Goddard School, 3411 Hedley Road, and shoot employees during a video conversation with his ex-girlfriend. Two additional charges of telephone harassment also were filed against Brown.

According to a police report, SPD was called to the preschool at 2:45 p.m. Monday. Employees told a police officer that Brown and his ex-girlfriend were talking over the phone when he noticed an employee walk in and told him that he was going to show up and shoot him, a threat made multiple times during the conversation.

An office administrator, according to the report, said Brown then called Goddard and repeated the threat, expanding it to include the entire staff, which consists of teachers, assistants, and a cook. SPD was dispatched to the school shortly afterward.

According to the police report, the ex-girlfriend told police that Brown only threatened to beat up the employee and he did not possess any firearms.

Police found Brown in a second-floor room at the Midtown Inn, 3125 Wide Track Road, where he was arrested.

Brown had an order of protection filed against him in March by Taylor M. Rose-Jones, 21, of Springfield. According to SPD, the order states that he is prohibited from being at Rose-Jones' home or place of work for the duration of the order, which will expire in April 2024.

SPD has placed extra patrols at the school in response to the threat.

Brown was being held at the Sangamon County Jail.

The State Journal-Register

