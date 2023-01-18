ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scotland County, NC

Man shoots self as deputies come to arrest him

By Laurinburg Exchange Staff
 4 days ago
LAURINBURG — A man is in the hospital after shooting himself as deputies came to arrest him.

According to Capt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, between 2 and 3 p.m. deputies were informed a woman had been shot at on Salley McNair Road. The woman had gotten into a dispute with her husband and left the home and when she came back to get some clothes, he came out of the home and shot at her car.

The bullets hit her vehicle and hit her in her back. She was treated and released from Scotland Memorial Hospital.

Dover added warrants were obtained on the husband and between 4 and 5 p.m. deputies went to the home.

While deputies were waiting for someone to open the door, the man shot himself in the head.

The deputies on the scene were unaware this had happened until he came outside and they noticed he was bleeding from his head.

He was transported to an undisclosed medical facility and is in critical condition.

Dover added due to the nature of the incident they are not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

