WLOS.com
Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
Mountain Xpress
Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24
The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
WLOS.com
Lake James State Park unveils more than 40 ice sculptures at park's ice festival
NEBO, N.C. (WLOS) — More than 40 ice sculptures are now on display at Lake James State Park. The sculptures were unveiled Saturday night, Jan. 21, to a sold-out crowd in Nebo. Sculptor Aaron Costic was the artist who created each display, with each one lighting up to a...
WLOS.com
More than $30K raised at 15th Asheville Hot Chocolate Races for students, teachers in need
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — More than $30,000 was raised at the 15th annual Asheville Hot Chocolate Races on Saturday, Jan. 21. Proceeds benefit teachers and students in need from Isaac Dickson Elementary School. The event featured a 5K, 10K, half-marathon and a "marshmallow dash" for the kids. "This year,...
WLOS.com
Ingles presents check for $27,000 to MANNA Foodbank from Giving Tree event
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A big donation made Friday, Jan. 20 will make sure thousands of people in the mountains don't go hungry. Ingles presented a check for more than $27,000 to Manna FoodBank Friday morning as part of the Ingles Giving Tree event in November 2022 with which News 13 partnered with Ingles.
WLOS.com
Transylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris announces retirement
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime mountain educator is calling it quits. Transylvania County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff McDaris has announced his intention to retire at the end of the school year. McDaris said he's still getting used to the idea of retiring. "I don't know that it's fully...
WLOS.com
'Fresh set of eyes:' Homelessness consultant to report findings to city, county leaders
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville’s homelessness consultant will present its findings and recommendations to city and county leaders next week. The National Alliance to End Homelessness was chosen as the consultant in May 2022. The $72,974 contract with the consultant was funded by Dogwood Health Trust. “The whole...
WLOS.com
Nonprofit's new 'preschool on wheels' offers sensory play, learning for kids under 5
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Children and Family Resource Center recently rolled out its “Glo Mobile” -- GLO stands for Grow, Learn, Outreach. Staff describe it as a preschool on wheels. It’s a 30-foot camper that was gutted and transformed into a fun, interactive classroom on...
kiss951.com
3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways
Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
PhillyBite
5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina
NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
FOX Carolina
NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
WLOS.com
Frustrated restaurant owner still dealing with effects from Asheville water outages
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — While it’s been almost a month since water outages left thousands in the Asheville area dry, some businesses -- like Little Pigs BBQ -- are still feeling the effects. Owner Carr Swicegood said a major water line break on the road in front of...
eastcoasttraveller.com
7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina
Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
tribpapers.com
Movie is Getting Filmed at Biltmore House, Train Depot
Hendersonville – A Hallmark romantic adventure set in 1946 is being filmed during this month at the sprawling Biltmore Estate, with a one-day shoot at Hendersonville’s Historic Train Depot on Friday, Jan. 27. Hallmark’s made-for-television movie is entitled A Biltmore Christmas. Plans are to air it on the...
WLOS.com
'This has been a godsend:' Food Connection surpasses half-million meals delivered to needy
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Food Connection is celebrating a milestone in its battle against food insecurity. The nonprofit has surpassed delivering half-a-million meals to community members in need. “More families are in need of assistance,” Marisha Macmorran, executive director of Food Connection, told News 13 Saturday, Jan. 21. “We...
uncorkedasheville.com
8 Terrific Biltmore Estate Restaurants, Cafes, & Bars
From locals and annual passholders, enjoy the best Biltmore Estate restaurants, cafes, dessert shops, and wine bars. As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions and America’s largest home, visiting Biltmore Estate is a must, at least once. In fact, as locals, we are Biltmore annual passholders because we...
WLOS.com
Gas station owners asking for help identifying suspect in west Asheville business break-in
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The owners of Gas-Up in west Asheville are asking for help in identifying the suspect who broke into their business Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. The whole thing was caught on surveillance cameras. The suspect can be seen in the footage beating on the front window...
themaconcountynews.com
New property reappraisal coming in 2023
The Board of Macon County Commissioners (MCC) held its first regular meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 9. After a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance, Chairman Paul Higdon kicked off the evening with public comments. The topics ranged from fentanyl abuse in the county to the moral decline of our country and its constitutional government to the new Franklin High School and the handicapped usability shortcomings of the current high school.
WLOS.com
WCU gets financial boost to continue La Crosse encephalitis research
CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS staff) — Western Carolina University got a big financial boost to continue its research into La Crosse encephalitis. Mosquito bites can transmit viruses causing several diseases, including La Crosse encephalitis, which can cause swelling of the brain. Symptoms include fever, nausea, fatigue, disorientation and in rare cases, death.
FOX Carolina
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
