Hendersonville, NC

WLOS.com

Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center opens new location in Sylva

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Smoky Mountain Pregnancy Care Center's new location is officially open, and a celebration was had on Thursday, Jan. 19 in Sylva. The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors held a grand re-opening ribbon-cutting ceremony for their chamber members at the new pregnancy center, which is located at 1165 West Main Street in Sylva. The center is situated in between Sylva and Dillsboro.
SYLVA, NC
Mountain Xpress

Council to consider reparations commission audit request Jan. 24

The Community Reparations Commission is not just looking at the past; it’s aiming to prevent future discrimination against Buncombe County’s Black residents. In its latest recommendation to local governments, approved in December, the commission called for a third-party audit to ensure that changes have been made to stop racial disparities.
ASHEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

3 North Carolina Towns Best U.S. Mountain Towns for Winter Getaways

Looking for a getaway this winter? I know, this season has been pretty crazy for us all. The weather is up and down, back and forth between freezing and sort of warm. But, nonetheless, it is still technically winter so why not a vacation? North Carolina has a lot of mountain towns that would be perfect for a winter getaway. Can you think of a few places?
ASHEVILLE, NC
PhillyBite

5 Must-Try BBQ Joints in North Carolina

NORTH CAROLINA - If you're looking for the Best BBQ Joints in North Carolina, you're not alone. The state has many excellent BBQ joints, and there's something for every taste. Here are a few of our favorites: Red Bridges BBQ Lodge in Shelby, Skylight Inn BBQ in Ayden, Buxton Hall Barbecue in Asheville, and more.
AYDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville. The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
eastcoasttraveller.com

7 Must-Try Restaurants in Asheville, North Carolina

Jettie Rae's Oyster House in Asheville is a locally owned and operated restaurant that offers a variety of oysters. The owners were inspired by a shared seafood heritage from New Orleans to Maine. They created a menu that included half a dozen varieties of oysters plus a host of other dishes. Guests can also order cold beer and cocktails. Oysters are available from a seafood tower or in individual servings. You can also enjoy fresh juice and brownies. Aside from oysters, the restaurant also serves mussels and shrimp po'boys. In addition to the standard fare, the menu also includes daily specials.
ASHEVILLE, NC
tribpapers.com

Movie is Getting Filmed at Biltmore House, Train Depot

Hendersonville – A Hallmark romantic adventure set in 1946 is being filmed during this month at the sprawling Biltmore Estate, with a one-day shoot at Hendersonville’s Historic Train Depot on Friday, Jan. 27. Hallmark’s made-for-television movie is entitled A Biltmore Christmas. Plans are to air it on the...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
uncorkedasheville.com

8 Terrific Biltmore Estate Restaurants, Cafes, & Bars

From locals and annual passholders, enjoy the best Biltmore Estate restaurants, cafes, dessert shops, and wine bars. As one of Asheville’s most popular attractions and America’s largest home, visiting Biltmore Estate is a must, at least once. In fact, as locals, we are Biltmore annual passholders because we...
ASHEVILLE, NC
themaconcountynews.com

New property reappraisal coming in 2023

The Board of Macon County Commissioners (MCC) held its first regular meeting of the year on Tuesday, Jan. 9. After a moment of silence and the Pledge of Allegiance, Chairman Paul Higdon kicked off the evening with public comments. The topics ranged from fentanyl abuse in the county to the moral decline of our country and its constitutional government to the new Franklin High School and the handicapped usability shortcomings of the current high school.
WLOS.com

WCU gets financial boost to continue La Crosse encephalitis research

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (WLOS staff) — Western Carolina University got a big financial boost to continue its research into La Crosse encephalitis. Mosquito bites can transmit viruses causing several diseases, including La Crosse encephalitis, which can cause swelling of the brain. Symptoms include fever, nausea, fatigue, disorientation and in rare cases, death.
CULLOWHEE, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office have found a missing 11-year-old from Candler. According to deputies, the 11-year-old was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans.
CANDLER, NC

