NFL Playoffs: 5 bold predictions for Chiefs vs. Jaguars

The Chiefs and Jaguars square off in a matchup that could be the game of the weekend. This weekend, the NFL Playoffs heat up. This is typically the best round of the playoffs: the Divisional Round. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs host Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Georgia could lose OC Todd Monken for unexpected reason

The Georgia Bulldogs could potentially lose one of their top coaches on Kirby Smart’s staff this offseason, and it’s not for another college job. The Georgia Bulldogs are once again College Football Playoff national champions after the team blew out the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the title game. Much like the year prior, there will be roster turnover, with many of their top players declaring for the NFL Draft. But could there also be a change on the coaching staff?
ATHENS, GA
Chargers about to make second massive mistake of the offseason

The Los Angeles Chargers seem to be going cheap once again because that is who they are. After making one GOB Bluth huge mistake by retaining Brandon Staley as head coach, the Los Angeles Chargers are about to make another one when it comes to their franchise quarterback. Although Justin...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
BOSTON, MA
Cardinals rumors: 3 elite prospects to trade, 1 to keep

The St. Louis Cardinals are still in the market to improve their roster. Some of their elite prospects may be on the trade block to get those deals completed. Even with the St. Louis Cardinals‘ top trade target Pablo Lopez off the market with the Marlins trade with the Twins involving Luis Arraez, the team will still look to improve. The Cardinals have several elite prospects they could move to seal a prospective deal.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CeeDee Lamb’s treatment of Brett Maher proves Cowboys shouldn’t be switching kickers

Video footage showed Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb comforting Brett Maher after his rough game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Dallas Cowboys won their first road playoff game in 30 years after they defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 31-14. Their lead was large enough that Brett Maher’s bad game was essentially a non-factor. Maher missed his four-of-five extra point attempts in the game, which prompted the question of will the Cowboys find a new kicker for their Divisional Round game against the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys have stood behind Maher after his bad game.
TAMPA, FL
Farmer Wants a Wife show might find enthusiastic audience from NFL Twitter

Farmer Wants a Wife will premiere on FOX after football season but the commercials might gain them an audience with the members of NFL Twitter. If you’ve been enjoying the NFL Playoffs, specifically the games on FOX, you’ve likely seen the adverts for the upcoming reality dating show Farmer Wants a Wife. And in a normal world, there probably aren’t many crossover fans who would be wanting to tune into the wild concept that was tried by The CW in 2008 and has also found great international success in dozens of countries with their own versions.
MISSOURI STATE
Former Browns, NFL RB Peyton Hillis discharged from hospital

Two weeks after suffering serious injuries while reportedly saving family members from drowning, former Browns running back Peyton Hillis has been discharged from the hospital. The best possible news concerning Peyton Hillis dropped this weekend: He’s out of the hospital according to his girlfriend Angela Cole. The former Browns...
CLEVELAND, OH
5 Ed Donatell replacements Vikings need to reach their ceiling

The Vikings fired defensive coordinator Ed Donatell to the delight of many fans. Now Minnesota needs to hire a replacement, perhaps from these candidates. Despite the Minnesota Vikings‘ record throughout the regular season, fans were at their wits’ end with defensive coordinator Ed Donatell in his first season with the organization. That truly came to a head, however, in the team’s playoff loss to the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round when the defense gave up 31 points to Daniel Jones and Co.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Watch: Giants-Eagles delayed for hilariously weird reason in first quarter

On the same day when the Giants had no water at their hotel, more mishaps in Philadelphia went down with an early game delay against the Eagles. It was quite a day for the New York Giants as they were on the road for the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. Things began at the team’s hotel in Philadelphia which had no water due to an issue with a pipe when the players and coaches woke up on Saturday. That was eventually resolved.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
