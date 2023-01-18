Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Real-Life Hero Who Saved 20 People Stuck in School in Blizzard Rewarded with SuperBowl TicketsHerbie J PilatoCheektowaga, NY
The Perfect Blend at A Touch of ItalyJ.M. LesinskiTonawanda, NY
Two popular cinemas to close in Buffalo areaAsh JurbergBuffalo, NY
New York witness spots disc-shaped object hovering 100 feet while sitting at red lightRoger MarshNiagara Falls, NY
Man Breaks Into School To Help Save People From a Devastating Blizzard, Later Praised as a HeroIngram AtkinsonBuffalo, NY
Related
Roundtable held discussing a bill aimed to alleviate nursing shortage
LANCASTER, N.Y. — The nursing shortage issue brought State Assemblywoman Monica Wallace to Trocaire College on Thursday to discuss a bill aiming to alleviate the critical nursing shortage. "What's exacerbating the nursing shortage, that's only projected to get worse, is that schools are limited in terms of the number...
Hochul thanks heroes of December blizzard, says outside contractors will analyze storm response
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Nearly a month after the Christmas blizzard devastated Western New York, government officials took a moment to say "thank you" to everyone who went above and beyond in order to help others during blinding, freezing conditions. "Today we'll focus on heroism and what that means. What...
WKBW-TV
Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School
BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
Clarence bus driver gives the gift of warmth by making thousands of crocheted hats for her students
CLARENCE, N.Y. — It's a school bus driver's job to be safe and on time, but Patricia Reitz goes the extra mile for the students on her bus. Students, teachers, faculty, and even parents know her at Miss Patty. And they know if you ride her bus, you'll get a special gift — a crocheted winter hat. She's worked for the Clarence Central School District for nearly three decades, and during that time, she's made more than 7,000 hats.
2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
At hearing on mental health in Buffalo, NYS Attorney General says the system will be 'examined'
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The true stories from the mouths of families have had to endure the loss of loved ones due to mental illness. They were spotlighted during a public hearing in Buffalo put on by the New York State General. Attorney General Letitia James heard about the challenges...
BPS parents, students protest suspensions at board meeting
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School students and parents are “acting out.”. At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, students performed a play as an act of protest, showing security guards searching backpacks, wanding students and handing out suspensions — sights the students say they see almost everyday.
Why You Can’t Wear White In Buffalo, New York
You should never, ever wear white in Buffalo, and here are a few reasons why.
Winners for Erie County 'Name a Plow' contest have been chosen
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Public Works announced the winning names for their 'Name a Plow' contest. More than 3,000 plow truck names were submitted by the public. The Department of Public Works narrowed the contest down to 104 finalists in an "under 18" category, and...
Report: Two Regal theaters in Western New York set to close amid bankruptcy
According to a report from Business Insider, two Regal theaters in Western New York are among 39 locations nationwide that are set to close.
GObike Buffalo offering free bike racks for Western New York
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — GObike Buffalo is taking steps to make it easier for people to use bicycles across Western New York. The organization's GO Buffalo Niagara team is now offering 175 free bike racks to organizations, along with towns, cities, and villages across our region. "We work to...
Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School
A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
Very Creepy “White Indian” with Sword Spotted in WNY
Who is this person in the white Indian suit that we keep seeing? There is someone in an Indian suit that is kind of creepy, walking around Cheektowaga, Lancaster, and West Seneca.
Other Half Brewing plans 8,000-square-foot expansion at Seneca One
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening a pop-up taproom at Seneca One, Other Half Brewing is ready to expand with a full restaurant, taproom and beer garden. The Brooklyn-based brewery is planning to nearly triple its space at the downtown Buffalo tower with an 8,000-square-foot facility on Seneca One Plaza. The build-out is expected to take six to 12 months.
SPCA Serving Erie County puts out call for volunteers
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA Serving Erie County is calling on animal lovers to join their ranks. They're looking for volunteers who are 18 years and older to help at their West Seneca shelter. If you are interested in helping out local adoptable animals, you are asked to...
4 puppies who came to Buffalo from Puerto Rico get adopted
WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A family in Puerto Rico with ties to Buffalo has been working to get seven puppies that were found during Hurricane Fiona into new forever homes. As of Thursday evening, four of those dogs have made it to the SPCA Serving Erie County, and all four of them have been adopted.
Pizza Hut’s Expected Return To Western New York Is…?
We have been waiting for months for Pizza Hut to come back to Western New York, but is it just a rumor? Because if the restaurant is supposed to return to the 716, where is it?. A thread on Reddit began circulating, asking for answers in regards to the long-anticipated...
2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
Erie County snowmobile clubs recognized for 'heroic actions' during blizzard; more involvement in preparations sought
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature honored members of various snowmobile clubs Thursday for their "heroic efforts" during the Blizzard of 2022. David Waples and Richard McNamara, the president and treasurer of the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, were presented with a resolution by the minority caucus and thanked for their selfless service.
St. Francis High School opens new eSports arena
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Usually, video games and school don't mix, except at St. Francis High School in Hamburg. The school's new eSports arena is bringing competitive gaming to campus. On Wednesday, the school added 13 new smartboards and six digital bulletin boards to the space. The school said it...
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
27K+
Followers
19K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0