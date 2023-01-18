ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

WKBW-TV

Student fights flood the hallway at McKinley High School

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — New cell phone videos show students fighting inside McKinley High School in Buffalo Thursday. We blurred the videos because the students involved are underage. One source tells 7 News the huge brawl that erupted inside the school was "like an insurrection" and "students have no...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Clarence bus driver gives the gift of warmth by making thousands of crocheted hats for her students

CLARENCE, N.Y. — It's a school bus driver's job to be safe and on time, but Patricia Reitz goes the extra mile for the students on her bus. Students, teachers, faculty, and even parents know her at Miss Patty. And they know if you ride her bus, you'll get a special gift — a crocheted winter hat. She's worked for the Clarence Central School District for nearly three decades, and during that time, she's made more than 7,000 hats.
CLARENCE, NY
2 On Your Side

2 federal grants for mental health services in WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A federal grant is being awarded to two non-profit organizations to support mental health in Western New York. Congressman Brian Higgins announced that two four-year grants totaling over $957,000 are being awarded to Endeavor Health Services and Compeer Buffalo. The grants are being funded by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and will support community mental health programs across Western New York.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

BPS parents, students protest suspensions at board meeting

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public School students and parents are “acting out.”. At Wednesday night’s school board meeting, students performed a play as an act of protest, showing security guards searching backpacks, wanding students and handing out suspensions — sights the students say they see almost everyday.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Huge Brawl Caught On Video At Buffalo High School

A Buffalo High School that has developed a reputation for violence is back in the spotlight again after a huge fight. It was described to WKBW Channel 7 as an "insurrection." Cell phone video captured the brawl, which took place inside McKinley High School in Buffalo on Thursday, January 19, 2023. The removal of the current principal, Moustafa Khalik, was approved by the Buffalo School Board at its session Wednesday evening. Andrea Augello, English teacher, and Buffalo Teachers Federation delegate told WKBW that 44 of 46 McKinley teachers want him to remain as the principal "because they believe he's making a difference."
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Other Half Brewing plans 8,000-square-foot expansion at Seneca One

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two years after opening a pop-up taproom at Seneca One, Other Half Brewing is ready to expand with a full restaurant, taproom and beer garden. The Brooklyn-based brewery is planning to nearly triple its space at the downtown Buffalo tower with an 8,000-square-foot facility on Seneca One Plaza. The build-out is expected to take six to 12 months.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 Buffalo-area Regal movie theaters will close soon

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thirty-nine Regal movie theaters in the United States will be closing their doors, including two in Western New York. According to court documents, Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is filing for bankruptcy and plans to reject the leases for some of their locations starting Feb. 15. Those...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Erie County snowmobile clubs recognized for 'heroic actions' during blizzard; more involvement in preparations sought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Legislature honored members of various snowmobile clubs Thursday for their "heroic efforts" during the Blizzard of 2022. David Waples and Richard McNamara, the president and treasurer of the Erie County Federation of Snowmobile Clubs, were presented with a resolution by the minority caucus and thanked for their selfless service.
ERIE COUNTY, NY
2 On Your Side

St. Francis High School opens new eSports arena

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Usually, video games and school don't mix, except at St. Francis High School in Hamburg. The school's new eSports arena is bringing competitive gaming to campus. On Wednesday, the school added 13 new smartboards and six digital bulletin boards to the space. The school said it...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

