ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSYX ABC6

Mattis the therapy dog celebrates 6th birthday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office wished a very special pooch a happy birthday on Saturday. Mattis the therapy K9 with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office turned 6 years old!. The Sheriff's office shared a picture of Mattis to their Facebook page with a special message.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

New Franklin County Jail set to open soon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After more than 5 years under construction, the new Franklin County jail is set to house inmates soon. " When you think of old jails and prisons you have that old vision of the old cell block- dirty and dingy," Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin said.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Nalah Jackson: Ohio AMBER Alert suspect now facing federal charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The woman accused of stealing a car that had twin baby boys inside, prompting an AMBER Alert that gripped the region just before Christmas, is now facing federal charges. Nalah Jackson was indicted Thursday on two counts of kidnapping of a minor. Each count is...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Escaped inmates from Missouri in custody following Butler County pursuit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Four inmates who escaped from the St. Francois County Detention Center in Farmington, Missouri were arrested in southern Ohio. Around 9:30 p.m. Friday night, troopers from the Hamilton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on on the state Route 4 Bypass at state Route 129 in Fairfield Township.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Whitehall police officers free deer from tangled hammock

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Officers in Whitehall spent nearly 20 minutes rescuing a deer that had gotten its antlers tangled in a hammock. On Jan. 9, 2023, Officers Schwarz and Waller and Lieutenant Smith (body camera video shown) worked together to free a full-grown deer after his antlers got tangled up in a hammock.
WHITEHALL, OH
WSYX ABC6

Columbus Winter Beerfest returns this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The 2023 Columbus Winter Beerfest returns on Saturday to the Greater Columbus Convention Center. Over 150 local and craft beers will be available for beer enthusiasts to try, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries. The Columbus favorite event will have a day session...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Prairie Township cleans up rat-infested apartment complex, fines owner

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s already been declared a nuisance property six times, and Prairie Township had a small army of workers back out at Galloway Village Apartments on Thursday. Prairie Township Administrator James Jewell said this was the third time in about a month they have had...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Video: Man attempts to break into northeast Columbus home

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man attempted to break into at least two houses in northeast Columbus last month. The suspect was caught on a home security camera. Police said the man tried to break into houses on Dec. 19, 2022, along Greywood Drive. The video captures the man...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

20-year-old wanted in east Columbus deadly shooting

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Police have identified 20-year-old Dayveion Carroll as a suspect in connection to a east Columbus homicide. A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Carroll. He is accused of shooting and killing Saadiq Teague, 20, earlier this week. Officers were called to South Hampton...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Restaurant Week kicks off Monday, January 23

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — 614 Now's Restaurant Week is just days away, and over 100 local restaurants are ready to cook up something special. Locals and visitors alike can enjoy a three-course meal from participating restaurants at a fraction of the cost- and this year, there are some new options available too!
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Ohio State's 2023 spring game announced

Columbus, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State announced Thursday morning the Buckeyes will hold their annual spring game on Saturday, April 15. The 2023 LiFEsports Spring Game, presented by Union Home Mortgage, is scheduled for noon at Ohio Stadium. Tickets will go on sale Feb. 10 at 10 a.m. The...
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man steals thousands of dollars worth of glasses at Easton store

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for a man who entered a store in Easton and stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise. A suspect walked into the Sunglass Hut on Dec. 29 around 8:45 p.m. and stole six pairs of Gucci glasses. Police said the glasses were worth $3,000.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Fur Baby Friday: Meet Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It's that time of the week. Happy Fur Baby Friday!. Our Kurt Ludlow met Zach and Kit from Colony Cats & Dogs in Dublin. Zach goes by "Zach the Maniac." He's a 4-month-old puppy who's full of energy. He's believe to be a hound mix...
DUBLIN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy