ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

No. 6 Gonzaga looks to continue dominance over LMU

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R5U4Q_0kJ8UtGC00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zNvnh_0kJ8UtGC00

Malachi Smith’s first season at Gonzaga hasn’t gone as smoothly as planned.

But he’s hoping the best is yet to come.

No. 6 Gonzaga (16-3, 5-0 West Coast Conference) is scheduled to play host to Loyola Marymount (13-7, 3-3) on Thursday night in Spokane, Wash., and Smith will try to build on his last outing.

Smith, a transfer from Chattanooga who was the Southern Conference’s player of the year last season, was expected to give the Zags’ backcourt a big boost.

But he was practically absent, scoring just seven points combined, as Gonzaga pulled out a trio of road wins in conference play by a combined eight points.

The Bulldogs returned home Saturday to the McCarthey Athletic Center, where they have won an NCAA-best 75 consecutive games. Smith came off the bench to score a season-high 27 points, making 7 of 10 3-point attempts and adding a team-high eight rebounds with five assists in a 115-75 victory against Portland.

“We knew their game plan was to pack the paint and so coach was telling us just to be ready to shoot,” Smith said. “And we were ready. Once you hit that first shot you know, it just gets easier. The rim just starts to look like an ocean.”

Gonzaga’s Drew Timme scored 18 points, Julian Strawther added 14 points and seven rebounds, Nolan Hickman had 13 points, and Anton Watson and Ben Gregg each tallied 12.

The Bulldogs made nine 3-pointers in the first half in building a 61-28 lead. One more and the student section might have exited at the intermission, as fans get free tacos from a sponsor when the team makes 10 treys in a game.

“I saw we had nine (3-pointers) at halftime and I was like, ‘Oh, we’re getting tacos early tonight,'” Gregg said. “The fans were definitely happy about that one. I am, too. Hopefully, I get a gift card.”

Gonzaga’s 11th straight victory was relatively easy after it took Strawther’s 3-pointer with 9.5 seconds left to beat BYU 75-74 last Thursday.

“We had a good win (at BYU), but that game was in the past,” Smith said. “We wanted to just carry it over. That was the mentality — just be aggressive.”

Gonzaga has won 25 straight against LMU, dating to Feb. 18, 2010.

The Lions are coming off a 98-84 victory against visiting San Diego as Cameron Shelton scored a game-high 28 points.

Keli Leaupepe added 18 points to reach 1,000 for his LMU career and grabbed nine rebounds. Chance Stephens scored 17 and made five 3-pointers.

LMU had season-bests in shooting — 55.2 percent from the field (32 of 58), 56 percent from beyond the 3-point line (14 of 25) and 90.9 percent from the free-throw line (20 of 22).

“The pace was how we wanted to play,” Lions coach Stan Johnson said. “I think we’re comfortable playing that way.”

The up-tempo game might not work against the Zags, who lead NCAA Division I in both scoring (86.9 points per game) and shooting percentage (51.7).

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Basketball World Reacts To Gonzaga's Epic Streak Ending

There have been a ton of upsets in college basketball this season, but few can match the historic one that took place at McCarthey Athletic Center last night. On Thursday, No. 6 Gonzaga was stunned at home by unranked Loyola Marymount in a 68-67 defeat. The loss was their first in West Coast ...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

'This is a crisis'

COEUR d'ALENE - U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack says it's not a question of if western forests will burn, "but a matter of where and when." “The need to invest more and to move quickly is apparent," he said during a press conference on Wednesday. "This is a crisis." Vilsack...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
kpq.com

THE TINY TOWN: Wilbur, Washington

When I’ve driven back and forth between Wenatchee and Spokane, like many travelers, I’ve taken the 90. I’m the type of guy who just wants to get to my destination quickly. But on one trip to the east side of Washington, my car’s GPS (I’ve named it Pam….which is the word ‘map’ backwards) suggested taking an alternative route of State Route 2. For a moment I thought to myself…why not? One of my new year resolutions was to get out. Another was to simply slow down and enjoy the travel. And I don’t mean going under the speed limit. That’s when I noticed the tiny town highlighted, Wilbur.
WILBUR, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Hundreds of dead fish washed ashore on Lake Coeur d’Alene

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho – Hundreds of dead fish are being found along the shores of Higgens Point on Lake Coeur d’Alene, but it’s completely normal, according to Idaho Fish and Game. “They typically spawn at age three or four and when they’re done spawning, they die...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Motorcyclist killed in Spokane Valley crash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A person died late Friday night after Washington State Patrol (WSP) said they lost control of a motorcycle and was hit by an oncoming vehicle in Spokane Valley. The crash happened just before midnight. WSP said the motorcycle driver was on the Sprague Ave. onramp to westbound Interstate 90 when they lost control and hit the...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Camp Hope residents migrate to other areas

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – At last count in November, Camp Hope was home to fewer than 300 people, but now there are new concerns from neighbors. A big worry for neighbors nearby, the city and WSDOT is whether increased shelter space is an answer for all of the people living at Camp Hope or just other available lands?
SPOKANE, WA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

96K+
Followers
72K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy