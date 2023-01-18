Read full article on original website
NECN
Brad Marchand Marvels at Patrice Bergeron's Toughness After Taking Puck to Face
Marchand marvels at Bergeron's toughness after taking puck to face originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins had a brief scare in Wednesday night's road win against the New York Islanders. B's captain Patrice Bergeron took a puck to the face during a third-period power play when a...
NECN
2023 NHL All-Star Game Rosters: Bruins' David Pastrnak Selected Via Fan Vote
2023 NHL All-Star Game rosters: David Pastrnak selected via fan vote originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The Boston Bruins are the best team in hockey with a 36-5-4 record, and they will be well-represented at the 2023 NHL All-Star Game in Florida next month. The league announced 12 new...
NECN
Fans Make Their Voices Heard at Uncomfortable Red Sox Winter Weekend
Tomase: Winter Weekend anything but pleasant for the Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The name sounds so positive and wholesome with its connotations of frolicking in the snow: "Winter Weekend." The Red Sox had hoped it would be the setting of a little light propaganda about hope springing eternal and we'll win more than we lose and just give us a chance.
NECN
Linus Ullmark Dominates for Bruins to Beat Islanders, Earn 100th Career Win
Ullmark dominates for Bruins to beat Islanders, earn 100th career win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Linus Ullmark was expected to reach career win No. 100 at some point during the 2022-23 NHL season. The Boston Bruins goaltender entered the campaign with 76 wins. Getting it on Jan. 18,...
NECN
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room
WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
NECN
Trevor Story Talks Elbow Injury, Guarantees Return This Season
SPRINGFIELD -- Of all the gut punches to stagger the Red Sox this winter -- the loss of Xander Bogaerts in free agency, the failure to sign any of their top free agent targets -- the one that may have hit hardest was Trevor Story's elbow. After all, we assumed...
NECN
Celtics Vs. Raptors Takeaways: Role Players Lead Shorthanded C's to Victory
Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Role players lead shorthanded C's to victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite being down three starters, the Boston Celtics still found a way to finish off the Toronto Raptors for their ninth straight victory. Jayson Tatum was ruled out ahead of the matchup due to left...
Pounded in the paint: Kings haunted by familiar mistakes in loss to shorthanded 76ers
The Kings’ issues Saturday night were all too familiar on the defensive side of the ball.
