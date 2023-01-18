ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Make Their Voices Heard at Uncomfortable Red Sox Winter Weekend

Tomase: Winter Weekend anything but pleasant for the Red Sox originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The name sounds so positive and wholesome with its connotations of frolicking in the snow: "Winter Weekend." The Red Sox had hoped it would be the setting of a little light propaganda about hope springing eternal and we'll win more than we lose and just give us a chance.
WATCH: Nick Sirianni Rocks Chain in Crazy Eagles Postgame Locker Room

WATCH: Sirianni rocks a chain in Eagles' crazy locker room originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles absolutely smoked the Giants on Saturday night in South Philly, and it was clear all night long they were having a ball. They were stunting on the Giants on both sides of the ball, and that attitude carried over to the postgame locker room.
Trevor Story Talks Elbow Injury, Guarantees Return This Season

SPRINGFIELD -- Of all the gut punches to stagger the Red Sox this winter -- the loss of Xander Bogaerts in free agency, the failure to sign any of their top free agent targets -- the one that may have hit hardest was Trevor Story's elbow. After all, we assumed...
Celtics Vs. Raptors Takeaways: Role Players Lead Shorthanded C's to Victory

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Role players lead shorthanded C's to victory originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Despite being down three starters, the Boston Celtics still found a way to finish off the Toronto Raptors for their ninth straight victory. Jayson Tatum was ruled out ahead of the matchup due to left...
