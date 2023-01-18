ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: Dancers of the week in the NBA

By HoopsHype staff
 3 days ago
Check out these photos from the dancing teams of the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Atlanta Hawks.

Denver Nuggets dancers perform in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Lakers at Ball Arena.

Milwaukee Bucks v New York Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 09: The Knicks City Dancers perform during the first half…

© Sarah Stier | 2023-01-09

Portland Trail Blazers dancers perform during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Moda Center.

NBA: Indiana Pacers at New York Knicks

A New York City dancer performs during the second quarter of the game between the New…

© Vincent Carchietta | 2023-01-11

Washington Wizards dancer on the court against the Chicago Bulls during the second half at Capital…

NBA: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

Members of the Washington Wizards Dancers dance during a timeout against the New York Knicks in…

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-13

NBA: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-13

NBA: New York Knicks at Washington Wizards

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-13

Detroit Pistons dancers perform during a time out in the second half against the New Orleans…

NBA: Dallas Mavericks at Portland Trail Blazers

The Blazer Dancers perform during a time out during the second half between the Portland Trail…

© Troy Wayrynen | 2023-01-14

The Detroit Pistons dancers entertain the fans before the start of the game against the New…

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

Members of the Washington Wizards Dancers dance during a timeout against the Golden State Warriors in…

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-16

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-16

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-16

A dancer for the Minnesota Timberwolves performs during a break in action in the fourth quarter…

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

A member of the Washington Wizards Dancers dances during a timeout against the Golden State Warriors…

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-16

NBA: Golden State Warriors at Washington Wizards

© Geoff Burke | 2023-01-16

An Atlanta Hawks dancer interacts with the crowd during the game against the Miami Heat during…

