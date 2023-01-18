LOOK: Dancers of the week in the NBA

Check out these photos from the dancing teams of the Denver Nuggets, New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Portland Trail Blazers, Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, Miami Heat, Minnesota Timberwolves, and Atlanta Hawks.
It took all of 15 minutes for the initial video and reports of Shannon Sharpe getting into it verbally with...
The post Shannon Sharpe Calls Out Ja Morant, Tee Morant, Memphis Grizzlies After Sideline Showdown vs. Lakers appeared first on Outsider.
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
The Warriors had a tough loss against the Celtics on Thursday. They held an 8-point lead in the waning moments of the 4th quarter but squandered it. The Celtics came back to win in overtime 121-118. Obviously, that’s a tough loss. But, clearly, it wasn’t something worth sulking over. At...
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum sent heartfelt condolences to TNT host Ernie Johnson after his mother Lois Marjorie Johnson passed away earlier this week. Johnson’s mother was 94 years old and Ernie took time away from the NBA on TNT studio, where he achieved legendary status. Tatum went out of his way during his postgame interview to send well wishes to Johnson.
The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled yet again this season, currently sitting at just 20-25 on the year. Much of this is due to the absence of star forward Anthony Davis, who has been out for over a month due to a right foot injury. A significant update has emerged on Davis on Friday that Read more...
The post NBA world reacts to huge Anthony Davis news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Since the early 2010’s Nike has placed a surgical emphasis on expanding their signature athletes’ on-court offerings through a cost-effective lens. Kevin Durant, LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo have all taken up the notion of creating more accessibility surrounding their respective lines, while Jordan Brand’s senior-most athlete has stood alone on the Jumpman side of things with the Jordan Westbrook One Take 4.
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
The Milwaukee Bucks have reportedly agreed to find veteran center Serge Ibaka a new NBA home before this year's trade deadline, Shams Charania reports. Ibaka has been away from the team due to "personal reasons." The 14th-year big man recently expressed his discontent with the Bucks due to his ...
