Alexandria, VA

WJLA

Swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Montgomery Co. schools, discipline assigned, MCPS says

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Montgomery County this week, Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said. In a statement, MCPS and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
WJLA

Alexandria Restaurant Week

Washington ABC7 — Alexandria's Restaurant Week officially kicks off here in the DMV. Rebecca Dozer, with Visit Alexandria stopped in to tell us all about the more than 80 local restaurants that are involved.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WJLA

Fairfax County celebrates Lunar New Year with festival, performances

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This Sunday marks the 2023 Lunar New Year. This year is the year of the rabbit. The rabbit is an animal known to be quiet, quick, and patient. To ring in the Lunar New Year, oftentimes you will find lion dancers celebrating the tradition. Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe based in northern Virginia is a non-profit that performs throughout the community. All proceeds go towards funding performances and teaching more students to get involved in the tradition.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WJLA

DC nonprofit Joseph's House provides care for people in need; how you can help

WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning, 7News is highlighting Joseph's House, a D.C. non-profit where everyone is welcome. The nonprofit is a refuge for those who hospitals find the hardest to care for. These are mostly people who are homeless and suffering from end-stage diseases, specifically, HIV and cancer. Some residents also suffer from mental illness and addictions to drugs and alcohol. Many have even spent part of their lives in prison.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

GALLERY | March For Life 2023 in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returns to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may share them on-air or online!
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

2 injured including teen after Woodbridge shooting near plaza, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people, including a teenager, were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Woodbridge Wednesday night, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Princedale and Riverside Drive, police said. The gunshot victims reportedly drove...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

