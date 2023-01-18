Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WJLA
Swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Montgomery Co. schools, discipline assigned, MCPS says
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Montgomery County this week, Superintendent Dr. Monifa McKnight said. In a statement, MCPS and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
WJLA
Arlington County Board takes in public opinion on affordable housing strategy
ARLINGTON, Va. (7News) — With the Arlington County Board progressing with their plans to update the land use code in an effort to increase the supply of homes and improve affordability, residents who support and oppose their approach filled the meeting room Saturday to have their voices heard. Saturday's...
WJLA
Alexandria Restaurant Week
Washington ABC7 — Alexandria's Restaurant Week officially kicks off here in the DMV. Rebecca Dozer, with Visit Alexandria stopped in to tell us all about the more than 80 local restaurants that are involved.
WJLA
'Deeply affordable': Montgomery County leaders groundbreak on new homes
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Thursday morning for new homes on Randolph Road in Silver Spring. Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich joined County Council President Evan Glass, Councilmembers and leaders from AHC Inc. and Habitat for Humanity Metro Maryland at 10 a.m. for a groundbreaking ceremony for an innovative partnership leveraging county land for affordable housing in Silver Spring.
WJLA
Leesburg PD investigating antisemitic, racist writing inside 2 high school bathrooms
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Officers are investigating racist and antisemitic writing that was located in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Thursday, as well as racist writing that was located in a bathroom at Heritage High School on Friday, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police added that...
WJLA
Family, friends remember Woodbridge homicide victim; county leaders push for safer streets
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Friday night at a vigil in Woodbridge for 20-year-old Jose Guerrero, sorrow once again found its way into the hearts of a Prince William County community reeling from violence. “He was the best friend I ever had. He was the sweetest person. He always counted...
WJLA
Fairfax County celebrates Lunar New Year with festival, performances
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — This Sunday marks the 2023 Lunar New Year. This year is the year of the rabbit. The rabbit is an animal known to be quiet, quick, and patient. To ring in the Lunar New Year, oftentimes you will find lion dancers celebrating the tradition. Choy Wun Lion Dance Troupe based in northern Virginia is a non-profit that performs throughout the community. All proceeds go towards funding performances and teaching more students to get involved in the tradition.
WJLA
DC nonprofit Joseph's House provides care for people in need; how you can help
WASHINGTON (7News) — Friday morning, 7News is highlighting Joseph's House, a D.C. non-profit where everyone is welcome. The nonprofit is a refuge for those who hospitals find the hardest to care for. These are mostly people who are homeless and suffering from end-stage diseases, specifically, HIV and cancer. Some residents also suffer from mental illness and addictions to drugs and alcohol. Many have even spent part of their lives in prison.
WJLA
PHOTOS: Fairfax County elementary school students learn about the Lunar New Year
CENTREVILLE, Va. (7News) — Students from Colin Powell Elementary School in Centreville, Va. got an opportunity to learn more about the Lunar New Year on Friday. Students took part in a number of activities such as crafts, origami, calligraphy, Korean games and food!. The Lunar New Year kicks off...
WJLA
GALLERY | March For Life 2023 in Washington, DC
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returns to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. Submit your photos and videos to Chime In and we may share them on-air or online!
WJLA
'Russian roulette with pills': Montgomery Co schools warn about rise in fentanyl overdoses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Leaders of Montgomery County Public Schools are warning parents and the community of a dangerous spike in fentanyl overdoses. Just this week, the staff at Blair High School received a notice about training for Narcan, the nasal spray prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.
WJLA
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC identified: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md.
WJLA
Women's March is returning to DC on Sunday -- here's what to know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Women’s March is expected to return to the nation's capital on Sunday. The event has been dubbed "Bigger Than Roe" as January also marks the 50-year anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Organizers say the march will officially kick off Sunday at 12:30 p.m. at...
WJLA
Fairfax PD issues warning after man picking up Chipotle carjacked with child still inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In an instant, your car can be taken with barely a challenge if the keys are left inside, and especially if the engine is left running. It seems obvious, but the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it continues to happen, with at least two incidents in the past week.
WJLA
Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
WJLA
2 injured including teen after Woodbridge shooting near plaza, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people, including a teenager, were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Woodbridge Wednesday night, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Princedale and Riverside Drive, police said. The gunshot victims reportedly drove...
WJLA
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
WJLA
15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
WJLA
March For Life 2023: Thousands rally in Washington, DC - here's what we know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returned to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. “We are overjoyed to welcome these inspiring pro-life leaders at this year’s 50th March for Life, the first...
WJLA
Family files $50 million lawsuit over death of DC teacher Keenan Anderson
WASHINGTON (7News) — Lawyers for Keenan Anderson’s family announced a $50 million damages lawsuit Friday afternoon against the city of Los Angeles over the death of a Washington, D.C. teacher, who died from cardiac arrest after being tased by Los Angeles police earlier this month. Attorneys Ben Crump...
