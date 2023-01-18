Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Las Vegas Legal Judge David Barker Commits Suicide One Year After Ethics Probe ResignationcreteLas Vegas, NV
Food Critic Changes the Life of Local Food Truck OwnerJenn LeachLas Vegas, NV
Thunderstorm Watch Issued for Las Vegas for Monday Afternoon and Evening. January 16, 2023Southern California Weather ForceLas Vegas, NV
Famed Star Of Iconic 21st Century Television Program Has Sadly DiedNews Breaking LIVELas Vegas, NV
Related
Popculture
Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality
Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
MMAmania.com
Video: Stefon Diggs, social media react to jarring Power Slap somersault KO: ‘What am I watching?’
After a one-week delay due to reasons Dana White would rather we not discuss, the UFC president’s new Power Slap league made its television debut on TBS last night (Weds., Jan. 18, 2023). What could possibly go wrong?. Nevertheless, it was not a live event. The show was filmed...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement
Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes
Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
D.L. Hughley Questions Why UFC Owner Dana White Slapping His Wife Isn’t Flooding the News Cycle
Some people may have noticed that the story is not dominating the headlines. This observation was not lost on comedian and radio host, D.L. Hughley, who took to his social media accounts to question why the media hasn’t given White the same coverage that Chris Brown received under similar circumstances.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson breaks silence on Vince McMahon’s sale of WWE amid Saudi Arabia takeover talks
DWAYNE 'THE ROCK' JOHNSON admits he is "excited" about a potential WWE sale. The Rock became one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time while working for Vince McMahon's promotion during the Attitude Era in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But it seems like the wrestling giants are...
Boxing Scene
Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!
The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”
Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”
UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
MMAmania.com
Does Nate Diaz have the guts to fight Diego Sanchez in BKFC? ‘Then take off the gloves, homie’
Diego Sanchez defeated Nick Diaz as part of The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) 2 Finale way back in late 2005, and since that three-round war of attrition, has been inundated with mom-hating Emails that may or may not have come from sleazy journalists. Now Sanchez wants to fulfill his longtime goal...
sportszion.com
Sean O’Malley speaks on new rumors hinting Khamzat Chimaev may be moving to Middleweight
As the breaks between Khamzat Chimaev’s fights get longer and his weight issues come to light more and more, many fans of combat spots have become worried. Once expected to become a two-division champion in record time now struggles with finding opponents, holding his temper, and making weight. Khamzat...
calfkicker.com
(Video) UFC’s Sean Strickland embarrasses self proclaimed self defense expert
Sean Strickland just made an appearance at a venue in Las Vegas. He caused chaos as usual, and jokingly sparred with self-defense instructor Dale Brown. A clip of him tripping the infamous instructor onto a display made of glass is gaining a lot of traction. Strickland visited the store for...
MMAmania.com
Video: Tyson Fury challenges Francis Ngannou to special rules boxing match with Mike Tyson as referee
It sounds like the previously proposed boxing superfight between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou is officially back on the table. This is according to “Gypsy King,” who called out Ngannou to a special rules boxing match on Saturday. Remember, the two heavyweights came together following Fury’s knockout win...
MMAmania.com
UFC 283 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill
Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to kick off its pay-per-view (PPV) campaign for 2023 as UFC 283 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the event is a Light Heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt as former champion, Glover Teixeira, faces off against top contender, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 283’s co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno, will fight for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in a title unification match.
MMAmania.com
CHAOS! Stage falls apart, fighters go flying in wild BKFC press conference brawl (Video)
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) recently held a press conference to promote the upcoming “KnuckleMania 3” event, scheduled for Fri., Feb. 17, 2023 at the Tingley Coliseum in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Headlining the card will be the light heavyweight title unification bout between Lorenzo “The Juggernaut” Hunt and...
BoxingNews24.com
Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September
By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
MMAmania.com
Video: Jake Paul trains first day of jiu-jitsu ahead of MMA debut
Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
Tommy Fury’s dad says Jake Paul fight is ’99 per cent’ done and promises to shake YouTuber’s hand if he beats his son
JOHN FURY said his son Tommy's fight with Jake Paul is 99 per cent done - and promised to shake the YouTube star's hand if he wins. The celebrity boxing rivals are set to announce the latest rescheduling of their grudge match, slated for February 25 in Saudi Arabia. And...
MMAmania.com
Robert Whittaker suddenly in the running for Alex Pereira’s UFC return in ‘April or May’
Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira captured the 185-pound strap with a late finish over former champion and longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in November and it was thought “Poatan” would make his first title defense against “The Last Stylebender” by way of immediate rematch in early 2023.
sportszion.com
“If you don’t know, now you know, business is coming” Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov picking up a highlight-reel knockout win at UFC Vegas 67
The whole Bantamweight division was put on notice as soon as a ‘Nurmagomedov’ stepped in to compete. Rocking a kick-focused fighting style with the signature Dagestani wrestling, prospects don’t get much better than Umar. After the young fighter’s recent bout, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov came out in support.
Comments / 0