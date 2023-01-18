ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Ricochet Gets Engaged to Fellow WWE Personality

Ricochet is about to be a married man. The WWE Superstar announced on social media this week that he is engaged to fellow WWE personality Samantha Irvin. The engagement happened at the Luxor in Las Vegas as they were celebrating Irvin's birthday, according to the New York Post. "She said...
LAS VEGAS, NV
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather fight collapses within minutes of announcement

Floyd Mayweather was set to return to the ring in February after a UK date hit the media. However, the exhibition bout lasted only a few minutes. Opponent Liam Harrison, a Muay Thai boxer from the UK fighting out of Bangkok, canceled his participation. The 37-year-old revealed why he is...
worldboxingnews.net

Floyd Mayweather made Canelo’s entire DAZN deal in 28 minutes

Floyd Mayweather is still boxing’s biggest earner of all time. In fact, he made Canelo’s entire DAZN contract in less than half an hour. Mayweather took a phone call interview around the time of the announcement as an opportunity to take a dig. Floyd told the former Pound...
Boxing Scene

Tim Bradley: Gervonta Davis Is A Piece Of Sh!t, I Hope Ryan Garcia Knocks Him Out!

The yearslong beef between Gervonta Davis and Timothy Bradley Jr. keeps growing new tentacles. Davis recently commented that Bradley’s Hall of Fame career “was really ass – facts.”. The statement was a much more toned-down version than what Davis tweeted in 2019 in response to Bradley comparing...
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor reacts to debut of Dana White’s Power Slap League: “I could potentially be the Joe Rogan of Power Slap”

Former UFC dual-weight champion Conor McGregor has reacted to the premiere of Dana White’s Power Slap League. ‘The Notorious’ has been out of action since his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. In that outing, the Irishman lost via first-round TKO after breaking his leg in the final moments of the frame. As a result of the injury, he’s been out of action for well over a year.
bjpenndotcom

Sean O’Malley reacts to footage of Paddy Pimblett smoking a joint on a boat: “This blew my mind, how fat he looked”

UFC star Sean O’Malley has reacted to recent footage of Paddy Pimblett, pointing out his weight after his last fight. Ever since entering the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Paddy Pimblett has been like marmite. Some enjoy his antics and fight style, whereas others see him as a bit overrated. Either way, he’s a superstar – and he may be one of the biggest names in the entire sport right now.
MMAmania.com

UFC 283 start time, who is fighting tonight on ESPN+ PPV | Teixeira vs. Hill

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to kick off its pay-per-view (PPV) campaign for 2023 as UFC 283 goes down TONIGHT (Sat., Jan. 21, 2023) from inside Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Headlining the event is a Light Heavyweight title fight for the vacant belt as former champion, Glover Teixeira, faces off against top contender, Jamahal Hill. In UFC 283’s co-main event, Flyweight champion, Deiveson Figueiredo, and interim title holder, Brandon Moreno, will fight for the fourth (and hopefully final) time in a title unification match.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo Alvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol rematch at 168 for undisputed championship in September

By Sam Volz: Canelo Alvarez will have his four super middleweight titles at stake for his September rematch with Dmitry Bivol, Matchroom Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn confirmed today. The former four division world champion Canelo (58-2-2, 39 KOs) changed his mind about not wanting to defend his undisputed super middleweight...
MMAmania.com

Video: Jake Paul trains first day of jiu-jitsu ahead of MMA debut

Now that Jake Paul is plotting an official crossover into mixed martial arts (MMA) the YouTube sensation and professional boxer is doing everything he can to prepare. This includes his first-ever training session for jiu-jitsu. Paul, who will return to the boxing ring later this year before making his official...
MMAmania.com

Robert Whittaker suddenly in the running for Alex Pereira’s UFC return in ‘April or May’

Newly-crowned UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira captured the 185-pound strap with a late finish over former champion and longtime rival Israel Adesanya in the UFC 281 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in November and it was thought “Poatan” would make his first title defense against “The Last Stylebender” by way of immediate rematch in early 2023.
sportszion.com

“If you don’t know, now you know, business is coming” Khabib Nurmagomedov reacts to his cousin Umar Nurmagomedov picking up a highlight-reel knockout win at UFC Vegas 67

The whole Bantamweight division was put on notice as soon as a ‘Nurmagomedov’ stepped in to compete. Rocking a kick-focused fighting style with the signature Dagestani wrestling, prospects don’t get much better than Umar. After the young fighter’s recent bout, UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov came out in support.

