Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
977wmoi.com
Monmouth-Roseville Titans vs. PORTA/AC Central Lady Jay Girls Basketball on 1-21-23
The Monmouth-Roseville Titans host the PORTA AC Central Lady Jays for a non-conference matchup at the Monmouth-Roseville High School. For the replay of the WRAM radio broadcast, click HERE.
ourquadcities.com
Bison Bridge, Iron Lion host indoor disc golf tournament
The Bison Bridge Foundation and Iron Lion Disc Golf Supply are teaming up to host the first 18-hole Indoor Disc Golf Putting Tournament at The Rust Belt in East Moline on Saturday, Jan. 21. Both Iron Lion and the Bison Bridge Foundation are using the partnership as a chance to...
He was ‘The soundtrack of Silver Streaks sports.’ Remembering Robb Strack
The big, boisterous and passionate radio voice of Galesburg sports for nearly 30 years has gone silent. Robb Strack, who called Galesburg Silver Streaks, Knox College and Carl Sandburg sporting events in addition to being a morning show host for both WGIL and WAIK radio stations, died Monday, according to his son Jonathon.
977wmoi.com
Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science Programs Assist Local First-Generation College Students With a Variety of Opportunities
Applications are currently being accepted for Carl Sandburg College’s TRIO Upward Bound and TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science programs for first-generation students meeting income guidelines and entering grades nine through twelve for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year. TRIO Upward Bound Math-Science Director Stephen Descalzo explains the benefits students receive by being a part of either program:
977wmoi.com
Gary L. Rule
Gary L. Rule, age 78, of Monmouth, Illinois, passed away at 7:20 AM on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Monmouth Nursing Home. Gary was born on January 27, 1944 in Monmouth, Illinois, the son of Kenneth and Helen (Bailey) Rule. He attended and graduated from Monmouth High School. After school, Gary proudly served his Country in the United States Navy.
977wmoi.com
Sharon Kay Murphy/Haffner
Sharon Kay Murphy/Haffner, 76, of Galesburg, died at 3:05 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17, 2023. Sharon was born to Ivan and Doris Murphy/Dunn on November 27, 1946. She was raised in London Mills and attended London Mills school and Valley High School at Fairview, before the new school was built. She passed away at home, surrounded by people who love her. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Father, Sister, and Son. She was married to Bill Stancomb and Ted Sedgewick. She married her love, Frank O. Haffner, on March 10, 2007. They enjoyed all of their travels including their very favorites: Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, Rocky Mountain National Park, Alaska, and Hawaii.
Arrests made in South Grace Avenue shooting
Three people have been arrested in connection with a shooting incident early Thursday in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee. Kewanee Police Chief Nicholas Welgat issued a news release Saturday on the arrests. The release said police seized eight firearms, several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, more than $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.
Knox County property transfers for Jan. 12-18, 2023. See a list of home and other sales
The Knox County Assessment Office submits the following Illinois real estate transfer declaration transactions recorded in Knox County the week of Jan. 12-18, 2023. Only the primary name as listed on the submitted sales report is published. Additional owners’ names that would be on the full deed may not appear in this list.
Canton-based health care group continues to expand Galesburg presence. Here’s its new acquisition
An expanding central-Illinois health care group has made its second major Galesburg property acquisition this month. Canton-based Graham Hospital Association purchased the vacant former Medical Arts Clinic at 387 E. Grove St. from FHP&D Properties LLC on Wednesday. The transaction was for $225,000, according to records obtained from the Knox County Assessor office.
KWQC
One dead after single-vehicle crash in Hillsdale
HILLSDALE, Ill. (KWQC) - Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office reported one person is dead Saturday morning after a single-vehicle crash near Hillsdale. County officials say deputies responded at 3:45 a.m. to the crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street. The driver was the only occupant of the vehicle and was found dead on scene, according to a press release.
ourquadcities.com
1 killed in single-vehicle crash
Today, Jan. 21 at approximately 3:45 a.m., the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single-vehicle crash on State Highway Route 2 near High Street in Hillsdale, Ill. The Hillsdale Fire Protection District, the Port Byron Fire Protection District and Genesis Ambulance Service responded as well. The driver...
977wmoi.com
ROE #33 Restructures Student and Family Engagement Department to Dive Deeper into School Attendance
Bringing the school districts, children, and families together, the Regional Office of Education #33 continues to focus on school attendance and has recently restructured a Student and Family Engagement Department to ensure consistency of offered services across the region, says Superintendent Jodi Scott:. “We are working with our school attendance...
Central Illinois Proud
Woman robbed at gunpoint in downtown Peoria Friday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint early Friday evening. Public Information Officer Semone Roth said just before 6 p.m. Friday, police were called to the scene of the crime at the intersection of NE Jefferson and Main Streets in downtown Peoria.
Central Illinois Proud
Electrical damage forces months-long closure of Peoria office building
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Becker Building in downtown Peoria remains empty nearly a month after a water pipe burst due to frigid weather on Dec. 26. The water short-circuited electricity in the building and caused the fuses to blow. The 16-floor building is comprised of dozens of business offices that have been closed ever since.
ourquadcities.com
QC driver faces wrongful death lawsuit
A 46-year-old East Moline woman who appeared Thursday in court in connection with criminal charges in Rock Island County has been named in a wrongful death lawsuit. Chhabria Harris is set to appear again March 16 in Rock Island County Court. The Rock Island County State’s Attorney has filed multiple charges against her after a deadly crash last year on the I-74 pedestrian walkway between Bettendorf and Moline.
Rony's: Kewanee's family-owned restaurant you could be missing out on
Roy Muñoz was just 17 years-old in 1987 when he moved to Kewanee from Mexico. As a teenager, Muñoz found work at a local family restaurant on Second Street. But after several years, he returned to Mexico. What he couldn’t forget about Kewanee though was the friendliness of its people.
Galesburg man facing slew of drug and weapons charges after shooting at a residence
Shortly after 6:00 pm on Tuesday, Galesburg Police were dispatched to the 300 block of Pine Street for reports of a 21-year-old Galesburg man firing a gun at a residence. Just before 8:00 pm, police were notified of the suspect vehicle from the incident being parked at a pump at Shell Express with an intoxicated male driver. Police arrived and with guns drawn, ordered the male driver out of the vehicle and he was secured into handcuffs. Officers could smell fresh raw cannabis emitting from the vehicle, and the man admitted to having “weed” in the car, according to police reports. During a search of the vehicle, officers found 50 grams of raw cannabis, a digital scale, 7.5 grams of methamphetamine, two cell phones, $670 in cash, and a 9mm handgun with five rounds of ammunition that matched the original shooting report. The man was uncooperative with police saying he’s been at home all night. The man was charged with Armed Violence, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Violation of the FOID Card Act, Possession of Meth, Possession of Meth with Intent to Deliver, Possession of Cannabis, and Possession of Cannabis with intent to deliver.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
ourquadcities.com
Rock Island police respond to three reports of gunfire
Friday morning was very busy for the Rock Island Police Department, as it responded to three separate reports of gunfire at three different locations in the city. The first call came in at 5:41 a.m. from the 1000 block of 14th Street. When officers arrived, they found a residence that had been struck multiple times by gunfire, according to a department release. No injuries or other property damage was found or reported.
Comments / 0