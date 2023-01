MARION, Ark. — A woman is sentenced to 126 years in prison after shooting and killing an 8-year-old girl last year. 25-year-old Shanteria Montgomery was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic threats and tampering with evidence. On April 10, 2022, Montgomery got into a fight with someone near where kids were playing and fired a […]

