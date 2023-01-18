Read full article on original website
15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery
SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
Man uses hammer, knife to rob Takoma Park food truck, police say
TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck before robbing the truck at knifepoint, Takoma Park Police said. At approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday, Takoma Park Police responded to the Papusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
Man shot and killed near Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in NE DC identified: MPD
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — A man was shot and killed near the Minnesota Avenue Metro Station in Northeast Thursday evening, the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said. The shooting took place in the 4000 block of Minnesota Avenue, NE. The victim was identified as 23-year-old Keshon Cornish, of Lanham, Md.
Family, friends remember Woodbridge homicide victim; county leaders push for safer streets
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Friday night at a vigil in Woodbridge for 20-year-old Jose Guerrero, sorrow once again found its way into the hearts of a Prince William County community reeling from violence. “He was the best friend I ever had. He was the sweetest person. He always counted...
2 people dead, 3 firefighters hurt after fire tears through Temple Hills home
TEMPLE HILLS, Md. (7News) — A fire tore through a single family house on Center Drive in Temple Hills, Md., killing two people, officials said. Units from the Prince George's County Fire and EMS Department were called to the blaze around 10 p.m. and they found a "significant fire" coming from a single-family home.
2 injured including teen after Woodbridge shooting near plaza, police say
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people, including a teenager, were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Woodbridge Wednesday night, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Princedale and Riverside Drive, police said. The gunshot victims reportedly drove...
Fairfax PD issues warning after man picking up Chipotle carjacked with child still inside
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (7News) — In an instant, your car can be taken with barely a challenge if the keys are left inside, and especially if the engine is left running. It seems obvious, but the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD) said it continues to happen, with at least two incidents in the past week.
Police find body they believe is missing 20-year-old Woodbridge man, 2 teens arrested
WOODBRIDGE, Va. (7News) — Prince William County police arrested two teens in connection to the disappearance of Jose Abelino Guerrero, missing from Woodbridge since December. Police located what they believe is Guerrero's body Wednesday and it has been transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Maryland for an autopsy...
Leesburg PD investigating antisemitic, racist writing inside 2 high school bathrooms
LEESBURG, Va. (7News) — Officers are investigating racist and antisemitic writing that was located in a bathroom at Loudoun County High School on Thursday, as well as racist writing that was located in a bathroom at Heritage High School on Friday, the Leesburg Police Department said. Police added that...
Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target
EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
More than 30 Regal theaters to close, including some DMV locations amid bankruptcy reports
WASHINGTON (7News) — Watching a movie at the Regal Cinemas theater at several locations in the DMV may be coming to an end. According to reports, over three dozen Regal Cinemas locations in the nation are expected to close, including three in the DMV. This comes after parent company...
'Russian roulette with pills': Montgomery Co schools warn about rise in fentanyl overdoses
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Leaders of Montgomery County Public Schools are warning parents and the community of a dangerous spike in fentanyl overdoses. Just this week, the staff at Blair High School received a notice about training for Narcan, the nasal spray prescription medicine used for the treatment of a known or suspected opioid overdose.
Fairfax elementary school temporarily bans sports at recess, cites injuries and conflicts
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — Mantua Elementary School in Fairfax County has temporarily banned contact sports at recess, according to a letter sent to parents Friday. "Mantua will, for the foreseeable future, no longer allow students to play competitive, team-based contact or semi-contact sports," the letter stated. Principal Linda Shannon...
Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times
WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
March For Life 2023: Thousands rally in Washington, DC - here's what we know
WASHINGTON (7News) — The annual March for Life returned to the nation’s capital Friday after the historic overturning of Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. “We are overjoyed to welcome these inspiring pro-life leaders at this year’s 50th March for Life, the first...
New pedestrian bridge in Chevy Chase installed as part of Purple Line light rail project
CHEVY CHASE, Md. (7News) — Late Wednesday night through 3 a.m. Thursday, crews closed Connecticut Avenue in Chevy Chase, Maryland to install a pedestrian bridge that will be part of the Capital Crescent Trail. The construction is part of the Purple Line light rail project that will connect Montgomery...
PHOTOS: Fairfax County elementary school students learn about the Lunar New Year
CENTREVILLE, Va. (7News) — Students from Colin Powell Elementary School in Centreville, Va. got an opportunity to learn more about the Lunar New Year on Friday. Students took part in a number of activities such as crafts, origami, calligraphy, Korean games and food!. The Lunar New Year kicks off...
