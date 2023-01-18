ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

WJLA

15-year-old arrested after carjacking woman with walker in Gaithersburg, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (7News) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested in Gaithersburg, Md. after reportedly carjacking a woman Thursday night, Montgomery County police said. Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to the 19800 block of Century Boulevard for the report of a carjacking, police said. After investigating the incident, police determined that a woman was getting packages from the mail when the 15-year-old suspect approached her and offered to help load the packages into the car. After putting the mail in the trunk, the 15-year-old allegedly snatched the keys from the woman who was walking down her handicapped ramp with her walker, police said.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WJLA

VIDEO: Montgomery County police investigate Silver Spring home invasion and robbery

SILVER SPRING, Md. (7News) — Montgomery County police are investigating a home invasion and robbery in Silver Spring that occurred on Wednesday, police said. At approximately, 8 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Glenallen Avenue for the report of the home invasion. After investigating, detectives determined that a woman opened the door to her residence after an unknown man knocked. When she opened the door, the man was armed with a handgun and forced his way into the residence, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Man uses hammer, knife to rob Takoma Park food truck, police say

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (7News) — A man used a hammer to force his way into a food truck before robbing the truck at knifepoint, Takoma Park Police said. At approximately 2:40 p.m. Friday, Takoma Park Police responded to the Papusaria Y Taqueria Lupita food truck 6400 block of New Hampshire Avenue.
TAKOMA PARK, MD
WJLA

2 injured including teen after Woodbridge shooting near plaza, police say

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Two people, including a teenager, were taken to a hospital after a shooting in Woodbridge Wednesday night, according to the Prince William County Police Department. The shooting happened in the area of Princedale and Riverside Drive, police said. The gunshot victims reportedly drove...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
WJLA

Rideshare driver shot in Prince George's County, police say she wasn't intended target

EDMONSTON, Md. — A rideshare driver was shot Wednesday night in Prince George's County, and police said they believe she wasn't the intended target. The shooting took place around 8:25 in the 5600 block of Lafayette Place in the town of Edmonston. Prince George's County police said the woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
WJLA

Metro wins appeal to run more 7000 series trains in order to decrease wait times

WASHINGTON, DC (7News) — Metro announced today it has won an appeal that will allow it to run more 7000 series trains and decrease wait times. On Monday Metro appealed a decision by its overseer the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission that required the transit agency to keep inspecting train wheels every four days instead of every seven.
WASHINGTON, DC
WJLA

VIDEO: Crews work to repair damaged tower after Gaithersburg plane crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Crews are working to repair a damaged tower in Montgomery County months after a small plane crashed into high-voltage PEPCO transmission lines. SkyTrak7 was over the Gaithersburg scene Wednesday as crews worked to repair the powerlines. Officals say repairs are expected to wrap up...
GAITHERSBURG, MD

