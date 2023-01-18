ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Crash in Lexington County results in hospitalization of deputy

LEXINGTON, SC (WACH) — State Troopers are investigating a two-car crash that left one Lexington County deputy in the hospital. Lexington police say the incident happened Friday night on Charleston Highway near Frontier Road. The deputy was on-duty at the time of the crash and driving a marked patrol...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Aiken County officials investigating death of one-year-old child

AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WACH) - — The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a one-year-old child. It happened Friday around 9:30 p.m. at a home in the 100 block of L and L Lane in Aiken. Officials say when EMS workers arrived they found one-year-old Alexavia Aguirre who was in cardiac arrest. Aguirre was taken to a hospital where she died.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Alvin S. Glenn officer stabbed by inmate

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County officials say an officer at Alvin S. Glenn detention Center was stabbed by an inmate last Friday. The officer was stabbed with a metal object back on Jan. 11 but officials say the investigation began two days later. The incident remains under investigation.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington Police search for Walgreens shoplifters

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WACH) — Lexington Police are searching for two people involved in shoplifting from a Sunset Blvd. Walgreens. Reports say the two stole $672.95 worth of merchandise from the store before leaving in a silver or gold Jeep SUV. In security footage, both men were seen with dark...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Police discover marijuana at Five Points dispensary, three charged

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia police say a search warrant at a local cannabis dispensary has led to three people being charged with marijuana and hemp-related charges Wednesday afternoon. Police and SLED agents arrested Crowntown Cannabis store manager Connie Jackson, 32, and gave citations to Alessandra Morales, 23, and...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

West Columbia elects George Crowe as district three councilman

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — West Columbia has announced a new District Three councilman following a special election on Tuesday. Voters have chosen native and businessman George Crowe to the seat, following a January 17 special election. Crowe will serve as representative for the newly redrawn district, with his...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

TSA sees surge in firearm discoveries at SC airports

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WACH) — The Transportation Security Administration says they saw an increase in firearms discoveries at South Carolina airports last year. TSA officers found 15 firearms at the Columbia Metropolitan Airport and a total of 79 firearms in travelers' carry-on luggage during routine screenings at security checkpoints state-wide.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Columbia native to compete on "Next Level Chef"

A Columbia native will join the ranks of culinary masters set to compete in the newest season of "Next Level Chef" Season two of the cooking competition will premiere after Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, February 12, but keep an eye out for Vincent "Vinny" Alia. Alia, the Columbia native...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

Weekend turns soggy with inches of rain possible

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — We'll cool down another 10+ as we head into the weekend as clouds and rain take over for Sunday. Our coldest timeframe will be Saturday morning with lows in the upper 30s and wind chills in the mid 30s for a lot of the area.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Columbia area

Winner, winner! Another $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in the Columbia area Wednesday night. The player bought the ticket at the Carolina Pantry #2 store on 7850 Garners Ferry Rd. The Powerball draws for a $473 million jackpot Saturday, January 21st. Odds of winning the prize are 1 in 293...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

SC State seeking $209 million for campus, infrastructure updates

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — South Carolina State University leaders made a $209 million request to state legislators on Wednesday in hopes of upgrading several outdated campus buildings. It's been 30 years since SC State received full state appropriation for new academic facilities, SC State President Alexander Conyers told the...
ORANGEBURG, SC
wach.com

Cooler weekend with heavy rain by Sunday

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — After warming just 2 shy of the record high on Thursday (76 set back in 2001), temperatures are going to cool off quite a bit for the weekend. The arrival of this chilly weather is going to take it's time, happening in pieces. We still...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

St. Pat's in Five Points announces 2023 musical lineup

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — St. Pat's in Five Points announced it will return to the streets of Columbia on March 18 with 20 bands across four stages. Soda City will host headlining performers Moon Taxi, Nate Smith, Drivin N Cryin and Hippo Campus. Many of the artists are South Carolina natives. To see the full lineup - click here.
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

GG Jackson goes for 30 as Gamecocks drop third straight

For the third straight game, South Carolina Men's Basketball failed to ever hold a lead as the Gamecocks fell to visiting No. 16 Auburn 81-66 Saturday at Colonial Life Arena. GG Jackson represented the lone real bright spot as the freshman Ridge View product notched a career high 30 points on on 10-for-21 shooting.
COLUMBIA, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy