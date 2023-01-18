ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Wizards star Bradley Beal (hamstring) cleared to play vs. Knicks

 3 days ago

Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal is set to return for Wednesday night’s game against the New York Knicks after a five-game absence due to a left hamstring injury.

Beal was initially listed as questionable before being upgraded to available early Wednesday afternoon.

Beal is averaging 22.9 points and 5.2 assists this season but has been limited to 24 games due to injuries. This is the second injury to his left hamstring for Beal, who also injured his right hamstring earlier this season.

The three-time All-Star owns career averages of 22.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.1 rebounds in 669 games (635 starts) since Washington drafted him with the No. 3 overall pick in 2012.

–Field Level Media

