Time for Some Fun! Events Happening In Birmingham and Surrounding Areas From January 23, 2023 until February 4, 2023
Shoplifting Alert! New Release January 19, 2023 - Hoover Police Department Looking for Person Of Interest Involving
Restaurant News- Culver's in Hoover and All Other Alabama Locations Have Made a Change To The Menu
EPA Officially Took Over the Environmental Landfill Fire 15 Miles Northeast of Birmingham that Continues to Smoke
"Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee"- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To Visit
ABC 33/40 News
'No comment' from landfill as work from EPA continues, future of site uncertain
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Environmental Protection Agency is continuing work at Environmental Landfill Inc. in St. Clair County. The site has been causing concerns for residents breathing in the smoke from a fire that has been burning since late November. "The EPA is in charge. When the EPA...
ABC 33/40 News
EPA provides update on landfill fire, soil suppression method
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — Work continues at the landfill in Moody that has been burning since late November. The Environmental Protection Agency worked through the weekend and were back out Monday morning. Right now, workers are grading the area to prepare for cover soil to go on top. From there, the cover material will be packed down.
ABC 33/40 News
ADEM records show Moody landfill cited for 'fire hazard potential' at least seven times
MOODY, AL (WBMA) - What could have and should have been done to prevent the massive landfill fire in Moody at Environmental Landfill, Inc.? It's been burning for more than 50 days now. The ABC3340 News I-Team has been digging deeper into documents filed with the Alabama Department of Environmental Management. (ADEM)
ABC 33/40 News
FEMA reports nearly 2,500 applicants from state after string of tornadoes
The Federal Emergency Management Agency reported it has had 2,439 applications submitted from the state of Alabama asking for federal relief following the Jan. 12 tornadoes. The agency believes that number is still growing. "This is why we are on the ground to make sure that we work on things...
ABC 33/40 News
Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado
Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
ABC 33/40 News
Mashonda Taylor appointed to water works board
Mashonda Taylor has been appointed to the Birmingham Water Works Board, according to a release from the City of Birmingham. The appointment was made by Mayor Woodfin to fill a vacancy on the board. Her term will expire on December 31, 2024. Taylor is currently the executive director of Woodlawn...
ABC 33/40 News
Bibb County deputy injured in shooting, senator talk 'Good Time' prison revisions
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Senate Bill 1, also known as the Deputy Brad Johnson Act, would revise Alabama's Good Time law. This law lays out how inmates accrue “good time” behavior incentives to reduce their time in prison. If passed by Alabama lawmakers this Spring during...
ABC 33/40 News
Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday marked the opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage. The centers provide care to a person experiencing a mental health or...
ABC 33/40 News
Plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme
MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Utah plastic surgery institution – along with three of his colleagues – were charged Jan. 11 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 vaccination record cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in the state.
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County Sheriff's Office projects more revenue with revamped federal inmate program
The Walker County Sheriff's Office anticipates an increase in revenue this fiscal year through its federal inmate program. "The federal inmate program is not something that's brand new," said T.J. Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff Smith brought in Justin White who had a lot of experience in that area and allowed him to totally revamp and restructure the federal inmate program so that it would operate more efficiently."
ABC 33/40 News
Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford
OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
ABC 33/40 News
Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
ABC 33/40 News
Charges dropped against woman after body found at bottom of Alabama well
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Prosecutors have dismissed murder charges against an Alabama woman in a 2019 killing in which a woman’s body was found at the bottom of a well. A Tuscaloosa County judge granted a motion Monday to drop the case against Monic Mochell Battles, al.com reported.
ABC 33/40 News
UAB launches new clinic for patients who have lost their sense of smell and taste
UAB Medicine launched a new, specialized clinic for those who suffer from the loss of taste and smell. It's the new Comprehensive Smell and Taste Center, aimed at helping patients regain the sense of smell and taste through rehab, training, or even medication. "So when you lose your smell, it's like your nerve actually lost function. For example when you have a stroke, what you need to do is you need to train, muscle train, and do your rehab. Smell training is about encouraging their rehab process after their loss of smell," said Dr. Cho.
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Wind, rain, storms tonight - severe to the south
HIGH IMPACT WEATHER TONIGHT: Alabama’s weather will stay dry today with a partly sunny sky expect highs in the 50s over the northern counties this afternoon, with 60s to the south. Clouds will increase late in the day. A dynamic weather system will bring wind, rain, and thunderstorms to...
ABC 33/40 News
City of Hoover holds first Community Mental Health Day
The City of Hoover held their first Community Mental Health Day. The event was held Sunday January 22, 2023 at the Finley Center. The event featured wellness experts to help provide resources and important information for people struggling with mental health. "We’re all people. I am not my diagnosis,” Dr....
ABC 33/40 News
The Weather Authority: Dry today, storms return tomorrow night
COOL, DRY DAY AHEAD: The system that brought rain to Alabama over the weekend has lifted out, and lingering clouds will give way to a sunny sky across Alabama today with highs in the 50s, right at seasonal averages for January. Tonight will be fair and cold with lows below freezing over the northern 2/3 of the state.
ABC 33/40 News
'It's gentler': Oxford funeral home the first and only in Alabama to offer aquamation
Families looking for alternatives to burial and cremation have another option in Central Alabama. It’s called aquamation. Funeral homes started using the technique just over a decade ago. The first and only funeral home to do so in the state is Miller Funeral Home and Crematory and Aquamation Center in Oxford.
ABC 33/40 News
Woman located after being reported missing in Oxford
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Authorities in Oxford announced Tuesday a woman who was reported missing was located. The East Metro Area Crime Center said 24-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle was safe after last being seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. Police said Carlisle had not contacted her family...
ABC 33/40 News
Teen injured in shooting in west Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham late Sunday night. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 'ShotSpotter' notification at the Third Avenue Package Store located at 1501 3rd Avenue W. There was also a 911 call made reporting a...
