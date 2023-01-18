ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 33/40 News

EPA provides update on landfill fire, soil suppression method

MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — Work continues at the landfill in Moody that has been burning since late November. The Environmental Protection Agency worked through the weekend and were back out Monday morning. Right now, workers are grading the area to prepare for cover soil to go on top. From there, the cover material will be packed down.
MOODY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Coosa Co. church continues to be resource center after mid-January tornado

Nearly two weeks ago an EF-3 tornado swept through several counties, including Coosa County. Officials estimated 55 homes were damaged, including along Highway 18 near Rehobeth United Methodist Church. The church has been a center for volunteers, donations, and hope after the storm. "This little church hasn't been used for...
COOSA COUNTY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Mashonda Taylor appointed to water works board

Mashonda Taylor has been appointed to the Birmingham Water Works Board, according to a release from the City of Birmingham. The appointment was made by Mayor Woodfin to fill a vacancy on the board. Her term will expire on December 31, 2024. Taylor is currently the executive director of Woodlawn...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Mental health crisis center opens in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Tuesday marked the opening of a new mental health crisis center in Birmingham, one of six such centers in the state intended to address a dire service shortage. The centers provide care to a person experiencing a mental health or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Plastic surgeon, 3 others charged on alleged COVID-19 vaccine fraud scheme

MIDVALE, Utah (KUTV) — The board-certified specialist of a Utah plastic surgery institution – along with three of his colleagues – were charged Jan. 11 on several offenses relating to their alleged conspiracy to defraud the United States by falsifying and distributing COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 vaccination record cards provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to "fraudulent vax card seekers" in the state.
MIDVALE, UT
ABC 33/40 News

Walker County Sheriff's Office projects more revenue with revamped federal inmate program

The Walker County Sheriff's Office anticipates an increase in revenue this fiscal year through its federal inmate program. "The federal inmate program is not something that's brand new," said T.J. Armstrong, Public Information Officer for the Walker County Sheriff's Office. "Sheriff Smith brought in Justin White who had a lot of experience in that area and allowed him to totally revamp and restructure the federal inmate program so that it would operate more efficiently."
ABC 33/40 News

Crash closes Hwy 21/Hwy 78 intersection in Oxford

OXFORD, Ala. (WBMA) — All southbound lanes and one northbound lane at Highway 21 and Highway 78 in Oxford were closed Monday afternoon due to an accident. The Oxford Fire Department said the area will remain closed for an extended period of time. The closure is expected to last through Tuesday morning.
OXFORD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Students disciplined after swastikas drawn on desks at 3 Maryland schools, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Swastikas were drawn on student desks at three separate schools in Maryland this week, officials said. In a statement, Montgomery County Public Schools and the Board of Education said that students and staff worked to immediately remove the drawings and that "discipline in alignment with the MCPS Student Code of Conduct was assigned."
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
ABC 33/40 News

UAB launches new clinic for patients who have lost their sense of smell and taste

UAB Medicine launched a new, specialized clinic for those who suffer from the loss of taste and smell. It's the new Comprehensive Smell and Taste Center, aimed at helping patients regain the sense of smell and taste through rehab, training, or even medication. "So when you lose your smell, it's like your nerve actually lost function. For example when you have a stroke, what you need to do is you need to train, muscle train, and do your rehab. Smell training is about encouraging their rehab process after their loss of smell," said Dr. Cho.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

City of Hoover holds first Community Mental Health Day

The City of Hoover held their first Community Mental Health Day. The event was held Sunday January 22, 2023 at the Finley Center. The event featured wellness experts to help provide resources and important information for people struggling with mental health. "We’re all people. I am not my diagnosis,” Dr....
HOOVER, AL
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Dry today, storms return tomorrow night

COOL, DRY DAY AHEAD: The system that brought rain to Alabama over the weekend has lifted out, and lingering clouds will give way to a sunny sky across Alabama today with highs in the 50s, right at seasonal averages for January. Tonight will be fair and cold with lows below freezing over the northern 2/3 of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

Woman located after being reported missing in Oxford

CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Authorities in Oxford announced Tuesday a woman who was reported missing was located. The East Metro Area Crime Center said 24-year-old Megan Rebecca Carlisle was safe after last being seen near the Holiday Inn in Oxford. Police said Carlisle had not contacted her family...
OXFORD, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Teen injured in shooting in west Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A teenager was injured in a shooting in west Birmingham late Sunday night. The Birmingham Police Department said officers responded to a 'ShotSpotter' notification at the Third Avenue Package Store located at 1501 3rd Avenue W. There was also a 911 call made reporting a...
BIRMINGHAM, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy