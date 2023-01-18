Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman snapped at friend with AFRID who claims nothing on menu for her at either of 15 restaurants, told her to eat breadAmarie M.San Antonio, TX
New Costco Opening in March; Location is First-Ever For RegionJoel EisenbergKyle, TX
Costco to open first location in Kyle and create hundreds of new jobsAsh JurbergKyle, TX
New H-E-B store opening in San Antonio areaAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Free breakfast tacos in San Antonio next Friday! Find out where to get them.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Teen arrested after leading vehicle pursuit in stolen car, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 17-year-old boy was arrested after he led officers in a vehicle pursuit with a stolen on the city’s Northeast Side, according to San Antonio police. Police at the scene said around 1:30 a.m. Saturday, an officer spotted a vehicle with its front headlights off on I-10 and decided to run the license plates. Officers learned the car was stolen and called for helicopter assistance.
KSAT 12
Man arrested after shooting at ex-girlfriend and her 5 children while driving, police say
KIRBY, Texas – A man was arrested Thursday after police say he shot at his ex-girlfriend and her five children. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, Edward Moody, 27, fired a gun at the victim’s car while she was traveling northbound on Candlemeadow. Moody was driving in the...
KSAT 12
Man hospitalized after being shot by neighbor while mowing lawn, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man is recovering in an area hospital after San Antonio police said he was shot by one of his neighbors while mowing his lawn on the East Side. The shooting happened just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Ohio Street. Police said...
fox7austin.com
Suspect in custody following South Austin SWAT call: police
AUSTIN, Texas - A suspect is in custody after a domestic dispute turned into a SWAT situation in South Austin, Austin police say. APD says just before 9 a.m. Jan. 21, 911 received reports of a verbal disturbance at a home in the 2000 block of Bitter Creek Drive, near E. William Cannon Drive and Bluff Springs Road.
Man accused of shooting, killing wife in east Austin home
Austin Police arrested a man who is accused of shooting and killing his wife in an east Austin home Thursday afternoon.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man found dead with gunshot wound to cheek on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s was found dead with a gunshot wound to his cheek on the city’s South Side, according to San Antonio police. At 9:05 p.m. Friday, SAPD responded to reports of a deceased person in the 9300 block of Somerset Road. Upon...
fox7austin.com
Victim offers $15,000 reward for info leading to arrest of 3 Downtown Austin burglary suspects
AUSTIN, Texas - A Downtown Austin burglary victim is offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of 3 men suspected of breaking into several apartments. Police say, between November 17 and December 28, the men broke into several units in three locations:. 70 block of Rainey Street.
KSAT 12
SAPD, Crime Stoppers search for driver in fatal hit-and-run
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the person responsible for a fatal hit-and-run that happened on the city’s East Side. The crash happened just before 7 a.m. on January 18 at the intersection of S WW. White Road and Brideman Drive. SAPD...
fox7austin.com
South Austin man, woman involved in 2020 murder plead guilty to lesser charges: DA
AUSTIN, Texas - A South Austin man and woman involved in an August 2020 murder have made a deal with prosecutors to plead guilty to lesser charges. The Travis County District Attorney's office says 25-year-old Walker Kaatz and 38-year-old Kristie Cardenas pled guilty this week to charges of tampering with evidence with the intent to impair a human corpse during a pre-trial hearing.
KSAT 12
Suspect arrested after man assaulted, kidnapped during attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A man told Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies that he was kidnapped and assaulted by two suspects during an attempted robbery in Southeast Bexar County. One of the suspects, Gustavo Aguilar Castillo, 39, is facing a charge of aggravated kidnapping in the case, booking records with the Bexar County Jail show.
KSAT 12
Neighbors heard arguing, gunshots coming from apartment where man was killed, report says
SAN ANTONIO – A preliminary report released by San Antonio police says neighbors told officers they heard arguing and gunshots coming from a far Northeast Side apartment where a man later was found dead. Police believe the 33-year-old man is the victim of a homicide. Relatives who had come...
KSAT 12
Woman arrested, ‘armed and dangerous’ person of interest sought in double murder, sheriff says
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested in connection with a double murder in far West Bexar County and a person of interest who is considered “armed and dangerous” has been named, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar. Sheryce Wiley-Taylor, 42, is charged with capital murder in connection...
fox7austin.com
Over 3,000 fentanyl pills, other drugs seized in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) arrested a man in connection to several drugs found in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 18, officers discovered over 3,000 pills of fentanyl, over one pound of marijuana, and other drugs. Salvador Sanches-Aguirre was arrested by APD on an outstanding arrest...
fox7austin.com
Round Rock police search for jugging suspect; victims deal with after effects
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock police are trying to identify a man caught on camera in a jugging case. This is just one of many jugging cases that have happened in Central Texas and beyond. Police say the suspect followed the victim for three miles after she made a...
KSAT 12
Man shot, killed inside Northeast Side apartment, San Antonio police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot at a Northeast Side apartment early Friday morning. Officers were called around 2 a.m. to the Arcadian Apartments in the 4600 block of East Loop 1604, not far from Converse, after receiving word of a shooting.
seguintoday.com
High-speed chase ends killing two, and injuring others
(Seguin) — Two people were killed and others injured following a high-speed chase that ended near Love’s Truck Stop. Joshua Ray, chief deputy with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office says the incident began at around 7:29 a.m. Monday when a sheriff’s deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a tan 1997 Ford Explorer.
Round Rock mom heartbroken after daughter’s ashes are stolen
She has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department and asks anyone with information about the crime, or knows what happened to the ashes to come forward.
foxsanantonio.com
Two men shot dead outside West Bexar County apartment complex, 1 suspect in custody
SAN ANTONIO - Two people are dead after a shooting in front of a West Bexar County apartment complex. The shooting took place around 2 a.m. at the Villages at Briggs Ranch apartments on Mansion Bluffs off Highway 90 and Highway 211. Bexar County Sheriff's deputies are still investigating the...
CBS Austin
Police searching for suspects who stole $30K worth of rebar from San Marcos site
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Police are asking for the community’s assistance in identifying suspects who stole approximately $30,000 worth of rebar from a construction site in San Marcos on Christmas day. Hays County Crime Stoppers said the suspects were driving a semi truck, which is possibly an early...
Trial delayed for Martindale neighbor who fatally shot Austin man through car more than a year ago
A Central Texas family is frustrated, waiting for closure. Adil Dghoughi's brother said they just found on Tuesday the trial for the person accused of killing him has been pushed back months.
Comments / 5