New North Carolina State Laws For 2023
CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
coastalreview.org
DEQ launches new webpage with grants, funding sources
Local governments, businesses, community and nonprofit organizations, and others looking for grant and loan funding opportunities for environmental projects can find that information in one place through a new, online tool. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality launched the new Grants webpage that provides information on all funding programs...
‘Orange’ you glad the number of NC counties with high COVID levels on CDC map has dropped this far?
The number of North Carolina counties in the CDC’s orange zone for COVID-19 is falling just as fast as it rose.
wfmynews2.com
What needs to happen for North Carolina to get mobile drivers licenses
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Your smartphone is pretty much an all-in-one. You have your contracts, music, social media, and very soon, that could also include your driver's license. North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles is trying to take steps to make it a reality, but what would that entail?. Currently,...
Mold in your apartment? ABC11 Troubleshooter reveals what rights you have
Mold is one of the top complaints ABC11 viewers continue to reach out to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson about when it comes to their rentals.
More than 280 illegal firearms forfeited in NC Eastern District in 2022
At least 280 illegal firearms were forfeited and approximately 278 defendants were charged with federal firearms offenses within the Eastern District of North Carolina in 2022.
Substation attacks cause North Carolina energy companies, lawmakers to take action
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — On Thursday morning, EnergyUnited will replace a transformer that was damaged by gunfire in Randolph County on Tuesday. None of the 1,500 customers the substation serves lost power because crews were able to transfer the load to another substation nearby. The FBI is working with law enforcement in Randolph and […]
WCNC
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments
KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
thecoastlandtimes.com
North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket
The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
Gas prices spiking: NC gas prices jump 40 cents in a month. Here's why
Gas prices are spiking across North Carolina. In less than a month, the average price has jumped 40 cents -- an unexpected increase for this time of year. In Raleigh, the price of gas has increased 18 cents in just one week. Last week, gas was about $3.18 per gallon...
Political response muted as questions linger on state auditor's car crash
News this week that state auditor Beth Wood ran her state-owned vehicle into a parked car last month in downtown Raleigh, then allegedly left the scene, yielded a muted response from her colleagues Friday as they waited on the auditor to address multiple outstanding questions. Most members of the Council...
Virginia State Police, Bland County Sheriffs catch murder suspect from North Carolina
BLAND COUNTY, VA (WVNS) – Local lockdowns in the area have been lifted after a North Carolina murder suspect on the run was arrested in Bland County Virginia Thursday morning, January 19. The lockdowns at four Mercer County Public Schools and Bland County Schools have been lifted after the capture of a murder suspect from […]
North Carolina lab finds street drugs cut with chemical that leads to ‘aggressive wounds’
CHARLOTTE — A new threat is being found in dangerous street drugs by researchers at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, and the effects can have a horrifying effect on users. The substance is an animal tranquilizer used by veterinarians called Xylazine. Its slang name is “Tranq,” and...
ourstate.com
North Carolina Brunswick Stew
For nine decades, Our State has made its way into homes across North Carolina, the United States, and the world. To celebrate, every month this year, we’re paying tribute to the readers who inspire us, offering a taste of our earliest recipes, and revisiting old stories with new insights. Follow along to find out how our past has shaped our present.
North Carolina Auditor, Democrat Beth Wood, charged with hit-and-run
North Carolina Auditor Beth Wood (D) is facing multiple charges after leaving the scene of a December crash, including hit-and-run, Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed Wednesday night.
wunc.org
One stone at a time: Descendants of NC slaves uncover Black and Native American history
The centuries-long persecution of Native American and enslaved Black people in this country suppressed access to collective heritage. Cultural traditions, ways of life and belongings were often stolen as individuals were forced into slavery or integration. But remnants of their strong presence in North Carolina are still scattered across the...
publicradioeast.org
Robocalls/telemarketing top NC list of consumer complaints
North Carolina’s Attorney General has shared the top 10 consumer complaints that the state Department of Justice received last year, and the top gripe by a wide margin was unwanted telemarketing and robocalls. A.G. Josh Stein said such calls are not just pesky and annoying, but put people’s personal...
Child Care Stabilization Program: Over $650 million for NC families for children's education and care
It won't be wrong to say that children living in financially strong and fit families are likely to remain healthy, succeed at school and college and become self-sufficient and confident when they grow up.
Harris Teeter will have a hiring event on Thursday
MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work. On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments. The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like […]
country1037fm.com
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops
If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
