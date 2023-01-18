ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Weldon, NC

New North Carolina State Laws For 2023

CHARLOTTE – Hey Tax Payer, are you feeling a crunch at the pump? Well things are going to get worse!. If you live in the greater Charlotte area, you have noticed gas prices are fluctuating between $2.99 per gallon to almost $3.35 per gallon. North Carolina Department of Revenue announced back in November that there will be a gas tax rate increase.
DEQ launches new webpage with grants, funding sources

Local governments, businesses, community and nonprofit organizations, and others looking for grant and loan funding opportunities for environmental projects can find that information in one place through a new, online tool. The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality launched the new Grants webpage that provides information on all funding programs...
NC Homeowner Assistance Fund adjusting to speed up mortgage relief payments

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — A state lawmaker is now asking questions in response to WCNC Charlotte's extensive reporting on NC Homeowner Assistance Fund delays. Rep. Nasif Majeed (D), NC-Mecklenburg, said based on his conversation with the North Carolina Housing Finance Agency's executive director, the agency is making the necessary changes to speed up the payment process.
North Carolina man scores $1 million prize on scratch-off ticket

The North Carolina Education Lottery has reported that a Halifax County man scored $1 million on a scratch-off ticket. Richard Todd, of Roanoke Rapids, took a chance on a $30 scratch-off and won a $1 million prize. He purchased his lucky Millionaire Maker ticket from the Speed Mart on East 10th Street in Roanoke Rapids.
North Carolina Brunswick Stew

For nine decades, Our State has made its way into homes across North Carolina, the United States, and the world. To celebrate, every month this year, we’re paying tribute to the readers who inspire us, offering a taste of our earliest recipes, and revisiting old stories with new insights. Follow along to find out how our past has shaped our present.
Robocalls/telemarketing top NC list of consumer complaints

North Carolina’s Attorney General has shared the top 10 consumer complaints that the state Department of Justice received last year, and the top gripe by a wide margin was unwanted telemarketing and robocalls. A.G. Josh Stein said such calls are not just pesky and annoying, but put people’s personal...
Harris Teeter will have a hiring event on Thursday

MATTHEWS, N.C. (WNCT) – Here’s a big event for those looking to get to work. On January 19, Harris Teeter is holding a hiring event across North Carolina. The business is looking to fill hundreds of new positions across all departments. The positions will be salaried and hourly roles. The roles will be positions like […]
A North Carolina Library is Offering 20,000 Free Laptops

If you do just about anything these days you need a laptop to get it done. A North Carolina library is offering 20,000 FREE laptops. The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library is offering 20,000 refurbished laptops but there are just a few conditions to be eligible. You must live in Mecklenburg county and you must be at least 18 years old. These are a couple of the requirements. For more information get details from the library website right here.
