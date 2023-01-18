ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

NBC Chicago

The U.S. Hit the Debt Ceiling — Here's What That Means for Your Money

The U.S. hit the debt ceiling on Thursday, which forced the Treasury Department to begin taking so-called "extraordinary measures" to continue paying the government's bills. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers on Jan. 13 that these short-term moves, including suspending reinvestment in the workplace retirement plan for federal employees, could allow the government to pay its obligations until June, after which the U.S. would be in danger of defaulting on its debt.
5 Things to Know Before the Stock Market Opens Friday

Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. Just like many a New Year's resolution, January's stock market rally has faded after just a few weeks. All three major indicies are headed for a losing week, while the Dow turned negative for the young year. Investors are facing down a mixed bag of corporate earnings, murky signals from the big banks, the prospect of a recession and no sign that the Federal Reserve will start to lay off its aggressive rate increases, despite its recent success in slowing down inflation. Next week brings an even bigger slate of earnings, as well as the Fed's next rate-setting meeting. Read live markets updates here.
The Guardian

Ageing planet: the new demographic timebomb

In Japan even criminals are getting old. In the country’s notorious yakuza crime syndicates, more than half of members are now over 50, according to the national police agency. Veterans who have passed 70 outnumber those under 20 by two to one, even though teenagers are the groups’ traditional...
Here's What You Need to Know About a Blockbuster Court Fight Over Cuba's Debt

The Cuban government is facing a high-stakes court case over unpaid commercial debt. If Cuba loses, it could ultimately cost the island nation billions. The loans in question were denominated in German Deutschmarks, a currency that no longer exists. Accusations of bribery, an imprisoned Cuban bank official and Interpol all...
T-Mobile Says Hacker Stole Data of 37 Million Customers

U.S. carrier T-Mobile said Wednesday that a hacker obtained a trove of personal data belonging to around 37 million customers. According to an SEC filing, the stolen files were taken out of a single entry point serving customer data. The stolen info included some customer information such as names, billing...
A Crypto Exchange Processed Over $700 Million Worth of Illicit Funds Before the Department of Justice Shut It Down

The U.S. Department of Justice and French authorities shut down an alleged money laundering destination for crypto criminals on Thursday. On Jan. 19, the Justice Department charged Anatoly Legkodymov, a Russian national and senior executive of Bitzlato, a cryptocurrency exchange registered in Hong Kong that operates globally, with "conducting a money transmitting business that transported and transmitted illicit funds and that failed to meet U.S. regulatory safeguards, including anti-money laundering requirements."
